Global Brand Group 26FIVE Expands With New Leadership

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 26FIVE Global Lab, Inc. ["26FIVE"], a growth management consulting firm and its global creative labs, announces the appointment of Sophie Ann Terrisse as Executive Chairman and names Girish Nair as Senior Advisor, Global Development Strategy. Terrisse will continue to lead brand strategy and create new products to power clients' growth and transformation. Nair, former chief commercial officer of GoAir and senior general manager international projects for Jet Airways until 2010, will drive global development expanding management teams in each region.

26FIVE Global Lab, Inc.

The move addresses increased demand in global requirements that has followed consolidation of three specialty agencies under the 26FIVE brand, including 26-year global technology brand engagement firm STC Associates, retail strategy agency Impatient Marketing, and luxury consultancy Altissime Media.

Through application of its Return-on-Brand™ (ROB) consulting model that is proven to overcome brand integration complexities to achieve highest returns, 26FIVE supports the ambitious transformation and growth mandates of its clients. Each of the company's global creative labs is equipped to research, experiment, and create change programs based on practices and technology native to each market.

"Brands have to adapt to new technology and changing consumer behaviors at a dizzying pace. We bring a pragmatic approach by designing brand strategies against growth plans. Our labs orchestrate market-specific deployment and deliver on essentials and outcomes, quickly and transparently," says Terrisse, 26FIVE Executive Chairman. "As a result, we are seeing rising demand from organizations on the cusp of major brand change and next-level transformation with the desire to achieve their objectives faster and more cost-effectively."

"We turn around, build and boost brand growth, cut through gimmicks, and offer sound propositions to executives with hefty objectives," adds Nair, 26FIVE Senior Advisor. "We put brands at the heart of driving returns on revenue and on responsibility."

26FIVE acts on missions and long-term partnerships with companies requiring brand transformation and growth acceleration. In 2018, the group doubled its global revenue, expanded its India HQ, and deepened its partnerships in media and tech. Recent assignments included the 3-month transformation of iBASIS through the consolidation of four consecutive acquisitions by the Tofane Group, resulting in a billion-dollar brand and a position as Top 3 global operator.

About 26FIVE Global Lab, Inc.

26FIVE is a growth consulting firm powered by its creative and tech labs in India, Europe, and Asia. The firm puts brands at the heart of driving high returns, both on revenue and on responsibility. Independent and global, 26FIVE partners with VCs, start-ups and F100s seeking reinvention, business acceleration and transformation. Founded in 2016 through the integration of firms cumulating 35 years of expertise across technology and marketing, 26FIVE is headquartered in New York City.

