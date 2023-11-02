Global Breathing Circuits Market Report 2023: Key Drivers Include High Healthcare Spending, Advances in Technology, Growing Aging Population and Growing Demand for Homecare Setting

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breathing Circuits Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive study of the global market for breathing circuits, both quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions regarding breathing circuits.

Key drivers of the breathing circuits therapeutics market are high healthcare spending and economic growth, advances in technology, growing aging population, growing demand for homecare setting and many others.

Key Data:

The global breathing circuits market reached $1.2 billion in 2022, should reach $1.3 billion by 2023 and $1.6 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

in 2022, should reach by 2023 and by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Open segment of the global breathing circuits market reached $564.3 million in 2022, should reach $580.2 million by 2023 and $752.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

in 2022, should reach by 2023 and by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Others segment of the global breathing circuits market reached $366.6 million in 2022, should reach $388.1 million by 2023 and $495.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

An in-depth global breathing circuits market analysis includes historical data and market projections on sales by product type, application, end-user and region. It describes the different types of breathing circuits tests and their current and historical market revenues. This report also categorizes the global breathing circuits market based on the region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).

To provide a more robust understanding of the market, the report also profiles the competitive landscape, its key competitors and their respective market shares.

The Report Includes:

15 data tables and 9 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for breathing circuits

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the market potential and characterization of breathing circuits market based on type, application, end-user, and region

Discussion on innovation, technological advancements, and market drivers and restraints

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including AMBU A/S, Beckton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., and Medtronic plc

Key study objectives are:

To provide insight into the current landscape of the breathing circuits market.

To analyze the market's drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

To profile major market players and analyze the competitive market scenario.

To study the market for breathing circuits by segmenting into the product type, application, end-user and region.

To estimate the current microbial products market and to project the market size through 2028.

To evaluate how the market is expected to evolve from 2023 through 2028, the report's forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers High Healthcare Spending and Economic Growth Advances in Technology Growing Aging Population Growing Demand for Homecare Settings

Market Challenges Stringent Regulatory Scenario High Cost of Breathing Circuits



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure

Chapter 10 ESG Development

Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Integrated Monitoring Systems

Smart Breathing Circuits

Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HMEs) With Antibacterial Properties

Microstream Technology

Advanced Filtration Systems

Closed-Loop Ventilation Systems

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Training and Simulation

Chapter 12 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

Mergers and Acquisitions

Medtronic's Acquisition of Covidien

Smiths Medical's Acquisition of Tracoe Medical

Teleflex's Acquisition of Neotract

Vyaire Medical's Acquisition of Imtmedical AG

Resmed's Acquisition of Carefusion

Venture Funding

Ventec Life Systems

Spirosure

Resmed Ventures

Gsr Ventures

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Airon Corp.

Ambu A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Med Devices Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Genral Electric

Medtronic plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g0e2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets