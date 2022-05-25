Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market Size Will Reach USD 9.86 Billion By 2030, at CAGR of 6.6%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Procedure (Invasive, Non-invasive), By Application, By End-Use (Hospitals, Neurological Centers, Diagnostic Centers), By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study, the global brain monitoring devices market size & share is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 5.76 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 9.86 Billion by 2030.

What is Brain Monitoring? How Big is Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share?

Report Overview

Brain monitoring devices refer to neuro-diagnostics devices that are used to monitor and diagnose abnormal conditions in the brain. These devices work through several brain monitoring devices such as electroencephalography devices, intracranial pressure monitors, and magnetoencephalography to display and analyze neurological activities in the brain. They also help in monitoring the blood flow in the veins and arteries, as well as neural and electrical activity in the brain located in the brain. Brain monitoring is an essential process in severe medical conditions.

Intracranial pressure monitors, magnetoencephalography, electroencephalograph, cerebral oximeters, and transcranial Doppler are several brain monitoring devices available in the global market. The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, the developing therapeutic applications of brain monitoring devices, and the rising healthcare market across emerging economies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for growth for players in the market.

Highlights of The Research Report:

The report estimates the market share, value, and future development plans of the major industry manufacturers.

It provides a better knowledge of the global brain monitoring devices market's prospects and prognosis for the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain market growth is provided.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global brain monitoring devices market with respect to dynamics, competitive analysis, and upcoming trends in the brain monitoring devices market.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market in terms of value.

Top Market Players Profiled in this Report Are:

Advanced Brain Monitoring

B. Braun Medical BD

Cadwell Industries Inc.

CAS Medical Systems Inc. Compumedics Limited

DePuy Synthes Companies

Electrical Geodesics Inc

Elekta AB

EMOTIV Inc.

General Electric

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic

Natus Medical Incorporated

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Rimed Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Brain Monitoring Devices: Growth Drivers

The global brain monitoring market is anticipated to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to the rising incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, the surge in the number of cases of traumatic brain injuries, and the rising geriatric population. Also, increasing applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials and growing technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth during the projected period. Moreover, the growing occurrence of neurological disorders, such as dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuro infections, stroke, and cerebral palsy are likely to boost the growth of the global brain monitoring devices market. In addition, a growing number of government approvals for brain health devices may support the global brain monitoring devices market growth.

Brain Monitoring Devices Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 9.86 billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 5.76 billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.6% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Advanced Brain Monitoring, B. Braun Medical, BD, Cadwell Industries, Inc., CAS Medical Systems Inc. Compumedics Limited, DePuySynthes Companies, Electrical Geodesics, Inc, Elekta AB, EMOTIV Inc., General Electric, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Rimed Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Segments Covered By Product, By Procedure, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Brain Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the market is segmented into electroencephalography (EEG) devices, magnetoencephalography (MEG) devices, transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, cerebral oximeters, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, computerized tomography (CT) devices, positron emission tomography (PET) devices, sleep monitoring devices, electromyography (EMG) devices, and accessories. Among these electroencephalography (EEG) equipment segment is anticipated to lead the global monitoring equipment market.

Based on application, the market is categorized into dementia, Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Headache Disorders, Huntington's Disease, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Stroke, Sleep Disorders, and Others. The traumatic brain injuries application segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period.

Disease, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Stroke, Sleep Disorders, and Others. The traumatic brain injuries application segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. Depending, the market is bifurcated into Hospitals, Neurological Centers, and Diagnostic Centers. The hospital end-use segment may hold the major share in the global market during the forecast period.

On the basis of procedure, the market is categorized into invasive and non-invasive. The non-invasive segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the projected period.

Geographic Overview: Brain Monitoring Devices

By geography, North America witnessed the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, as well as an increasing number of clinical trials of these products.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to progress at a considerable pace over the study period. This growth can be attributed to the growing population of elderly people in nations such as Japan and China. A surge in people suffering from chronic diseases and an increase in purchasing power of countries are further expected to fuel the market growth in the region.

The market is primarily segmented based on product, procedure, application, end-use, and region.

Brain Monitoring Devices Market: By Product Outlook

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Cerebral Oximeters

Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Electromyography (EMG) Devices and Accessories

Brain Monitoring Devices Market: By Procedure Outlook

Invasive

Non-invasive

Brain Monitoring Devices Market: By Application Outlook

Dementia

Epilepsy

Parkinson's Disease

Headache Disorders

Huntington's Disease

Disease Traumatic Brain Injuries

Stroke

Sleep Disorders

Others

Brain Monitoring Devices Market: By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Neurological Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Browse More Related Reports:

