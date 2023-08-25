Global Breast Lesion Localization Research Report 2023-2028: Advancements in Imaging Technology Fuel Detection of Clinically Occult Breast Lesions, Propelling Localization Market

25 Aug, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type (Wire, Radioisotope (ROLL, RSL), Magnetic, Electromagnetic Localization), Usage (Breast Biopsy, Lumpectomy), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The breast lesion localization market is expected to reach USD 387.4 million by 2028 from USD 278.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9%.
The increasing screening of breast cancer through mammography and the increasing number of improvements in imaging technology have increased the detection of a non-palpable clinically occult breast lesion, which requires perioperative localization. There have been several technological advancements in breast lesion localization equipment in recent years aimed at improving patient safety, increasing efficiency, and reducing the cost of healthcare.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of breast cancer, the increasing rate of the geriatric population (as age is an important factor that increases the risk of breast cancer), the increasing number of breast cancer surgeries, and the rising awareness on the early detection of breast cancer in the coming years.
However, several factors, such as uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures, are expected to restrain the growth of the breast lesion localization market during the forecast period.
In 2022, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of this market are rising prevalence of breast cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the increasing number of awareness programs for the early detection of breast cancer in several APAC countries. Furthermore, rising government spending on breast cancer research and growing funding are also driving the market growth in APAC.
The prominent players in the breast lesion localization market include Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (US), Argon Medical Devices (US).
Breast biopsy segment accounted for a larger share of the breast lesion localization market
In 2022, the breast biopsy segment accounted for a larger share of the breast lesion localization market.
The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patients opting for breast biopsies across the world, the increasing rate of non-palpable breast lesions detected in screening programs, the rising number of breast cancer screening programs, the growing incidence of breast cancer, and an increase in awareness of early cancer detection.
The electromagnetic localization will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on type, the electromagnetic localization segment is estimated to grow at the highest during the forecast period.
The high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as reduction in surgical delays, improved patient satisfaction, optimal surgical planning, and no need for radioactive components. A recent development in the field of breast localization methods is the emergence of technologically advanced localization methods, which use electromagnetic waves to localize breast lesions.
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Hologic, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Merit Medical Systems
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Argon Medical Devices
- Laurane Medical LLC
- Endomagnetics Ltd. (Endomag)
- Intramedical Imaging, LLC
- Isoaid
- Surgiceye GmbH
Other Players
- Ranfac Corp.
- Mermaid Medical Group
- Izi Medical Products, LLC
- Matek Medikal
- Tsunami Medical Srl
- Bpb Medica
- Sirius Medical Systems B.V.
- Molli Surgical Inc.
- Sterylab S.R.L.
- Cp Medical
- Mdl Srl
- Biomedical Srl
- Elucent Medical
- Vigeo Srl
- Medax Medical Devices
