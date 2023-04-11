Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.5 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.01%

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Product, Application, End-Use, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market was valued at US$923 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$1541 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.01% during forecast period 2022-2027.

A brazed plate heat exchanger has corrugated plates that connect to form channels that can transmit a hot or cold medium. The brazed plate heat exchanger uses heat to completely penetrate the surface before separating the hot medium from the cold medium. Gases and fluids are thereby heated and cooled using the least amount of energy possible.

Market Drivers

Petrochemical, chemical, oil & gas, HVACR, power generation, and food & beverage industries all heavily utilize brazed plate heat exchangers.

Additionally, the brazed plate heat exchangers market is anticipated to rise significantly due to the rising demand for services and goods from these industries across the globe. Brazed plate heat exchangers are widely used in a variety of intricate processes, including evaporation, separation, heating, cooling, condensing, and others, which explains their high level of acceptance.

Market Restraints

The primary constraints restricting demand for brazed plate heat exchangers and impeding the rate of market expansion are the maintenance and ongoing repair costs of these devices. The brazed plate heat exchangers market is also anticipated to experience slow growth throughout the forecast period due to the product's non-movable nature.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as SPX Technologies (U.S.), API Heat Transfer, (U.S.), SHECO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Alfa Laval (Sweden), HRS Heat Exchangers (U.K.), Koch Heat Transfer Company (U.S.), Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Copco UK Holdings (Sweden), Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd (India), Modine Manufacturing Company (U.S.)

Market Taxonomy

By Product

  • Single Circuit
  • Multi-Circuit

By Application

  • Evaporator
  • Condenser
  • Economizer

By End Use

  • HVACR
  • Chemical
  • Food And Beverage
  • Power
  • Heavy Industries
  • Others

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?
  • What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

