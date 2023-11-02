Global Breathing Circuits Market Report 2023: Key Drivers Include High Healthcare Spending, Advances in Technology, Growing Aging Population and Growing Demand for Homecare Setting

02 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breathing Circuits Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive study of the global market for breathing circuits, both quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions regarding breathing circuits.
Key drivers of the breathing circuits therapeutics market are high healthcare spending and economic growth, advances in technology, growing aging population, growing demand for homecare setting and many others.
Key Data:
- The global breathing circuits market reached $1.2 billion in 2022, should reach $1.3 billion by 2023 and $1.6 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- Open segment of the global breathing circuits market reached $564.3 million in 2022, should reach $580.2 million by 2023 and $752.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- Others segment of the global breathing circuits market reached $366.6 million in 2022, should reach $388.1 million by 2023 and $495.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
An in-depth global breathing circuits market analysis includes historical data and market projections on sales by product type, application, end-user and region. It describes the different types of breathing circuits tests and their current and historical market revenues. This report also categorizes the global breathing circuits market based on the region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).
To provide a more robust understanding of the market, the report also profiles the competitive landscape, its key competitors and their respective market shares.
The Report Includes:
- 15 data tables and 9 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for breathing circuits
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Highlights of the market potential and characterization of breathing circuits market based on type, application, end-user, and region
- Discussion on innovation, technological advancements, and market drivers and restraints
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including AMBU A/S, Beckton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., and Medtronic plc
Key study objectives are:
- To provide insight into the current landscape of the breathing circuits market.
- To analyze the market's drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.
- To profile major market players and analyze the competitive market scenario.
- To study the market for breathing circuits by segmenting into the product type, application, end-user and region.
- To estimate the current microbial products market and to project the market size through 2028.
- To evaluate how the market is expected to evolve from 2023 through 2028, the report's forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- High Healthcare Spending and Economic Growth
- Advances in Technology
- Growing Aging Population
- Growing Demand for Homecare Settings
- Market Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Scenario
- High Cost of Breathing Circuits
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure
Chapter 10 ESG Development
Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Integrated Monitoring Systems
- Smart Breathing Circuits
- Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HMEs) With Antibacterial Properties
- Microstream Technology
- Advanced Filtration Systems
- Closed-Loop Ventilation Systems
- Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Training and Simulation
Chapter 12 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Medtronic's Acquisition of Covidien
- Smiths Medical's Acquisition of Tracoe Medical
- Teleflex's Acquisition of Neotract
- Vyaire Medical's Acquisition of Imtmedical AG
- Resmed's Acquisition of Carefusion
- Venture Funding
- Ventec Life Systems
- Spirosure
- Resmed Ventures
- Gsr Ventures
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Airon Corp.
- Ambu A/S
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Med Devices Inc.
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
- Flexicare Medical Ltd.
- Genral Electric
- Medtronic plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g0e2x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article