Global Breast Ultrasound (Conventional and Automated) Market 2018-2019 & 2023

The "Global Breast Ultrasound Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insight presents an analysis of the global breast ultrasound market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market size, revenue forecast, market penetration, and market attractiveness, both in the conventional and automated breast ultrasound market.



X-ray mammography is the gold standard for breast cancer detection. Due to the rising incidence of breast cancer, organized, population-based screening programs are carried out in US, Western European countries, and select Asia-Pacific countries at 1 to 3-year screening intervals, depending on each country's policies. However, in patients with dense breasts, the detection of the tumor becomes a challenge and ultrasound is used as a supplemental imaging tool.



Ultrasound machines are becoming lighter, more portable, and compact due to advances in a number of areas of technology (e.g., scan mode, image retrieval, operation system, and so on) and especially by the incorporation of laptop computer technology. Conventional breast ultrasound technologies are criticized as being too operator dependent and user biased. Hence, advancements in ultrasound technology have led to the drive toward automation in ultrasound procedures. As the system is software-controlled, it minimizes human intervention, thereby, reducing false readings, human errors, or biases. These factors determine the growth of the ultrasound market.



Reimbursement policies hamper utilization in screening programs. However, guidelines focusing on the need for an ultrasound scan in certain physiological conditions are emphasized. Awareness about dense breast tissues and mandatory reporting are practiced in certain geographies. Automated breast ultrasound is gaining importance in the US and certain Asia-Pacific countries. These factors determine the growth of the breast ultrasound market.



Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for vendors. Key vendors include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Alpinion, Konica Minolta, BK Ultrasound, Telemed, Canon, Samsung, Mindray, Fukuda Denshi, Sonoscape, Sonoscanner, Hitachi-Aloka, United Imaging. The base year for the study is 2018, with 2019 to 2023 being the forecast period.



Research Scope



The research insight captures market trends (unit shipment of conventional and automated breast ultrasound), growth indicators, factors influencing return on investment, future prospects, competitive structure, market metrics, market share, revenues, and strategy with a focus on regional perspectives.



The geographical scope is as follows:

North America : The United States

: Western Europe : Germany , France , the United Kingdom , Italy , and Spain , Benelux, and Scandinavia

: , , the , , and , Benelux, and Scandinavia Eastern Europe : Poland , Hungary , Romania , Turkey

: , , , Asia-Pacific : Japan , India , China , Australia , Thailand , Indonesia , and Malaysia (TIM), South Korea

Analysis of conventional and automated ultrasound by region is also provided.



Market measurements are provided for 2018 and the forecast is up to 2023. Revenue and year-on-year growth rates by countries and segments have been provided. The pricing range and growth trend by segments for the base year is discussed.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Breast Ultrasound Market-Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Key Findings-US

Factors Influencing the Use of Breast Ultrasound Systems-US

Key Findings-Western Europe

Factors Influencing the Use of Breast Ultrasound Systems-Western Europe

Key Findings-Eastern Europe

Factors Influencing the Use of Breast Ultrasound Systems

Key Findings-Asia-Pacific

Factors Influencing the Use of Breast Ultrasound Systems-Asia-Pacific

Market Engineering Measurements-Total Breast Ultrasound Market

Market Engineering Measurements-United States Breast Ultrasound Market

Market Engineering Measurements-Western Europe Breast Ultrasound Market

Market Engineering Measurements-Eastern Europe Breast Ultrasound Market

Market Engineering Measurements-Asia-Pacific Breast Ultrasound Market

3 Big Predictions

MARKET OVERVIEW

Breast Ultrasound-Current Scenario

ANALYSIS OF THE BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET

Technology Background and Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND CALL TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1-Automated Breast Ultrasound

Growth Opportunity 2-New Market Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Ultrasound

ANALYSIS OF THE US BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET

Market Background

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

ANALYSIS OF THE WESTERN EUROPE BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET

Market Background

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

ANALYSIS OF THE EASTERN EUROPE BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET

Market Background

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

ANALYSIS OF THE ASIA-PACIFIC BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET

Segment Background

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

THE LAST WORD

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



Alpinion

BK Ultrasound

Canon

Fujifilm/Sonosite

Fukuda Denshi

GE Healthcare

Hitachi-Aloka

Konica Minolta

Mindray

Philips Healthcare

Samsung

Siemens Healthineers

Sonoscanner

Sonoscape

Telemed

United Imaging

