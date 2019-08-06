Global Breast Implant Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace From 2018 to 2023 | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report, the global Breast Implant Market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increasing consciousness among women regarding physical appearance. Breast implant is prosthesis to enhance the reshaping process of breast. In a reconstructive plastic surgery the implantation process replaces natural organs with mastectomy breast to correct the inborn defects and irregularities in the chest wall. They are also used as a cosmetic surgery to improve or enlarge the physical appearance through augmentation mammoplasty surgery.

Generally, there are three types available according to the filler material used, namely silicone gel, saline solution, and composite filler. The silicone implant uses elastomer silicone shell packed with viscous silicone gel. Saline implant uses sterile solution while surgery. Composite implants are filled with varied fillers, like polypropylene string, soy oil, etc. Silicone gel and saline solution are the commonly used due to low health risk or complications as compared with the composite ones.

The key factors driving the breast implant market include rise in number of patients suffering from breast cancer, increase in cases of breast augmentation, rising popularity of fat transfer breast augmentation, increase in innovations in the surgery, rise in disposable income of consumers, increase in reimbursement rates for reconstructive surgeries, and increased presence of premium-priced products. Furthermore, growing initiatives by manufacturers for expansion of their product portfolio is fueling the domain growth. However, rise in number of complexities associated with the surgery is restraining the industry growth.

Increasing popularity of silicone and saline implants are trending in the breast implant market. Additionally, growing focus by players for introducing low-weight silicone breast implants that remove sagging risk is another trend witnessed in the industry.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Breast Implant Market " Report 2023.

Swissmedic, a Swiss agency for therapeutic devices recommends the use of smooth implants in place of textured implants, as permitted by clinical laws. National Agency of Medicine and Health Products (ANSM), France also said the consumers prefer (BIA-ALCL) breast implant associated-anaplastic large cell lymphoma over textured implants. The surgery is performed under great inspection. Increasing awareness of the problems resulting into this surgery and growing number of internationally confirmed BIA-ALCL cases, Swissmedic recommends patients for discussing the benefits and risks of this surgery with their surgeon as a matter of personal assurance and urgency. The agency also noted that ALCL must be stated to a breast implant office that will help Swiss Plastic Surgery to release the records in early 2019.

The key players profiled in the breast implant market comprise Mentor Worldwide LLC, Allergan, Plc, GC Sientra, Inc., Groupe Sebbin SAS, Establishment Labs S.A., Aesthetics plc, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, HansBiomed Co. Ltd., and CEREPLAS.

The 'Global Breast Implant Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of breast implant industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading breast implant producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for breast implant. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global breast implant market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Access 144 page research report with TOC on "Global Breast Implant Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-breast-implant-market-outlook-2018-2023

Market Segmentation:

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

South America

Key Vendors

Allergan plc



Mentor Worldwide LLC



Ideal Implant Incorporated



Sientra Inc



POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH



Societe Cereplas



Request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Analysis of the breast implant market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.



Profiles on breast implant including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.