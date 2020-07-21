Global Breast Imaging Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast imaging market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Breast imaging refers to the radiological technique of diagnosing breast cancer in both males and females. It involves a range of equipment to screen, detect and determine the location of the tumor and other breast-related infections, lesions and cysts. It also entails various procedures such as mammography, breast biopsy, ultrasound, tactile imaging and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).



The aim of conducting these procedures is to detect the disease at its earliest and most treatable stage. Procedures such as mammography produce digital images in which the brightness, darkness and contrast can be altered as per the requirement, thus making the differentiation between malignant and benign cells simpler. These procedures are considered safe, are non-invasive and cause minimum discomfort to the patient.



The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, along with the rising awareness of the early detection of the disease, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, are also contributing to the increased adoption rate of breast imaging procedures. Various technological advancements in the imaging equipment have enabled improved diagnosis of dense breast tissues. Patients are increasingly opting for digital mammography systems that offer high detection rates in comparison to traditionally used analog devices.



Additionally, various organizations and healthcare centers are conducting cancer awareness campaigns to educate individuals about breast health and cancer diagnostic measures. Moreover, technological innovations such as the introduction of breast tomosynthesis or 3D mammography, rising healthcare expenditure, growing disposable income, and government initiatives to improve cancer screening and diagnosis are also driving the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Aurora Health Care Inc. (Schoen Clinic), Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc. (Onex Corporation), Delphinus Medical Technologies, Dilon Technologies Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Micrima Limited, Planmed Oy, Siemens Healthineers AG (Cerner Corporation), Toshiba Corporation, etc.



