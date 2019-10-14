Global Breast Biopsy Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Breast Biopsy Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$796.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 10%. Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$535.5 Million by the year 2025, Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817905/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) will reach a market size of US$26.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$190.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Hologic, Inc.; Mammotome; Planmed Oy







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817905/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Breast Biopsy Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Breast Biopsy Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Breast Biopsy Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) (Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) (Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Vacuum Assisted Breast Biopsy (VABB) (Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 11: Vacuum Assisted Breast Biopsy (VABB) (Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Vacuum Assisted Breast Biopsy (VABB) (Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Incisional and Excisional Breast Biopsy (Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Incisional and Excisional Breast Biopsy (Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Incisional and Excisional Breast Biopsy (Type) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Needle Based Biopsy Guns (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Needle Based Biopsy Guns (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Needle Based Biopsy Guns (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Biopsy Guidance Systems (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Biopsy Guidance Systems (Product) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Biopsy Guidance Systems (Product) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Biopsy Forceps (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Biopsy Forceps (Product) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Biopsy Forceps (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Biopsy Needles (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Biopsy Needles (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Biopsy Needles (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Products (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Other Products (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 31: United States Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Breast Biopsy Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Breast Biopsy Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Breast Biopsy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Breast Biopsy Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Breast Biopsy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Breast Biopsy Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Breast Biopsy Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Breast Biopsy Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 62: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Breast Biopsy Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Breast Biopsy Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Breast Biopsy Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Breast Biopsy Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 104: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 126: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Breast Biopsy

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Breast Biopsy

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Breast Biopsy Devices Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 140: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Breast Biopsy Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Breast Biopsy Devices Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Breast Biopsy Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Breast Biopsy Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 152: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 173: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Historic

Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: The Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Historic

Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 180: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Breast Biopsy Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Breast Biopsy Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 191: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Breast Biopsy Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Breast Biopsy Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Breast Biopsy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Breast Biopsy Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Breast Biopsy Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Breast Biopsy Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 204: Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Breast Biopsy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Breast Biopsy Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Breast Biopsy Devices Market in Africa by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AURORA IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, INC.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

HOLOGIC

MAMMOTOME

PLANMED OY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817905/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

