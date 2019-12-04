Global Breast Cancer Diagnostic, Drug Technologies & Markets, 2024 - Therapeutics by HER2 Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Anti-metabolites, Aromatase Inhibitors and Hormone Receptors
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Drug Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The objective of the current report is to provide readers with updated market estimates for the diagnostics and therapeutics market. This report also highlights current and future market potential for breast cancer therapeutics along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, pipeline drugs, blockbuster drugs and other diagnostic and therapeutic developments.
This report includes breast cancer epidemiology including global and regional prevalence, incidence and mortality rates, the regulatory environment for markers and therapeutics, recent regulatory approvals, current and new technologies, market projections and the market share of key market players. Market drivers, trends and potential regional market opportunities for diagnostics and therapeutics are also identified in this report.
This report details currently available diagnostic breast cancer screening tests, breast cancer staging and prognostic technology advancements, predictive diagnostic tests and the latest therapy developments for breast cancer treatment. This study evaluates available tumor marker-based predictive companion tests and FDA-approved drugs that treat breast cancer. Screening biomarkers, pipeline analysis, patent analysis and reimbursement scenarios are some additions to the current report.
This report includes market estimates for breast cancer diagnostics (mammography, biopsy and companion diagnostics), therapeutics and market share of therapeutics by drug class (HER2 inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, anti-metabolites, aromatase inhibitors and hormone receptors), geographic market segmentation of the overall market and global market share by company with special emphasis on developed and underdeveloped geographic regions. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018 (the base year), 2019 and a forecast for 2024.
Report Includes:
- Brief overview of the global markets for breast cancer therapeutics and drug technologies
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa and MEA
- Revenue details of the global mammography, biopsy, companion diagnostic IVD, and therapeutic markets by various segments and subsegments
- Competitive landscape covering key market participants and their market share analysis
- Information on merger and acquisition details, partnerships and alliances, product launce strategies, pipeline drugs, blockbuster drugs, and other novel drugs development
- A relevant patent analysis
- Profile descriptions of the key market leaders, including AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Dako, Eli Lilly and Co., Nanostring Technologies, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., and Sanofi S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Classification of Breast Cancer by Type
- Non-invasive Breast Cancers
- Invasive Breast Cancer
- Molecular Subtypes of Breast Cancer
- Luminal A
- Luminal B Types
- HER2 Type
- HER2-Amplified
- Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) or Basal Type
- Normal-Like
- Brest Cancer Causes, Indications and Risk Factors
- Symptoms
- Breast Cancer Staging
- Epidemiology
- United States Breast Cancer Incidence
Chapter 4 Breast Cancer Screening Programs
- Introduction
- Breast Self-Examination
- Clinical Breast Examination
- Mammography
- Digital Breast Tomosynthesis
- Ultrasonography
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- BRCA Oncogene Mutations
Chapter 5 Breast Cancer Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide
- Market Restraints
- Pricing Pressure Experienced by Innovators
- High Cost Associated with New Drug Development and Clinical Trials
- Regulatory and Reimbursement Hurdles
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Female Population in Asia Pacific
- Increased Demand for Technology Innovation
- Technological Advancement in the Drug Sector
- Emergence of Breast Cancer Predictive Tests
- Patents at the Verge of Expiry
- Breast Cancer Therapy: Unmet Needs
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market
- Technologies
- Mammography
- Global Mammography Market
- Limitations of Mammography
- Breast Biopsy Device Market
- Introduction
- Global Breast Biopsy Device Market
- Breast Cancer Predictive Diagnostics market
- Introduction
- Predictive Diagnostic Tests
- Global Breast Cancer Companion Diagnostic Test Market
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Drug Class
- Overview
- Breast Cancer Drug Classes
- Breast Cancer Market
- Antimetabolites
- Taxanes
- Aromatase Inhibitors
- HER2 Inhibitor
- Hormone Therapy
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Breast Cancer Incidence by Region
- Global Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South America
Chapter 9 Regulatory Scenario
- Regulatory Challenges
- North America
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South America
- Brazil
Chapter 10 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patent Review
- Companion Diagnostics
- Patent Expiration
Chapter 11 Reimbursement Landscape
- Introduction
- United States
- Mammography Reimbursement
- Biopsy Procedure Reimbursement
- Breast Cancer Drug Reimbursement
- Germany
- Mammography Reimbursement
- Biopsy Procedure Reimbursement
- Breast Cancer Drugs Reimbursement
- Mexico
- Brazil
Chapter 12 Pipeline Analysis
- Introduction
- Pipeline by Phase
- Phase III
- Phase II
- Phase I
- Pipeline by Company
- AbbVie Inc.
- Array BioPharma Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Belrose Pharmaceuticals
- Beta Pharma
- BioMarin Pharmaceuticals
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Celgene
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Celsion
- Clovis
- Eli Lilly
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Puma Biotechnology
- Roche
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- Tesaro Inc.
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Major Mammography Equipment Market Players
- Major Breast Cancer Drug Market Players
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Atossa Genetics Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Dako
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Nanostring Technologies
- Novartis International Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yohm5q
