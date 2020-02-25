Global Breast Pumps Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$460.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.4%. Battery Powered, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$735.4 Million by the year 2025, Battery Powered will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442583/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Battery Powered will reach a market size of US$58.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$79.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions
- Bailey Medical Engineering
- Handi-Craft Company
- Hygeia Health
- Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co., Medela
- NUK® USA
- Philips Avent
- Pigeon Corp.
- Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.
- TOMY Company Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Breastfeeding: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving
Function of Mothers
List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage
List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players
Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market
Adoption
Competition
Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description
and Key Products Offered
Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump
Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer
Acceptance
Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps
Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup
Companies
Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum
Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide
Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for
Working Mothers
BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use
Medela Swing
Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump
Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump
Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump
The First Years Double Breast Pump
Global Competitor Market Shares
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian
Super Powers
Breast Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)
Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)
Handi-Craft Company (USA)
Hygeia Medical Group (USA)
Linco Baby Merchandise Work?s Co. (Taiwan)
NUK® USA LLC (USA)
Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA)
Philips Avent (UK)
Pigeon Corp. (Japan)
Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and
Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies
Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components
Present
Breast Milk: The 'Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants
Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages
Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question
Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas
Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula
Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations
& Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth
Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements
Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly
Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump
A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh
Horigen 3D Breast Pumps
Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump
Ameda Purely Yours
MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs
Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela
Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump
Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well
for the Market
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day
Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern
Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Breast Pumps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Breast Pumps Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Breast Pumps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Battery Powered (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Battery Powered (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Battery Powered (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Manual (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Manual (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Manual (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Breast Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Breast Pumps Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Breast Pumps Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Breast Pumps Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 18: Breast Pumps Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Breast Pumps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Breast Pumps Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Breast Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Breast Pumps Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Breast Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Breast Pumps Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Breast Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Breast Pumps Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 29: Breast Pumps Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Breast Pumps Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Breast Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Breast Pumps Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Breast Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Breast Pumps Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Breast Pumps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Breast Pumps Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Breast Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 44: Breast Pumps Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Rest of Europe Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Breast Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Breast Pumps Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Breast Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Rest of World Breast Pumps Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Breast Pumps Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
