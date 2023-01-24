Global Branded Hotels Market Factbook Report 2022-2028 Featuring Accor, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHCL, Huazhu Group, Choice Hotels, IHG, Radisson, and Minor International

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Branded Hotels Market Factbook (2022 Edition): World Market Review, Trends and Forecast Analysis Till 2028 (By Price Type, Capacity Type, By Region, By Country)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents the analysis of Branded Hotels Market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Global Branded Hotels market is projected to display notable growth represented by a CAGR of 8.6% during 2023-2028. The global Branded Hotels market was valued at USD 197.61 Billion in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.



The Global Branded Hotels Market is driven by an increasing Tourism and Hospitality sector across the world. Additionally, the increasing Gross National income among the growing population in several developing countries is anticipated to propel the growth of the Global Branded Hotels market.



In the Price segment, the premium branded hotels are expected to grow with a significant CAGR and also it is anticipated to hold a major share in the overall branded hotels market as business and corporate travel are increasing and boosting the market.



The COVID- 19 pandemic had a huge impact on the Global Branded Hotels Market By affecting the revenue of branded hotel chains dramatically which led to hindrances in the sales of branded hotel rooms worldwide. During the pandemic period, the Tourism sector and Hospitality sector was completely shut down which made a huge impact directly on the branded hotels market.



By Capacity Segment, the large-sized branded hotels hold the largest share in the market as the globally established companies are acquiring the small players around the world to increase their market share and revenue and expanding their respective properties across the world in countries like the USA, China, Russia and in GCC.



Scope of the Report

The Factbook analyses the Branded Hotels Market for 24 countries including the United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , U.K, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Turkey , China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , Thailand , Malaysia , Indonesia , Israel , GCC, North Africa and South Africa .

, , , , , U.K, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , GCC, and . The report analyses the Branded Hotels Market by Volume (Million Units) and Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Branded Hotels Market by Price Type (Luxury, Premium/Upscale, Midscale, Economy).

The report analyses the Branded Hotels Market by Capacity Type (Mega, Large, Medium, Small).

The Global Branded Hotels Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , MEA).

, , MEA). The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Price, and Capacity.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, opportunities and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.

The companies analysed in the report include:

Accor

Marriott International

Hilton Worldwide

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

IHCL

Huazhu Group

Choice Hotels International

IHG Hotels and Resorts

Minor International

Radisson

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Branded Hotels Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 End Use Industry



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Branded Hotels Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

8.2 Population Growth

8.3 Gross National Income, PPP

8.4 Tourism

8.5 Global Construction Spending



9. Average Selling Price Analysis

9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

9.2 Average Selling Price, By Price Type



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Price Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis



11. Volumetric Analysis, Million Units, 2018-2028

11.1 Global Branded Hotels Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)

11.1.1 Global Luxury Branded Hotels Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)

11.1.2 Global Premium/Upscale Branded Hotels Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)

11.1.3 Global Midscale Branded Hotels Market, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)

11.1.4 Global Economy Branded Hotels, 2018-2028 (Million Units), CAGR (%)



12. Global Branded Hotels Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR

12.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

12.2 Global Branded Hotels Market: Dashboard

12.3 Global Branded Hotels Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Billion)

12.4 Global Branded Hotels Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

12.5 Global Branded Hotels Market: Summary



13. Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Price Type

13.1 Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Price Type: Snapshot

13.2 Luxury

13.3 Premium/Upscale

13.4 Midscale

13.5 Economy



14. Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Capacity Type

14.1 Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Capacity Type: Snapshot

14.2 Mega

14.2 Large

14.2 Medium

14.2 Small



15. Global Branded Hotels Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region



