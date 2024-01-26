Global Breast Implants Market 2023-2035: Dermatology Clinics to Hold Majority Market Share

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breast Implants Market, 2023-2035 - Distribution by Gender, End User, Distribution Channel and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast implants market is estimated to be $19.2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9.6% over the forecast period 2023-2035. In the realm of aesthetic body enhancements and surgeries, breast implants stand as a promising treatment option for people seeking body transformations. It is interesting to note that, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation was one of the most popular cosmetic surgical procedures in the year 2022, with over 2.17 million procedures, worldwide. Saline implants and silicone implants are the most widely used materials.

However, silicone implants are used more prominently for breast augmentation procedures by plastic surgeons, representing 17.6% of all plastic surgical procedures. This can be primarily attributed to higher amount of crosslinking in these implants. Moreover, if the implant were to rupture or leak, the gel wouldn't enter into the body. Another factor that contributes to increase in breast implants procedures is the rising incidences of breast cancer, that accounts for 12.5% of all new annual cancer cases, worldwide.

It is worth noting that breast implants are also available in different shapes and textures. These procedures aim to enhance breast aesthetics, allowing patients to choose the right option based on their preferences. In addition, the effects of the treatment can last for over two decades, however, the probability of implant rupture increases by 1% each year. It is interesting to note that several innovations are going on to provide natural looking results to people seeking breast augmentation procedures. In fact, researchers in this field are working in developing micro-implants. These breast implants are designed in such a way that they can be inserted into the breast tissue by making small incisions and thus providing more natural looking results and ensuring maximal comfort. Further, some plastic surgeons are also working on developing lightweight silicone aesthetic implants, wherein they are trying to reduce the weight of weight by 30%. The increasing efforts of researchers will significantly accelerate the breast implant market growth, which is the largest segment of the medical aesthetics market, over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Overview



Market Share by Gender

Based on gender, the breast implants market is analyzed across females and males. Currently, around 90% of the breast implants market is dominated by the presence of female clientele.

Market Share by End User

The global breast implants market is categorized into hospitals, clinics / med spas and dermatology / cosmetology centers, and other end users. Dermatology clinics and cosmetology centres segment occupy the highest share in 2023 and is expected to stay dominant during the forecast period.

Market Share by Distribution Channel

The breast implants market is segmented into direct distribution and indirect distribution. Indirect distribution channels are likely to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to direct distribution channels due to breast implant companies working more collaboratively with distributors and other e-commerce portals.

Market Share by Key Geographical Regions

This segment highlights the distribution of breast implants market across various geographies, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA and LATAM. According to projections, North America is likely to capture more than 48.4% of the breast implants market share, and this trend is unlikely to change in the future.

Key Market Insights

The market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size, market share, market analysis, market forecast and future opportunities for the breast implant companies involved in the manufacturing of breast implants. The breast implants market research report highlights the efforts of several companies manufacturing saline or silicone breast implants for this rapidly emerging market segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the breast implant market research report are briefly discussed below.

Competitive Landscape of Breast Implant Companies

Given the rising interest in breast augmentation procedures with each passing year, breast implants manufacturers are also emerging. The global breast implants market features the presence of both international as well as regional players. Of these firms, nearly 63% are mid-sized and 75% of the total firms are headquartered in the developed regions. Moreover, companies are also collaborating to expand their products market by signing multiple supply agreements. It is worth highlighting that breast augmentation constitutes 12% of the total number of partnerships inked for medical aesthetics solutions in the last five years.

Breast Implants Market Drivers: Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer and Focus on Physical Appearance

The market growth of the breast implants market is being driven by several factors. Firstly, the growing focus of society on beauty standards and physical appearance fuels the demand of breast augmentation procedures. Secondly, increasing incidences of breast cancer contributes towards growing annual breast enhancement procedures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, 2.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. It is estimated that more than 100,000 mastectomy procedures are performed annually in the US alone.

Additionally, technological advancements occurring in the field of breast implants and related materials, such as stem cell implants can boost the demand for these procedures. Finally, the rise of medical tourism and globalization of plastic surgery can help in shaping the breast implants industry landscape.

Breast Implants Market Opportunity Analysis: Technological Developments to Present Lucrative Opportunities

The primary factors generating opportunity for the breast implant companies, include the establishment of an effective distribution network to ensure profitability. In addition, incorporation of advanced technologies, such as virtual reality and augmented reality can help in showing simulations prior to the procedure, attracting potential clients seeking personalized treatments. Further, continuous R&D efforts in innovating existing breast implants materials and developing safer, leak-proof breast implants presents a lucrative opportunity for breast implant market growth. Additionally, 3D printed breast implants, which are currently in clinical trials are expected to prove disruptive in the breast implants market. In September 2023, Germany based company BellaSeno announced positive results from a one year patient follow up data for its 3D printed breast and pectus implants.

Breast Implants Market Restraints: Immune Rejection of Biomedical Implants May Create Inhibitions to Adoption and Availability of Minimally Invasive Procedures

One of the primary restraints faced by the market is the risk of complications and side effects associated with invasive procedures. Some of the side effects include breast pain, infection, alteration in nipple and breast sensation, implant rupture and position misalignment. More than the side effects, most biomedical implants face the challenge of immune rejection. A significant rise of 12% was seen in the breast implant removal procedure in the US from 2019-2022, with nearly 37,500 procedures performed in 2022. Though, it is difficult to say how many of these were due to implant rejection.

Secondly, stringent regulatory controls can hinder the introduction of novel product launches in the market, inhibiting the breast implants industry growth. In addition, breast reconstruction surgeries are very expensive and might not be affordable for most of the patient population. Some companies are also providing minimally invasive procedures for breast augmentation, which can allow the patients to return to normal activities on the same day. Establishment Labs launched its Mia Femtech technology in Japan in April 2023, which involves a 15 min procedure to allow breast augmentation. Further, societal attitude emphasizing to celebrate and appreciate all body forms can pose threat to the growth of the global market.

Breast Implants Market Analysis: Dermatology Clinics to Hold Majority Market Share

The breast implants market size is estimated to reach $58.2 billion by 2035, growing from $19.2 billion in 2023. Dermatology clinics and cosmetology centers capture the largest current and future market share owing to the benefits offered by these small facilities. This is due to lower procedural costs in these smaller facilities. Further, the hospitals segment, mainly consisting of plastic surgeons, is also anticipated to grow at a stable pace in the near future.

Regional Analysis: North America Holds Majority Breast Implants Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the revenue share, driving steady market expansion with a current market share of about 48.4%. According to the plastic surgery statistics report 2022, there were a total of more than 290,000 procedures of breast augmentation in the US, which represented 4% growth since 2019. Additionally, majority (35%) of the breast augmentation procedures were seen in the 30-39 age group.

In addition, increasing incidence of breast cancer contributes to the overall demand of breast reconstructive surgery. Further, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in aesthetic consciousness, a heightened focus on beauty standards within the population, and the surge in aesthetics-related medical tourism is likely to propel the growth in this region.

Key Breast Implant Companies

Examples of key companies in breast implant market (the complete list of companies is available in the full report) include Allergan Aesthetics, BioPlus, Collplant, GC Aesthetics, Mentor, Polytech, Sientra and Symatese. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the breast implant companies worldwide.

Global Breast Implants: Market Outlook / Market Segmentations

Historical Trend: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Market Size 2023: $19.2 Billion

CAGR 2023-2035: ~9.6%

Gender

Females

Males

End User

Hospitals

Clincs / Med Spas and Dermatology / Cosmetology Centers

Other End Users

Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution

Indirect Distribution

Key Companies Profiled

Allergan Aesthetics

BioPlus

Collplant

GC Aesthetics

Mentor

Polytech

Sientra

Symatese

Excel Data Packs

Market Landscape Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis

Partnership and Collaboration Analysis

Funding and Investment Analysis

Patent Analysis

Market Forecast an Opportunity Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbv772

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets