Global Brassylic Acid Market Projected to Surpass $90.4 Million and Grow at 4.2% CAGR During the 2022-2030 Forecast Timeframe [238-Pages] | Research Dive

Brassylic acid market expected to grow due to its rising applications in different fields. Powder sub-segment expected to be dominant due to its demand by perfume manufacturers. Market in Europe region expected to witness more growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Brassylic Acid Market by Form (Flakes, Powder, and Diluted), Application (Polymers, Adhesives, Lubricants, Fragrance, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030".

According to the report, the global brassylic acid market is estimated to garner a revenue of $90.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Avail of the Latest Trends to Grow your Business Globally, Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of the Brassylic Acid Market

Dynamics of the Brassylic Acid Market

Drivers: Rising applications of brassylic acid in different fields like fragrance, nylon manufacturing, and automobile industries is the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global brassylic acid market during the forecast years. In addition, the important characteristics of brassylic acid like high solubility in water, strength, high resistance, etc. are also expected to boost the market growth by 2030.

Opportunities: Shifting preferences from polycyclic acid to brassylic acid for perfume manufacturing is the major factor predicted to create abundant growth opportunities for the global brassylic acid market during the forecast period. Moreover, brassylic acid is also used as lubricants and adhesives for machine joints for smooth functioning. And with the growing expansion of the automobile industry, the global brassylic acid market is also projected to witness immense growth opportunities by 2030.

Restraints: Sky-rocketing cost of brassylic acid is the prime factor anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Brassylic Acid Market

The covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the global brassylic acid market due to strict lockdowns and import-export restrictions. The growing cases of covid-19 infections and its severe symptoms along with stringent social distancing norms made governments to shut down various perfume, cosmetics, and automobile industries across the globe. This greatly reduced the demand for brassylic acid, thus hampering the market revenue.

Connect with an Expert Analyst to Get Post COVID-19 Impact on Brassylic Acid Market

Segments of the Brassylic Acid Market

The report has fragmented the market into a few segments based on form, application, and regional analysis.

By form, the powder sub-segment is estimated to have a dominating market share and gather a revenue of $59.3 million during the analysis timeframe due to the growing demand for powdered brassylic acid for the manufacturing of perfumes, lubricants, and nylon. The powdered form can be easily stored anywhere and transported from place to place without much hassles. Also, the powder form doesn't spoil easily, thus bolstering the sub-segment's growth by 2030.

during the analysis timeframe due to the growing demand for powdered brassylic acid for the manufacturing of perfumes, lubricants, and nylon. The powdered form can be easily stored anywhere and transported from place to place without much hassles. Also, the powder form doesn't spoil easily, thus bolstering the sub-segment's growth by 2030. By application, the polymers sub-segment of the global brassylic acid market is anticipated to have a significant growth rate and generate a revenue of $21.4 million by 2030 due to the extensive utilization of brassylic acid in the polymer industry, especially for manufacturing nylon. Moreover, brassylic acid provides excellent resistance and abrasion to nylon and makes it highly soluble in water. These factors are also expected to propel the sub-segment's growth during the analysis years.

by 2030 due to the extensive utilization of brassylic acid in the polymer industry, especially for manufacturing nylon. Moreover, brassylic acid provides excellent resistance and abrasion to nylon and makes it highly soluble in water. These factors are also expected to propel the sub-segment's growth during the analysis years. By region, the brassylic acid market in the Europe region is predicted to have a dominant market share and surpass $35.4 million during the 2022-2030 timeframe due to the presence of well-established fragrance industries in countries like Spain and France . Moreover, the high concentration of automobile industries in countries like the UK and Germany is projected to further augment the market's growth in the Europe region.

Broader Insights Pertaining to a Specific Segment or Region, & Avail Amazing Discount on Brassylic Acid Market Report

Key Brassylic Acid Market Players

Some key brassylic acid market players are

1. Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co., Ltd

2. Larodan Ab

3. Palmary Chemical

4. Beyo Chemical Co., Ltd

5. Unisource Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

6. Shanghai Kaleys Holding Co., Ltd.

7. Nantong Senos Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

8. Cathay Industrial Biotech

9. Evonik Industries

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in September 2021, ABITEC Corporation, an ABF ingredients company, announced its partnership with Larodan AB, a Swedish manufacturer of high-purity research grade lipids and brassylic acid market player, to strengthen its market presence with Larodan's advanced technologies and innovative breakthroughs.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments. Grab the Full Report here -$2999 (Read-Only)

More about Brassylic Acid Market:

Some Related Trending Article Links:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive