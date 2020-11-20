Global Brand Strategy and Design Agency, Soulsight Chicago, Names Jessica Feld as New Senior Vice President of Brand Partnerships

In her nine years of success at Soulsight, Jessica has proven herself time and time again to be a major contributor to the agency's overall organizational growth. Jessica has led Soulsight's expansion strategy within our CPG and Sports & entertainment verticals, that has allowed Soulsight to provide current and new partners expanded capabilities that aid in holistically bringing their business objectives to fruition with the aim of energizing their brands for consistent relevancy and impactful sales results. Jessica has shown great endurance and professional maturity in building her department from the ground up, winning countless Requests for Proposal on Soulsight's behalf along the way. In her new role as SVP of Brand Partnerships, Jessica's uncanny ability to seek out and build strong, mutually beneficial relationships will be vital to the agency's continued growth amongst new partners across the consumer-packaged goods, sports, and entertainment industries.

"Jessica is a trusted voice and has shown great foresight and ability to strategically lead our clients to successful campaigns." says Soulsight CEO, George Argyros. "She has been an integral agent of growth at Soulsight - both internally and externally - and continues to be a prime example of the spirit of our agency."

"It's an honor and a privilege to represent such an amazing organization that brings so much heart, creativity and vision to brands day in and day out," says Feld. "I'm forever inspired by our team and I look forward to forging relationships with new partners so they too can experience Soulsight's passion and brilliance."

About Soulsight:

Soulsight is an award-winning strategic branding, design and creative agency. Headquartered in Chicago, Soulsight's work has created hundreds of millions in commerce for many of the world's most important and valuable brands. Soulsight specializes in holistic brand strategy and management including strategic concept-to-commercialization development, using a set of proprietary systems and tools proven to inspire innovation drive business growth. Their approach is rooted in brand-centric, design-inspired thinking - from helping brands understand and shape their ethos, to creating ideas for new products, extensions, and experiences that foster lasting relationships with consumers. The company has partnered with leading conglomerates and brands including Campbell's, Hershey's, KraftHeinz, MolsonCoors, Pepsico, Tyson, and Walgreens to manage, build, create and introduce an array of outstanding products and services, worldwide.

Contact: Scott Novak – [email protected]

SOURCE Soulsight