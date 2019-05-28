Global Breast Ultrasound (Conventional and Automated) Market 2018-2019 & 2023
The "Global Breast Ultrasound Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This insight presents an analysis of the global breast ultrasound market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market size, revenue forecast, market penetration, and market attractiveness, both in the conventional and automated breast ultrasound market.
X-ray mammography is the gold standard for breast cancer detection. Due to the rising incidence of breast cancer, organized, population-based screening programs are carried out in US, Western European countries, and select Asia-Pacific countries at 1 to 3-year screening intervals, depending on each country's policies. However, in patients with dense breasts, the detection of the tumor becomes a challenge and ultrasound is used as a supplemental imaging tool.
Ultrasound machines are becoming lighter, more portable, and compact due to advances in a number of areas of technology (e.g., scan mode, image retrieval, operation system, and so on) and especially by the incorporation of laptop computer technology. Conventional breast ultrasound technologies are criticized as being too operator dependent and user biased. Hence, advancements in ultrasound technology have led to the drive toward automation in ultrasound procedures. As the system is software-controlled, it minimizes human intervention, thereby, reducing false readings, human errors, or biases. These factors determine the growth of the ultrasound market.
Reimbursement policies hamper utilization in screening programs. However, guidelines focusing on the need for an ultrasound scan in certain physiological conditions are emphasized. Awareness about dense breast tissues and mandatory reporting are practiced in certain geographies. Automated breast ultrasound is gaining importance in the US and certain Asia-Pacific countries. These factors determine the growth of the breast ultrasound market.
Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for vendors. Key vendors include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Alpinion, Konica Minolta, BK Ultrasound, Telemed, Canon, Samsung, Mindray, Fukuda Denshi, Sonoscape, Sonoscanner, Hitachi-Aloka, United Imaging. The base year for the study is 2018, with 2019 to 2023 being the forecast period.
Research Scope
The research insight captures market trends (unit shipment of conventional and automated breast ultrasound), growth indicators, factors influencing return on investment, future prospects, competitive structure, market metrics, market share, revenues, and strategy with a focus on regional perspectives.
The geographical scope is as follows:
- North America: The United States
- Western Europe: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, Benelux, and Scandinavia
- Eastern Europe: Poland, Hungary, Romania, Turkey
- Asia-Pacific: Japan, India, China, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia (TIM), South Korea
Analysis of conventional and automated ultrasound by region is also provided.
Market measurements are provided for 2018 and the forecast is up to 2023. Revenue and year-on-year growth rates by countries and segments have been provided. The pricing range and growth trend by segments for the base year is discussed.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Breast Ultrasound Market-Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Key Findings-US
- Factors Influencing the Use of Breast Ultrasound Systems-US
- Key Findings-Western Europe
- Factors Influencing the Use of Breast Ultrasound Systems-Western Europe
- Key Findings-Eastern Europe
- Factors Influencing the Use of Breast Ultrasound Systems
- Key Findings-Asia-Pacific
- Factors Influencing the Use of Breast Ultrasound Systems-Asia-Pacific
- Market Engineering Measurements-Total Breast Ultrasound Market
- Market Engineering Measurements-United States Breast Ultrasound Market
- Market Engineering Measurements-Western Europe Breast Ultrasound Market
- Market Engineering Measurements-Eastern Europe Breast Ultrasound Market
- Market Engineering Measurements-Asia-Pacific Breast Ultrasound Market
- 3 Big Predictions
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Breast Ultrasound-Current Scenario
ANALYSIS OF THE BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET
- Technology Background and Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND CALL TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1-Automated Breast Ultrasound
- Growth Opportunity 2-New Market Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Ultrasound
ANALYSIS OF THE US BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET
- Market Background
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
ANALYSIS OF THE WESTERN EUROPE BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET
- Market Background
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
ANALYSIS OF THE EASTERN EUROPE BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET
- Market Background
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
ANALYSIS OF THE ASIA-PACIFIC BREAST ULTRASOUND MARKET
- Segment Background
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
THE LAST WORD
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- Alpinion
- BK Ultrasound
- Canon
- Fujifilm/Sonosite
- Fukuda Denshi
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi-Aloka
- Konica Minolta
- Mindray
- Philips Healthcare
- Samsung
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sonoscanner
- Sonoscape
- Telemed
- United Imaging
