Global Breathing Circuits Market Report 2023: Key Drivers Include High Healthcare Spending, Advances in Technology, Growing Aging Population and Growing Demand for Homecare Setting

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Breathing Circuits Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive study of the global market for breathing circuits, both quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions regarding breathing circuits.

Key drivers of the breathing circuits therapeutics market are high healthcare spending and economic growth, advances in technology, growing aging population, growing demand for homecare setting and many others.

Key Data:

  • The global breathing circuits market reached $1.2 billion in 2022, should reach $1.3 billion by 2023 and $1.6 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • Open segment of the global breathing circuits market reached $564.3 million in 2022, should reach $580.2 million by 2023 and $752.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • Others segment of the global breathing circuits market reached $366.6 million in 2022, should reach $388.1 million by 2023 and $495.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

An in-depth global breathing circuits market analysis includes historical data and market projections on sales by product type, application, end-user and region. It describes the different types of breathing circuits tests and their current and historical market revenues. This report also categorizes the global breathing circuits market based on the region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).

To provide a more robust understanding of the market, the report also profiles the competitive landscape, its key competitors and their respective market shares.

The Report Includes:

  • 15 data tables and 9 additional tables
  • An overview of the global markets for breathing circuits
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Highlights of the market potential and characterization of breathing circuits market based on type, application, end-user, and region
  • Discussion on innovation, technological advancements, and market drivers and restraints
  • Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis
  • Company profiles of major players within the industry, including AMBU A/S, Beckton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., and Medtronic plc

Key study objectives are:

  • To provide insight into the current landscape of the breathing circuits market.
  • To analyze the market's drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.
  • To profile major market players and analyze the competitive market scenario.
  • To study the market for breathing circuits by segmenting into the product type, application, end-user and region.
  • To estimate the current microbial products market and to project the market size through 2028.
  • To evaluate how the market is expected to evolve from 2023 through 2028, the report's forecast period.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • High Healthcare Spending and Economic Growth
    • Advances in Technology
    • Growing Aging Population
    • Growing Demand for Homecare Settings
  • Market Challenges
    • Stringent Regulatory Scenario
    • High Cost of Breathing Circuits

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure

Chapter 10 ESG Development

Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Integrated Monitoring Systems
  • Smart Breathing Circuits
  • Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HMEs) With Antibacterial Properties
  • Microstream Technology
  • Advanced Filtration Systems
  • Closed-Loop Ventilation Systems
  • Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Training and Simulation

Chapter 12 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Medtronic's Acquisition of Covidien
  • Smiths Medical's Acquisition of Tracoe Medical
  • Teleflex's Acquisition of Neotract
  • Vyaire Medical's Acquisition of Imtmedical AG
  • Resmed's Acquisition of Carefusion
  • Venture Funding
  • Ventec Life Systems
  • Spirosure
  • Resmed Ventures
  • Gsr Ventures

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

  • Airon Corp.
  • Ambu A/S
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • Bio-Med Devices Inc.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
  • Flexicare Medical Ltd.
  • Genral Electric
  • Medtronic plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g0e2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific Dominates Pineapple Production, Spearheading Global Pineapple Market Growth

Asia-Pacific Dominates Pineapple Production, Spearheading Global Pineapple Market Growth

The "Pineapple Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
North America Sees Surge in Sustainability Reporting, Fueling Demand for Disclosure Management Solutions

North America Sees Surge in Sustainability Reporting, Fueling Demand for Disclosure Management Solutions

The "Disclosure Management Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.