Global Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increasing Focus on Aesthetic Enhancements and Rising Cases of Breast Cancer Spurring Growth

DUBLIN , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Implants, Tissue Expander), By Shape (Round, Anatomical), By End-use (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast reconstruction market size is expected to reach USD 826.9 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.81% from 2023 to 2030

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the rising incidence of breast cancer, increase in reconstructive surgeries, and increased awareness regarding the availability of breast reconstruction procedures.



Breast cancer remains the most prevalent cancer worldwide, with alarming statistics indicating its growing impact. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2022, there were approximately 2,261,419 new breast cancer cases recorded globally, resulting in 9,958,133 deaths in the same year. Moreover, the numbers are projected to surge to 7,790,717 by 2025. With this increasing burden of breast cancer patients, the market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.

The growth trajectory of the breast reconstruction market can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including product launches, geographical expansion, strategic partnerships, and initiatives undertaken by major market players. Notable companies in this sector, headquartered in the United States, include Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Mentor (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Sientra, Establishment Labs S.A., and Ideal Implant Incorporated.

The presence of leading market players in the United States intensifies competition within the country. Market participants are actively pursuing initiatives to bolster their market presence. For instance, in June 2023, Sientra, Inc. received FDA approval for its AlloX2 Pro Tissue Expander, reflecting the ongoing efforts to advance breast reconstruction technology.

The increasing adoption of breast reconstruction surgeries, coupled with growing awareness among women regarding aesthetic enhancement procedures, serves as a significant growth catalyst for the market. Women frequently opt for these surgeries to enhance breast size and reconstruct breasts following mastectomy, driving market expansion in the forecast period.

In terms of product types, the implant segment asserted its dominance in 2022, capturing a substantial revenue share of 63.47%, while the tissue expander segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising utilization of breast implants during breast augmentation surgeries.

Regarding the shape of breast implants, the round segment held the largest market share, but the anatomical shape segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.97% over the forecast period. Anatomical-shaped implants provide a more natural appearance and a textured surface, minimizing post-placement shifting. These characteristics make them particularly suitable for breast augmentation in women with limited natural breast tissue.

In terms of end-use, hospitals are expected to dominate the market, accounting for a revenue share of 46.91% in 2022, while ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of reconstruction surgeries performed in ASCs contributes to this growth.

Regionally, North America took the lead with a market share of 44.48% in 2022, while the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the rising number of breast cancer cases and growing awareness regarding the availability of breast reconstruction procedures.

Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson

Allergan Inc.

Sientra Inc.

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Establishment Labs S.A.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

RTI Surgical Holdings

Sebbin

Integra LifeSciences

GC Aesthetics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Breast Reconstruction Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Global Increase in Number of Breast Cancer Patients

3.2.1.2. Increasing Awareness & Acceptability of Breast Reconstruction Among Women with Breast Cancer

3.2.1.3. Increasing Number of Breast Reconstructive Procedures

3.2.1.4. Technological Advancements

3.2.1.5. Availability Of Suitable Reimbursement Policies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Increasing Alternative to Breast Reconstruction

3.2.2.2. Complication Due to A Breast Implant

3.3. Needle Holders Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Breast Reconstruction Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Breast Reconstruction Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Implant

4.3.1. Implant Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Silicone Breast Implants

4.3.3. Saline Breast Implants

4.4. Tissue Expander

4.4.1. Tissue Expander Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Saline

4.4.3. Air Tissue Expander

4.5. Acellular Dermal Matrix



Chapter 5. Breast Reconstruction Market: Shape Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Breast Reconstruction Market: Shape Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Round

5.4. Anatomical



Chapter 6. Breast Reconstruction Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Breast Reconstruction Market: End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Cosmetology Clinics

6.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter 7. Breast Reconstruction Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Breast Reconstruction Market: Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbif5o

