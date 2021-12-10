Global Breast Reconstruction Market (2021 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dec 10, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, Type; Placement, Procedure, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Breast Reconstruction was valued at US$ 593.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 945.27 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during 2020-2028.
Driving factors of the Breast Reconstruction are globally factors such as the high prevalence of breast cancer, and new product launches and FDA approvals. However, low awareness regarding reimbursement policies hinders the market growth..
Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer observed among women. It is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in breasts, inversion of nipples, change in breast shape, release of fluids from nipples, red or scaly patches on skin, dimpling of the skin, and pain and soaring of nipples. Breast cancer is treated using mastectomy, a procedure that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Health Information Exchange surgeries are used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two main techniques used in these surgeries. With the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy.
According to breastcancer.org, as of January 2018, over 3.1 million women in the US had a history of breast cancer, including those who were undergoing a treatment and those who had undergone treatments in the past. Further, according to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO), ~2.3 million women across the world were newly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. In addition, according to a study published in the journal of American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2020, ~1 in 29 women in India suffers from breast cancer at some point in life.
Similarly, according to the breastcancercare.org.uk, the UK had ~691,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer and this number is estimated to reach 840,000 by 2020. Similar trends of rise in number of breast cancer cases have been observed in other parts of the world. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with the growing preference for Health Information Exchange procedures post mastectomy, is expected bolstering the market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Global Breast Construction Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions
5. Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 High Prevalence of Breast Cancer
5.1.2 New Product Launches and FDA Approvals
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Low Awareness Regarding Reimbursement Policies
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Development of Innovative Breast Reconstruction Products
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Adoption of Acellular Dermal Matrices
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Breast Reconstruction Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Breast Reconstruction Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Procedure
7.1 Overview
7.2 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Procedure 2020 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Immediate Procedures
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Immediate Procedure: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Delayed Procedures
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Delayed Procedure: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Revision Procedures
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Revision Procedures: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Technology
8.1 Overview
8.2 Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Inframammary
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Inframammary: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Periareolar incision
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Periareolar Incision: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Trans-Axillary
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Trans-Axillary: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Transumbilical
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Transumbilical: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Breast Implants
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Breast Implants: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Implant Accessories
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Implant Accessories: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Placement
10.1 Overview
10.2 Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Share, by Placement (2020 and 2028)
10.3 Dual-Plane Insertion
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Dual-Plane Insertion: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Subglandular Insertion
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Subglandular Insertion: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Submuscular Insertion
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Submuscular Insertion: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11. Global Breast Reconstruction Market - Geographic Analysis
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Breast Reconstruction Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Breast Reconstruction Market- Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
13.3 Organic Developments
13.3.1 Overview
13.4 Inorganic Developments
13.4.1 Overview
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Allergan plc
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Financials
14.1.4 Product Portfolio
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Financial Overview
14.2.4 Product Portfolio
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Sientra Inc.
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Financial Overview
14.3.4 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 GC Aesthetics PLC
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Financial Overview
14.4.4 Product Portfolio
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Financial Overview
14.5.4 Product Portfolio
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 HANSBIOMED CO. LTD
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Financial Overview
14.6.4 Product Portfolio
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Financial Overview
14.7.4 Product Portfolio
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Financial Overview
14.8.4 Product Portfolio
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Establishment Labs S.A.
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Financial Overview
14.9.4 Product Portfolio
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Groupe Sebbin SAS
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Financial Overview
14.10.4 Product Portfolio
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
