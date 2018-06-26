Global Breakfast Cereal Market 2016-2018 & 2024

The report predicts the global breakfast cereal market to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on global breakfast cereal market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024. The study on breakfast cereal market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

Lifestyle changes worldwide and preferences for healthy food has brought about radial changes in the world food and beverages industry. The conventional breakfast is rapidly being replaced by breakfast cereals among the health conscious consumers. According to NHS, UK, diet high in fiber reduces the risk of heart diseases, and type 2 diabetes. Hence, the demand for breakfast cereals containing high whole grains and low sugar are more in demand these days.

Breakfast cereals are enriched with the ingredients that contain high fiber such as oats, rice, barley, wheat and corn. Moreover, ingredients such as malt and vegetable oils are used in the processing of breakfast cereals. The consumption of the breakfast cereals among the children is growing at a rapid pace owing to increasing awareness among the parents about the health benefits of breakfast cereals and increasing TV commercials.

Emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America have experienced significant changes in the food consumption patterns, primarily due to improving economic conditions in the middle class families. Moreover, growing disposable income has led to increasing consumption of healthy food items. Moreover, the global breakfast cereals market is driven by factors such as growing awareness about the health benefits associated with the cereals and its ease in preparation, extensive awareness and marketing programs by the leading companies such as Kellogg's among others and growing purchasing power parity of the consumers worldwide.

On the other hand, the growth in this market is restrained by easy availability of conventional alternatives such as eggs, yogurt, sausages, puddings and waffles among others. Furthermore, health conscious consumers may also prefer other ingredients over palm oil and sweeteners that are used in the breakfast cereals. However, the product innovations and new recipes in the cereals is likely to create more opportunities over the forecast period.

Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest market share closely followed by Europe, while Asia-pacific region is projected to experience significant growth in this market over the forecast period. The growth in the Asia-pacific breakfast cereals market is projected to be the highest in terms of CAGR growth among the regions. Among the product types, the ready to eat cereals segment is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to growing busy lifestyles of the consumers and increased preferences for the ready meals. The young age groups are likely to play crucial role in promoting the growth in this market as they are likely to be highly influenced by the TV commercials and tastes of breakfast cereals.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Breakfast Cereal Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Breakfast Cereal Market

4. Global Breakfast Cereal Market by Product Type

4.1. Ready To Eat Cereals

4.2. Hot Cereals

5. Global Breakfast Cereal Market by Ingredient Type

5.1. Barley

5.2. Corn

5.3. Rice

5.4. Wheat

6. Global Breakfast Cereal Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Convenience Store

6.2. E-Commerce

6.3. Independent Retailers

6.4. Specialist Retailers

6.5. Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

6.6. Others

7. Global Breakfast Cereal Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW

8. Company Covered

Abbott Nutrition

Alara Whole Foods Ltd.

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Carman's Fine Foods

Bagrrys India Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Marico Limited

Nestle S.A.

Pepsico, Inc.

