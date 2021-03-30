Global brands, Subway, General Mills, and many more are failing on animal welfare according to new report

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple global food brands are resistant to improving their animal welfare standards, according to a new report launched today by World Animal Protection and Compassion in World Farming (CIWF).

The 2020 Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW) report reveals that 59 of the world's 150 largest food brands appear in the lowest tiers (Tiers 5 and 6), indicating these companies provide little or no information on their approach to farm animal welfare. Even more surprising, is that one in five (31) trusted global food companies has no farm animal welfare policy at all. There is some encouraging news in that 23 companies have moved up at least one tier, yet the average score for companies overall is a mere 35%, showing there is much room for improvement.

Some of the lowest scoring companies – ranked in Tiers 5 and 6 of the Benchmark – are Subway, Hardee's/Carl's Jr., United Natural Foods, and Publix, many of whom went down in the ranking since 2019 and lag significantly behind their peers on farm animal welfare.

This is in stark contrast to other leading names such as Kraft Heinz, who are working hard to improve animal welfare in their supply chains and advanced in this year's ranking. The most improved companies since the BBFAW was launched in 2012 include Nestlé, Sodexo, and Barilla, which have moved up an impressive three tiers since they were first assessed.

The Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW) is the leading global measure of corporate action on farm animal welfare. The report ranks 150 global food companies on farm animal welfare standards across six tiers. Tier 1 is at the top, demonstrating leadership on farm animal welfare, and Tier 6 is at the bottom, indicating that companies have yet to acknowledge animal welfare as a business issue.

= Cargill ↓ Aldi Sud (Aldi US) ↓ Chipotle Mexican Grill = Compass Group = Hormel Foods ↑ KraftHeinz = McDonald's ↓ Perdue Farms = The Cheesecake Factory = Tyson Foods = Yum! Brands ↓ Aramark = Campbell Soup Company = Costco = Darden Restaurants (Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Red Lobster) = Kroger Company ↑ Papa John's Pizza = Restaurant Brands International (Burger King/Popeye's) = Sysco = Walmart = Wendy's = Albertsons = Amazon/Whole Foods Market ↑ BJ's Wholesale Club = Chick-fil-A = ConAgra ↑ Cooke Seafood = Cracker Barrel = Dairy Farmers of America = Dunkin' Brands = H E Butt Company = Hershey Co ↓ General Mills = Inspire Brands ↑ Mars = Mondelez International ↓ Publix Supermarkets = Sanderson Farms = Seaboard = Starbucks ↓ Subway = Target ↓ UNFI ↑ US Foods = Bloomin' Brands = C&S Wholesale ↓ CKE Restaurants

Reporting the proportion of animals that currently meet standards is a key part of the BBFAW scoring system to ensure that policies are successfully being implemented. However, company data indicates that more needs to be done to deliver positive welfare impacts for animals, including:

Only one in eight companies reports on the proportion of laying hens free from beak trimming. Of these, just four companies (3%) report that more than 25% of laying hens in their global supply chains are free from beak trimming.

Only one in eight companies reports on the proportion of broilers that have better welfare due to a more natural growth rate[1]. Of these, just one company (<1%) reports that more than 25% of broiler chickens in its global supply chain are from strains of birds with improved welfare outcomes and with a slower growth potential.

While there is clearly a long way to go, there were some encouraging moves such as:

The proportion of companies that report on the number of broiler chickens that grow at a more natural pace resulting in improved welfare outcomes has increased to 13% from just 4% in 2019. While this proportion is still low, this was a new question added to the Benchmark in 2019 and scored for the first time in 2020.

Thirty-one percent of companies, compared to just 21% in 2019, report on the proportion of animals (including fin fish) in their global supply chains that are pre-slaughter stunned. While we welcome this improvement, most companies do not still report this data.

Overall, the bulk of US companies assessed continue to fall in the lower tiers, with only 10 companies achieving Tier 3 (compared to 37 companies globally) and just one, Cargill, achieving Tier 2 (compared to 19 companies globally). No US companies are among the four achieving Tier 1 and recognized as leaders in farm animal welfare.

Consumer interest and growing momentum for companies to take an interest in animal welfare shows why the world's most influential food companies should be willing to change and continue to improve year over year. Thirteen producers and manufacturers improved their score by at least one tier between 2019 and 2020, compared to nine retailers and wholesalers, and just one company in the restaurants and bars sub-sector.

However, the report also warns that progress is still too slow for the nearly 40% of companies who appear in the two bottom tiers

Steve McIvor, CEO at World Animal Protection, said:

"COVID-19 has brought new challenges like never before, but despite this, we must continue to accelerate and drive forward the animal welfare movement. We must do better for the world's 50 billion animals who are factory farmed each year, causing immense suffering. Not only do the cruel practices of intensive farming subject animals to misery, but they expose us to potential diseases and risks too. The BBFAW tool exposes those companies that care for animals, and those who do not.

"Animal cruelty is becoming more and more important for consumers - producers, supermarkets and restaurants would be foolish to ignore it. This tool brings all the commitments together in one place, providing a clear and transparent scorecard for all to see."

In April 2021, World Animal Protection will hand over the BBFAW baton to Four Paws International. World Animal Protection, alongside Compassion in World Farming, has steered the BBFAW since its inception in 2012 through providing vision, dedication, technical expertise and financial support over the past nine years. World Animal Protection will continue to take an active interest in the BBFAW as Four Paws and Compassion in World Farming together support and drive forward the BBFAW program as it enters its second decade.

The Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW) is the globally recognized investor framework for assessing the quality of companies' practices, processes and performance on farm animal welfare. The Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare, founded in 2012, is supported by its founding partners, the leading animal welfare organizations, Compassion in World Farming and World Animal Protection. BBFAW provides an annual, independent assessment of farm animal welfare management and performance in global food companies. It enables investors, companies, NGOs and other stakeholders to understand corporate practice and performance on farm animal welfare. More information on the program can be found at www.bbfaw.com Through the annual benchmark, extensive engagement programs with investors and with companies, and the production of guidance and other materials for companies and investors, BBFAW has driven higher farm animal welfare standards across the world's leading food businesses. BBFAW 2020 is the ninth annual report from the Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare. It analyzes the farm animal welfare management and performance of 150 of the world's largest food companies, across 37 distinct, objective criteria. As such, it is the most authoritative and comprehensive global account of corporate practice on farm animal welfare. The 2020 Benchmark covers 150 global food companies across 25 countries:

52 Retailers and Wholesalers, 63 Producers and Manufacturers, and 35 Restaurants and Bars. The list includes publicly-traded and non publicly-traded companies. Companies were assessed on their approach to managing farm animal welfare in four areas: (1) Management Commitment, (2) Governance and Management, (3) Innovation and Leadership, and (4) Performance Reporting and Impact. In line with the BBFAW's objective to drive improvements in the welfare of animals farmed for food, the weighting of the performance reporting and impact questions (which make up 35% of total score) was further adjusted in 2020 to emphasize welfare impact over performance disclosure, with the aim of encouraging companies to focus on welfare impact in supply chains (the 10 questions relating to welfare impact now account for 60% of the weighting of the Performance Reporting and Impact section, from 56% in 2019). In addition, the scores from four new questions introduced in 2019 were included in the 2020 Benchmark for the first time, and the scoring of one further question was modified. These changes to the BBFAW methodology resulted in 11 companies being ranked one Tier lower than they would otherwise have ranked and a decrease of 1.2% in the overall average score for all companies. Company assessments were based on information published by companies on the date of their assessments. All companies were assessed during the period from October 1 to November 30, 2020 . The number of companies that are considered to have farm animal welfare as an integral part of their business strategy has grown significantly over the eight Benchmark cycles, from three (out of 68) in 2012 to 25 (out of 150) in 2020. The company-by-company results are presented in Attachment 1 to this media release. Cranswick, Marks & Spencer, Noble Foods and Waitrose retain their Tier 1 position. Twenty-three of the 150 companies assessed in 2020 improved by at least one Tier in the 2020 Benchmark. These companies are:



Ahold Delhaize

Auchan Holding

Barilla

Bimbo

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings

Carrefour SA

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Cooke Seafood Inc

Cooperativa Centrale Aurora Alimentos

IKEA (Inter IKEA Group)

Fonterra

Jeronimo Martins

KraftHeinz

Lidl Stiftung & Co KG

Marfrig Global (risen by two tiers)

Mars Inc

Meiji Holdings

Minerva Foods (risen by two tiers)

Papa John's Pizza

Schwarz Unternehmens Treuhand KG/Kaufland

Unilever NV

US Foods

Woolworths Group



In the 2020 Benchmark, 15 companies fell by one Tier. The number of companies moving down is higher than we have seen in previous years. Our analysis of the scoring indicates that 11 of the 15 companies moved down a Tier as a result of the changes to the 2020 methodology. A further explanation for this could be the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for the restaurants and bars sector, which has led to some companies failing to update their reporting. These companies are:



ALDI Süd

Aramark Corporation

Chipotle Mexican Grill

CKE Restaurants

Coop Group ( Switzerland )/Coop Genossenschaft

ICA Gruppen AB

General Mills Inc

Metro AG

Migros (fallen by two tiers)

Perdue Farms

Publix Super Markets Inc

SSP Group

Subway/Doctor's Associates Inc

Terrena Group

UNFI



Four Paws International is a global animal welfare organization for animals under direct human influence.

More information on the Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare program can be found at www.bbfaw.com



1 strains of birds with improved welfare outcomes and with a slower growth potential.

