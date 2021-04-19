Global Brand Loyalty Report 2021: Maintain Brand Loyalty in this Ever-Increasingly Digital World - Connected Consumers Tend to Remain Loyal

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maintaining Brand Loyalty as Digital Channels Thrive Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores why this is even more important amidst a global pandemic and how companies can develop the strategies and the technologies to maintain brand loyalty in this ever-increasingly digital world.

Connecting with customers has become challenging with the vast number of purchasing options at their fingertips. Digital experiences such as shopping online, searching web portals for deals, checking out customer review sites, and using mobile loyalty apps are just a few digital experiences that are commonly used and enjoyed today.

They can help businesses build relationships and customer loyalty. Unfortunately, they also give consumers much more power, allowing them to switch to a competitor without a second thought. Worse still, they can take their followers with them. All of this means that businesses need to always remember that consumers are in the driver's seat.

Consumers who feel connected to a brand tend to remain loyal. However, as the world moves to digital transactions, how can companies bond with consumers and keep them loyal to their brand? Picture how we connect with our family and friends. We text, call, FaceTime, connect via Facebook, and see each other in person.

We can be anywhere - be it our car, house, on a walk, in a store, or maybe even out of the country. And of course, so can the person you're trying to reach. Regardless of how, where, or when we connect, we know our friends and family pretty well, and so we look to each other to solve problems, seek recommendations, and collaborate on our next adventure. But most importantly, we trust each other.

If companies can build this kind of relationship with their customers, people are more likely to be loyal. In the end, they will have saved customers time and money, delivered a great product or service, and provided them with a joyous experience. That's what businesses want to achieve.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2021

Introduction

Key Business Goals, Global, 2020

Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment, Global, 2020

Potential Hurdles to Purchasing Transformative Technologies, Global, 2020

Digital Transformation Success Measurement, Global, 2020

Indicators of Strategic Performance, Global, 2020

3. Calls to Action, 2021

An Omnichannel Strategy is Crucial - Customers Want Excellent CX in Any and Every Channel They Choose

Deliver Excellent CX with Omnichannel Customer Care

Connect with Gen Z in the Retail Landscape

Social Shopping Provides New, Engaging, and Entertaining Experiences

Social Responsibility and Health are Top Priorities Across Age Groups

Trust & Reliability are a Must - Ensure Trust and Enable Secure Transactions

Understand Risks of Not Moving to the Modern Digital World

The Last Word

