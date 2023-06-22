Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market Report 2023: Players Include Fujifilm Holdings, GE HealthCare Technologies, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips and Siemens Healthineers

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Imaging Technologies Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast imgaging market is expected to grow from $4.01 billion in 2022 to $4.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The breast imgaging market is expected to reach $6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Major players in the breast imaging technologies market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Aurora healthcare US Corp, Canon inc., Koning Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Sonocine Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Aspect Imaging Ltd, Bruker Corporation, Carestream Health, CMR Naviscan Corporation, Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., Esaote SpA, and Fluidigm Corporation.

Breast imaging technologies refer to a subspecialty of diagnostic radiology and medical imaging techniques used to detect and examine the breast tissue for signs of disease or abnormality in the early stages. It is used in several clinics as an additional screening tool for breast-dense women and assess results from breast ultrasonography and mammography.



The main types of imaging techniques used in breast imaging technologies are mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, image-guided breast biopsy, positron emission tomography and others. Mammography refers to a breast imaging technology that uses low-dose X-rays to produce images of the breast tissue and is the most commonly used screening tool for breast cancer. The various technologies involved such as lonizing breast imaging technology and non lonizing breast imaging technology, that are used by hospitals, diagnostic imaging center and others.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the breast imaging technology market. Major companies involved in the breast imaging technologies market is focused on innovating new technologies to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2022, Seno Medical, a US-based medical imaging company, launched the Imagio OA/US Breast Imaging System. It provides combined functional and anatomical breast imaging using laser optics and grayscale ultrasound. The opto-acoustic images give a distinctive blood map inside and around breast lumps, whereas the ultrasound images give a more conventional anatomical picture.

These studies, which compare the imagio OA/US breast imaging system to conventional diagnostic imaging modalities, demonstrate that it will be a more useful tool for radiologists to confirm or rule out cancer. Additionally, it contains a computer element that aids users with BI-RADS classifications and is driven by artificial intelligence (AI).



North America was the largest region in the breast imaging technologies market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in breast imaging technologies report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the breast imaging technologies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing prevalence of breast cancer is expected to propel the breast imaging technologies market going forward. Breast cancer refers to the type of cancer that starts in the cells of the breast in women. Breast tumors are formed when breast cells mutation (alter) and grow out of control. Breast imaging technologies are primarily used for the detection, diagnosis, and staging of breast cancer at an early stage, when it is most treatable.

For instance, in March 2021, according to the reports shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based health agency, around 2.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer, and around 685,000 died from the severity of the disease in 2020 where 7.8 million women have received a breast cancer diagnosis in the last five years. Therefore, the growing prevalence of breast cancer is driving the growth of the breast imaging technologies market.



The breast imaging technologies market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), molecular breast imaging (MBI), breast specific gamma imaging (BSGI), nuclear medicine imaging, and 3D breast tomosynthesis services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The breast imaging technologies market also includes sales of x-ray generators, image detectors and breast compression paddle which are used in providing breast imaging technologies services. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

