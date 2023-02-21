Global Breakfast Cereals Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $107.9 Billion by 2030 - Brands Face Growing Competition from Private Label Vendors

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakfast Cereals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Breakfast Cereals Market to Reach $107.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Breakfast Cereals estimated at US$93.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cold Cereals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1% CAGR and reach US$70.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hot Cereals segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR

The Breakfast Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Breakfast Cereals: Catering to Varied Needs of Diverse Cultures and Demographics

Market Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand

Saturated North America Slowing Down Global Growth Rate

Market Sees Parallel Increase in Volume Consumption

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Important Factors Sustaining Global Growth

Increasing Health-Consciousness among Consumers

Convenience

Increasing Impulse Purchases

Greater Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Hot Cereals Set to Revive Market

Competitive Landscape: A Look at Market Majors

Vendors Adopt Various Different Strategies

Companies Move towards Digital Targeting

Brands Face Growing Competition from Private Label Vendors

Breakfast Cereals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals Drives Steady Market Demand

Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market Penetration

Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains

Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand

Breakfast Cereal Innovations: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Rise of Vegetarianism Favors Market Adoption

Functional/Fortified Yogurts: Competing or a Complimentary Option?

Demand for Cereal Bars Gains Momentum, Benefits Market Expansion

Gluten-free Cereal: The New Buzzword

Ready to Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive to Attract Fussy Millennials

RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes Well for Market Penetration

Manufacturers Target Children and Specific Adult Groups

Snack Foods to Cannibalize the Conventional Breakfast Cereals Market

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies

Shrinking Family Size Favors Smaller Packaging of Cereals

Breakfast Cereals: Big Hit Among Working Women

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 233 Featured)

Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (UK)

Attune Foods ( USA )

) AVEES Products India ( India )

) B&G Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC ( USA )

) Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods ( USA )

) Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. ( USA )

) General Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Kellogg Company ( USA )

) mymuesli GmbH ( Germany )

) Mornflake Oats Limited (UK)

McKee Foods Corporation ( USA )

) Nestle S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Post Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Post Consumer Brands, LLC ( USA )

) The Weetabix Food Company (UK)

Pristine ( Malaysia )

) Quaker Oats Company ( USA )

) The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( USA )

) The Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. ( USA )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mjv70

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets