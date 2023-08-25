Global Breast Lesion Localization Research Report 2023-2028: Advancements in Imaging Technology Fuel Detection of Clinically Occult Breast Lesions, Propelling Localization Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type (Wire, Radioisotope (ROLL, RSL), Magnetic, Electromagnetic Localization), Usage (Breast Biopsy, Lumpectomy), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breast lesion localization market is expected to reach USD 387.4 million by 2028 from USD 278.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The increasing screening of breast cancer through mammography and the increasing number of improvements in imaging technology have increased the detection of a non-palpable clinically occult breast lesion, which requires perioperative localization. There have been several technological advancements in breast lesion localization equipment in recent years aimed at improving patient safety, increasing efficiency, and reducing the cost of healthcare.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing incidence of breast cancer, the increasing rate of the geriatric population (as age is an important factor that increases the risk of breast cancer), the increasing number of breast cancer surgeries, and the rising awareness on the early detection of breast cancer in the coming years.

However, several factors, such as uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures, are expected to restrain the growth of the breast lesion localization market during the forecast period.

In 2022, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of this market are rising prevalence of breast cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the increasing number of awareness programs for the early detection of breast cancer in several APAC countries. Furthermore, rising government spending on breast cancer research and growing funding are also driving the market growth in APAC.

The prominent players in the breast lesion localization market include Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (US), Argon Medical Devices (US).

Breast biopsy segment accounted for a larger share of the breast lesion localization market

In 2022, the breast biopsy segment accounted for a larger share of the breast lesion localization market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patients opting for breast biopsies across the world, the increasing rate of non-palpable breast lesions detected in screening programs, the rising number of breast cancer screening programs, the growing incidence of breast cancer, and an increase in awareness of early cancer detection.

The electromagnetic localization will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the electromagnetic localization segment is estimated to grow at the highest during the forecast period.

The high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as reduction in surgical delays, improved patient satisfaction, optimal surgical planning, and no need for radioactive components. A recent development in the field of breast localization methods is the emergence of technologically advanced localization methods, which use electromagnetic waves to localize breast lesions.

Premium Insights

Rising Awareness About Breast Cancer and Increasing Government Initiatives Globally to Drive Market

Wire Localization Held Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Breast Lesion Localization Market in 2022

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth in Breast Lesion Localization Market During Forecast Period

to Witness Highest Growth in Breast Lesion Localization Market During Forecast Period North America to Dominate Breast Lesion Localization Market Till 2028

to Dominate Breast Lesion Localization Market Till 2028 Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Study Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer

Growth in Aging Population

Increasing Awareness on Early Detection of Breast Cancer

Restraints

Uncertainty in Regulatory Approval Procedures

Opportunities

High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Localization Procedures

Challenges

Shortage of Oncologists

Industry Insights

Industry Trends

Electromagnetic Waves for Localization of Breast Lesions

Radiofrequency Identification in Breast Lesion Localization

Machine Learning Algorithms for Computer-Aided Breast Lesion Detection

Impact of Economic Recession on Breast Lesion Localization Market

Value Chain Analysis

Reimbursement Analysis

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Wire-Guided Localization (Wl)

Carbon Marking

Radioguided Occult Lesion Localization (Roll)

Radioactive Seed Localization (Rsl)

Magnetic Seed Localization (Msl)

Radiofrequency Reflector (Rfr)

Complementary Technologies

Mammography

3D Mammography or Tomosynthesis

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Adjacent Technologies

Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Estimating Market Size of Breast Lesion Localization Methods and Market Share Analysis for Key Products at Country Level

Case Study 2: Estimating Market Size of Breast Biopsy and Market Share Analysis for Key Products at Country Level

Company Profiles

Key Players

Hologic, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merit Medical Systems

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Argon Medical Devices

Laurane Medical LLC

Endomagnetics Ltd. (Endomag)

Intramedical Imaging, LLC

Isoaid

Surgiceye GmbH

Other Players

Ranfac Corp.

Mermaid Medical Group

Izi Medical Products, LLC

Matek Medikal

Tsunami Medical Srl

Bpb Medica

Sirius Medical Systems B.V.

Molli Surgical Inc.

Sterylab S.R.L.

Cp Medical

Mdl Srl

Biomedical Srl

Elucent Medical

Vigeo Srl

Medax Medical Devices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu1qty

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets