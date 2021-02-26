Global Brandy Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brandy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brandy market reached a value of US$ 21.8 Billion in 2020. Brandy is a spirit or distillate made from wine, fruit juices and mashes containing 35-60% alcohol content. It is aged in oak barrels for 3-20 years with additional caramel coloring and flavors. As it contains antibacterial, antioxidant, and polyphenolic compounds, its moderate consumption can provide multiple health benefits, such as increasing immunity, improving heart health, slowing aging, reducing cancer risk, and soothing cold and cough. It is widely consumed as a digestive and base spirit in cocktails and used in culinary arts to flavor soups, de-glaze pans, flambe desserts and dishes, and produce sauces, cakes, puddings and butter.



The increasing adoption of cocktail culture, in confluence with the rising trend of socializing at restaurants and bars, especially among young individuals, represents one of the significant factors impelling the global brandy market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of premiumization in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, along with the escalating preference for gourmet cooking, acts as another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising demand for organic variants, expanding food tourism and culinary services are also contributing to the market growth.



However, the market is currently experiencing negative growth due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the imposition of lockdowns by governments of several countries and temporary closure of restaurants and bars. This has led to a decline in the on-premises consumption of brandy around the world. The market is expected to revive once these restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global brandy market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global brandy market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, price and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Grape Brandy

Cognac

Armagnac

Fruit Brandy

Others

Breakup by Price:

Value

High-End Premium

Super Premium

Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

On-Trade

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Courvoisier (Beam Suntory Inc.), Diageo Plc, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Emperador (Alliance Global Group Inc.), F. Korbel & Bros., Martell, Speciality Brands Ltd., Remy Cointreau, Thomas HINE & Co (EDV SAS) and Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global brandy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global brandy market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global brandy market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Brandy Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Grape Brandy

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cognac

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Armagnac

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Fruit Brandy

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Price

7.1 Value

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 High-End Premium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Super Premium

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Premium

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Exclusive Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 On-Trade

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Courvoisier (Beam Suntory Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Diageo Plc

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 E. & J. Gallo Winery

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Emperador (Alliance Global Group Inc.)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 F. Korbel & Bros.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Martell

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Speciality Brands Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Remy Cointreau

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Thomas HINE & Co. (EDV SAS)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tksdb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

