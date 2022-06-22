Global Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2022: Naked Mabs & Conjugated Mabs - Long-term Forecast to 2026 & 2031

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: By Product, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $15.37 billion in 2021 to $16.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The market is expected to reach $21.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Major players in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market are Amgen, Mylan, Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo, Biocad, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Array BioPharma.

The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce breast cancer monoclonal antibodies used as therapy for breast cancer either as monotherapy or combination therapy. The revenue generated includes the sales of naked mAbs and conjugated mAbs.

The companies engaged in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are primarily focused on the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibodies that are used in early-stage and advanced breast cancer, ductal carcinoma in-situ, triple-negative breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer, and others.

The main types of breast cancer monoclonal antibodies are naked mAbs and conjugated mAbs. Naked mAbs are antibodies that are free of any drugs or radioactive materials. They are self-contained. The most prevalent type of mAb used to fight cancer is this one. The different types of treatments include chemotherapy, surgery & radiation therapy, targeted therapy, biologic therapy, hormone therapy and is used in various sectors such as hospitals, retail pharmacies.

Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to impact the revenues of breast cancer monoclonal antibodies manufacturing companies. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices.

For instance, ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses a range of techniques and treatments for cancer. Many herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some nations are still responding to plant-based treatment as their main medicine source and developing nations are using the benefits of natural compounds for therapeutic purposes, affecting the sales of oncology drugs. Also, the global homeopathic product market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by the end of 2027.

The National Institute of Cancer indicated the promising results of vaccines in HER2-positive cancer including breast, ovarian, lung, colorectal, and gastroesophageal cancers, wherein they have used patients' immune cells to treat their HER2-positive cancers by genetically modifying them to customize personalized vaccine. These factors are expected to continue during the forecast period and limit the demand for the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market.

Companies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are investing in targeted and combination therapy, which has proven to be more effective and less toxic than the traditional treatment options. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances that block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity.

The goal of these therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Combination therapy uses a treatment method in which a patient is given two or more drugs (or other therapeutic agents) for a single disease.

In February 2019, the FDA approved the combination of a mAb trastuzumab with hyaluronidase-oysk for SC administration in HER2-positive early breast cancer wherein hyaluronidase is an enzyme that helps the body to use trastuzumab. In 2020, The American Society of Clinical Oncology published the success of combination therapy of a targeted monoclonal antibody atezolizumab with chemotherapy with improved progression-free survival in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.

It resulted in the progression-free survival of 7.2 months for patients receiving the combination therapy, compared with 5.5 months for those who received placebo plus nab-paclitaxel (chemotherapy). Promising results with targeted therapies and combination therapies are expected to raise the focus on these therapies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market.

In March 2019, AstraZeneca, a UK-based global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes prescription drugs in therapy areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, renal & metabolism and respiratory, entered into a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited with an upfront payment of $1.35 billion.

The collaboration agreement is about the global development and commercialization of trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201), which is an exclusive antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and potential new targeted cancer therapy. Except in Japan (exclusive rights for Daiichi Sankyo), the companies will jointly develop and commercialize trastuzumab deruxtecan. Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited is a Japan-based global pharmaceutical company that creates innovative new and generic medicines and new methods of drug discovery and delivery.

