Global Branded PAH Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2029 - Targeted Therapies Revolutionize Treatment, Growing Prevalence Spurs Market Expansion for Branded Therapeutics

14 Dec, 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Branded PAH Therapeutics Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Branded PAH Therapeutics Market is expected to generate USD 9868.66 million by the end of 2029, up from USD 6671.17 million in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Branded PAH Therapeutics is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.89%.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

A favourable growth element for the global Branded PAH Therapeutics market is propelled by increasing prevalence, advancement in research and development, evolving treatment landscape and regulatory approvals.  The development of targeted therapies, including prostacyclin analogs, endothelin receptor antagonists, and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, has revolutionized the treatment of PAH. These therapies offer better disease management and outcomes, driving market growth.

Pulmonary hypertension is becoming an increasingly common global health issue, according to The Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), especially the idiopathic form, although still a rare disease with an incidence of 2-5 per million adults, is increasingly being diagnosed in elderly people. A growing understanding of PAH, along with improved diagnostic methods, has led to an increase in the diagnosed cases of PAH worldwide.

Ongoing research efforts to better understand the pathophysiology of PAH and to develop more effective treatments are a significant driver of the market. New drug discoveries and improved therapies drive branded PAH therapeutics growth. The development and approval of novel PAH medications, such as macitentan (Opsumit) and selexipag (Uptravi), are the results of continuous R&D efforts. These drugs have demonstrated improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Retail pharmacies are often widely distributed, making branded PAH medications more accessible to patients, including those in remote or rural areas. Increased accessibility helps ensure that patients have access to essential medications, reducing barriers to treatment. Also, retail pharmacies provide a convenient location for patients to fill initial prescriptions and receive refills of branded PAH therapeutics. This simplifies the medication acquisition process, supporting ongoing treatment.

Innovations in drug delivery systems, such as subcutaneous and implantable infusion pumps, provide a more convenient and continuous delivery of prostacyclin analogs, improving patient adherence and reducing the burden of intravenous administration. Advanced delivery systems enhance patient comfort and treatment adherence, leading to better control of PAH symptoms and improved patient outcomes.

Technological advancements have transformed the landscape of PAH diagnosis, treatment, and patient care. They have improved the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis, enabled more personalized therapies, and enhanced the quality of life for PAH patients. Additionally, the integration of technology has the potential to drive further innovation in the field, improving outcomes for individuals living with PAH.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Branded PAH Therapeutics Market by Value (USD Million)
  • The report presents the analysis of Branded PAH Therapeutics Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.
  • The report analyses the Branded PAH Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Endothelin Receptor Antagonist (ERA's), TGF-? Ligand Traps and Soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators, Prostacyclin Receptor Agonists, Others).
  • The report analyses the Branded PAH Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous/Subcutaneous, Others).
  • The report analyses the Branded PAH Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies).
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

  • Rising number of lung infections caused by smoking and pollution
  • Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nation

Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Positioning
  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Share of Leading Companies

The companies analysed in the report include

  • United Therapeutics
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Merck & Co., Inc
  • Gilead Sciences
  • Bayer AG
  • Pfizer
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
  • CMP Pharma

