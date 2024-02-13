Global Brand Powerhouse Carma HoldCo, Known Better Brands and Medusa Form Exclusive Partnership

To unveil TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip cannabis accessories at CHAMPS Trade Show

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carma HoldCo , a global authority in branded products, has joined forces with their premium accessories licensee Known Better Brands (KBB), and leading distributor and manufacturer for smoke shops and dispensaries Medusa Distribution (Medusa), to deliver the highest quality smoke accessories to the brands' fans at scale. This exclusive agreement will bring TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip smokes accessories to consumers through online orders starting Wednesday, Feb. 14th on kbbproducts.com .

"We're excited to partner with Known Better Brands and Medusa to offer our customers premium accessories that enhance their consumption experience with our top-shelf cannabis products," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. "This strategic alliance underscores our shared commitment to delivering exceptional cannabis experiences to a broad audience in a cost-effective and accessible manner."

As a prominent global cannabis enterprise, Carma HoldCo is committed to making their celebrity-inspired products more accessible through its strategic partnerships with KBB and Medusa. With an extensive portfolio, Carma's renowned brands are currently available in more than 75,000 retail outlets across 40 states and 17 countries.

Medusa will design a diverse range of smoke accessories tailored for use with TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip products. From grinders to bongs and pipes, these accessories will allow customers to elevate their enjoyment of Carma's premium cannabis flower, edibles, and concentrates.

"We're excited to continue to build on our strong partnership with Carma HoldCo by bringing in one of the leaders in this space, Medusa, as our new partner. Medusa is revolutionizing the smoke accessory market," said Jason Winkler, founder and CEO of Known Better Brands. "By combining their expertise in premium accessory manufacturing with innovative designs, we aim to deliver unparalleled experiences to cannabis enthusiasts worldwide."

Under the collaboration, Medusa will take charge of exclusive distribution and order fulfillment, as well as shipping of the accessories to ensure efficient delivery through their proprietary logistics network. The efforts of Carma HoldCo, KBB and Medusa are also poised to unlock new opportunities for premium accessories in the thriving global cannabis market.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Medusa Distribution, KBB, and Carma, the esteemed representatives of legends Mike Tyson and Ric Flair," said Josh Camitta, Chief Brand Officer of Medusa. "Combining the industry leading expertise of Medusa in the ancillary cannabis world with the iconic legacies of Tyson and Flair is the type of partnership we dream of. As we embark on this exciting journey, we look forward to creating innovative products and experiences that resonate with our customers and fans alike. This partnership is more than a business venture; it's a fusion of passion, excellence, and a shared vision to redefine industry standards and create a lasting impact."

To explore the TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip accessories, visit kbbproducts.com and medusadistribution.com for wholesale and distribution. For more information on Carma HoldCo brands, visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company is focused on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Carma brands are built with authenticity, collaboration and innovation at their core. Carma HoldCo Inc.’s brand portfolio includes TYSON 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, Wooooo! Energy, Evol by Future and Immortal by Hulk Hogan.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The company entered the cannabis ring in 2022, with a commitment to providing the highest quality cannabis products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to offering premium products and unrivaled experiences.

About Ric Flair Drip

Ric Flair Drip is here for the wheelin', dealin', jet flyin', premium cannabis aficionados that are stylin', profilin', and ready to assault their day like the Nature Boy himself. Our product line will make you say "WOOOOO!" with heavy strains intended to tap out any opponent.

About Known Better Brands

Based in Orange County, California, Known Better Brands (KBB) is a prominent licensing company. Founded by a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of successful partnerships with notable figures like Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki, and Nyjah Houston, KBB now specializes in smoke accessories, cannabis, and merchandise. KBB is the official licensed partner for Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, Reefers by Sublime, and Good Girl in numerous different categories. KBB continues to lead the industry with innovation and trend-setting products.

About Medusa

Medusa is the leading distributor to smoke shops and dispensaries, offering a vast array of ancillary cannabis products. Medusa's position as a trusted national supplier uniquely positions Medusa for success in marketing our brands as we continue to expand our reach.

