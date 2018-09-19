Global Brake Calipers Market: Rising Trend for Adventure and Racing Sports to Boost the Industry - QY Research Report

LOS ANGELES, LONDON and PUNE, India, September 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

QY Research has come up with a new report on the global brake calipers market for the forecasted year of 7-years, i.e. between 2018 and 2025. The global market for brake calipers was valued at US$ 10.9 Bn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 14.2 Bn by the end of 2025, expanding at a sluggish CAGR of 3.3%. This market research company has considered 2017 as a base year to estimate the market size of brake calipers.

Global Brake Calipers Market- Key Players

Yuhuan Boyu, ZF TRW, K Sport, Continental, Alcon, Akebono, Qingdao Huarui, Brembo, Centric Parts, Aisin, LiBang, Bosch, Haldex, Mando, Wilwood, ACDelco, BWI, APG, Tarox, Nissin Kogyo, Meritor, Knorr-Bremse, Wabco and Huayu are some of the key players, functioning in the global brake calipers market.

Increasing research & development activities and innovation in technology to boost the global brake calipers market

This market has a tremendous scope in the research & development and in the department of innovation. An introduction of new and innovative technologies for the manufacturing of reliable parts and components of the braking system is mounting the growth of the worldwide brake calipers market. Some other updated technologies such as additive manufacturing or 3D printing have allowed manufacturers to create complex components and parts in comparatively less time and with ease, which is expected to create a positive impact on the global brake calipers market.

Growth and development in the automotive sector and consumer's awareness about safety and comfort is one of the important factors that is boosting the global brake calipers market. In developed nations increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle have enabled consumers to use more than one vehicles that are always equipped with the powerful and flawless braking system. This rising use of vehicles is expected to create robust development of the global brake calipers market in the years to come.

Increasing trend of adventure sports and racing such as off-road driving and dirt racing is likely to propel the growth of the brake calipers market across the globe in the years to come.

Global Brake Calipers Market: Segmental Analysis

The market is segmented into product type and application type. On the basis of product type, the global brake calipers market is segmented into 1 piston caliper, 2 piston caliper, and multi-piston caliper. On the other hand, based on application type, the market is segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle.

Luxurious lifestyle and rising per capita income to create a positive impact on the growth of brake calipers market in North America and Europe

High standard of living, increasing disposable income, and luxurious lifestyle have led to the growth of the brake calipers market in Europe and North America. Apart from this, developing nations in the Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India are expected to play an important role in the progress of brake calipers market in the near future. In countries like India and China, the basic mode of transportation is an automobile and therefore these two countries have great potential in the growth of brake calipers market in the upcoming years.

