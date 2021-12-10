Global Breast Reconstruction Market (2021 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, Type; Placement, Procedure, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Breast Reconstruction was valued at US$ 593.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 945.27 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during 2020-2028.



Driving factors of the Breast Reconstruction are globally factors such as the high prevalence of breast cancer, and new product launches and FDA approvals. However, low awareness regarding reimbursement policies hinders the market growth..



Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer observed among women. It is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in breasts, inversion of nipples, change in breast shape, release of fluids from nipples, red or scaly patches on skin, dimpling of the skin, and pain and soaring of nipples. Breast cancer is treated using mastectomy, a procedure that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Health Information Exchange surgeries are used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two main techniques used in these surgeries. With the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy.

According to breastcancer.org, as of January 2018, over 3.1 million women in the US had a history of breast cancer, including those who were undergoing a treatment and those who had undergone treatments in the past. Further, according to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO), ~2.3 million women across the world were newly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. In addition, according to a study published in the journal of American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2020, ~1 in 29 women in India suffers from breast cancer at some point in life.

Similarly, according to the breastcancercare.org.uk, the UK had ~691,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer and this number is estimated to reach 840,000 by 2020. Similar trends of rise in number of breast cancer cases have been observed in other parts of the world. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with the growing preference for Health Information Exchange procedures post mastectomy, is expected bolstering the market growth.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the breast reconstruction market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global breast reconstruction market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Breast Construction Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 High Prevalence of Breast Cancer

5.1.2 New Product Launches and FDA Approvals

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low Awareness Regarding Reimbursement Policies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development of Innovative Breast Reconstruction Products

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Adoption of Acellular Dermal Matrices

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Breast Reconstruction Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Breast Reconstruction Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Procedure

7.1 Overview

7.2 Breast Reconstruction Market, by Procedure 2020 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Immediate Procedures

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Immediate Procedure: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Delayed Procedures

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Delayed Procedure: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Revision Procedures

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Revision Procedures: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Inframammary

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Inframammary: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Periareolar incision

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Periareolar Incision: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Trans-Axillary

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Trans-Axillary: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Transumbilical

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Transumbilical: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Breast Implants

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Breast Implants: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Implant Accessories

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Implant Accessories: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis - By Placement

10.1 Overview

10.2 Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Share, by Placement (2020 and 2028)

10.3 Dual-Plane Insertion

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Dual-Plane Insertion: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Subglandular Insertion

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Subglandular Insertion: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Submuscular Insertion

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Submuscular Insertion: Breast Reconstruction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Global Breast Reconstruction Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Breast Reconstruction Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Breast Reconstruction Market- Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Inorganic Developments

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Allergan plc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Financials

14.1.4 Product Portfolio

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Financial Overview

14.2.4 Product Portfolio

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Sientra Inc.

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Financial Overview

14.3.4 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 GC Aesthetics PLC

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Financial Overview

14.4.4 Product Portfolio

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Financial Overview

14.5.4 Product Portfolio

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 HANSBIOMED CO. LTD

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Financial Overview

14.6.4 Product Portfolio

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Financial Overview

14.7.4 Product Portfolio

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Financial Overview

14.8.4 Product Portfolio

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Establishment Labs S.A.

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Financial Overview

14.9.4 Product Portfolio

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Groupe Sebbin SAS

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Financial Overview

14.10.4 Product Portfolio

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qk16vd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

