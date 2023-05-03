Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3d printed medical devices market will grow from $2.87 billion in 2022 to $3.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. The 3D printed medical devices market is expected to grow to $9.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.3%.

Major players in the breast imaging devices market are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc, Hologic Inc, Gamma Medica Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, SonoCine Inc, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, and Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

The breast imaging devices market consists of sales of imaging equipment such as breast ultrasound, breast MRI, mammography, nuclear imaging, and others. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Breast imaging devices are medical devices used in the diagnosis of medical conditions related to the breast.



North America was the largest region in the breast imaging devices market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second largest market in breast imaging devices market. The regions covered in the breast imaging devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types in breast imaging devices are tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, mammography, nuclear imaging, and others. Tomosynthesis is an imaging method that is utilized to screen early signs of breast cancer in people with no symptoms. This kind of imaging can also be utilized as a diagnostic tool for a person who is having breast cancer symptoms. The technologies involved in breast imaging devices are ionizing and non-ionizing. These are used in hospitals and clinics, breast care centres, and diagnostic imaging centres.



The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to the breast imaging devices market's growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women. For instance, in 2020, according to the American Institute of cancer research, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world. It was estimated that 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Among them, lung and breast cancers are the most common cancers in the world, and about 12.5% and 12.2% of the new cases are diagnosed in 2020.



The high cost associated with breast imaging devices is expected to limit the growth of the market shortly. The cost of digital mammography systems varies for different models and companies. For instance, the cost of the 2D model's mammography systems ranges between $65,000 to $95,000 for GE Healthcare and Hologic, Inc products.

Whereas 3D models of the same company range between $90,000 to $200,000. In addition to this, the premium 3D models of GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. are priced between $1,40,000 to $2,75,000. Therefore, the high cost of breast imaging systems is a major concern for end-users, which is predicted to hinder the growth of the breast imaging devices market over the forecast period.



Major players operating in the breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment.

The countries covered in the breast imaging devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values - that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

