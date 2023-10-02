Global Brewer's Yeast Market Report 2023-2030 - Dry Brewer's Yeast Leads Market Revenue, Fueled by Clean-Label Craze

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brewer's Yeast Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dry, Fresh, Instant Dry, Liquid), By Form (Powder, Tablet), By Application (Food, Feed), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brewer's yeast market size is expected to reach USD 12.0 billion by 2030, expanding at 9.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

The brewer's yeast industry is experiencing unprecedented growth driven by a convergence of factors that have catapulted its demand and popularity. Brewer's yeast has garnered recognition for its myriad of health benefits, leading to its widespread adoption across diverse demographics.

Brewer's yeast stands out as a rich source of essential nutrients, including B vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber, making it a prized dietary supplement. Furthermore, it boasts a treasure trove of bioactive compounds, such as beta-glucans, renowned for their immune-boosting properties. Increasing consumer awareness of the importance of holistic well-being has spurred a surge in demand for brewer's yeast.

The burgeoning preference for natural and organic products within the food and beverage industry has further propelled the brewer's yeast sector. As consumers increasingly prioritize clean labels and seek natural alternatives, brewer's yeast has emerged as a prime choice due to its natural origin and nutrient-packed composition. This has led to its incorporation into an extensive range of products, including functional foods, dietary supplements, and even pet food.

The expanding demand for plant-based and vegan products has also played a pivotal role in driving the brewer's yeast industry. Brewer's yeast, derived from the beer brewing fermentation process, is an ideal ingredient for plant-based and vegan diets. It serves as a valuable source of protein and essential nutrients, catering to those seeking non-animal-based alternatives.

The relentless innovation and product development within the food and beverage sector have significantly contributed to the brewer's yeast industry's growth. Manufacturers are exploring new applications and formulations to integrate brewer's yeast into an extensive array of products, including baked goods, snacks, beverages, and savory offerings. This diversification has expanded the market's reach and consumer base.

In a milestone move, Angel Yeast introduced AngeoPro F80 in November 2021, a sustainable and vegan-friendly yeast protein tailored for plant-based foods. Renowned for its high protein content, ability to neutralize off-flavors, and suitability for various products, including vegan fish and burgers, AngeoPro F80 is produced through an eco-friendly fermentation process, minimizing environmental impact.

Market Highlights:

  • Dry Dominance: Dry brewer's yeast reigned supreme in revenue in 2022, driven by the surging demand for clean-label and natural ingredients.
  • Flake Form Ascends: The flake form captured the market's revenue lead in 2022, lauded for its convenience and extended shelf life.
  • Food Application Flourishes: The food application segment is poised to be the fastest-growing, with anticipated growth from 2023 to 2030. This surge is attributed to increasing demand for wholesome and nutritious foods, the rising popularity of functional foods, and heightened consumer awareness of brewer's yeast's health advantages.
  • Europe's Leadership: Europe emerged as the revenue leader, bolstered by the growing European consumer demand for natural and organic food products.

Companies Mentioned

  • Associated British Food plc
  • Lesaffre Group
  • Alltech
  • Leiber GmbH
  • Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.
  • Lallemand, Inc.
  • F.L. Emmert
  • Nutreco N.V.
  • Biomin
  • Shandong Bio Sunkeen Co., Ltd.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Information Procurement
1.4. Information analysis
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Brewer's Yeast Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.4. Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Brewer's Yeast Market: Product Outlook
4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.2. Brewer's Yeast Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product (USD Million)
4.2.1. Dry
4.2.2. Fresh
4.2.3. Instant Dry
4.2.4. Liquid

Chapter 5. Brewer's Yeast Market: Form Outlook
5.1. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.2. Brewer's Yeast Market Estimates & Forecast, by Form (USD Million)
5.2.1. Powder
5.2.2. Tablet
5.2.3. Flake
5.2.4. Liquid

Chapter 6. Brewer's Yeast Market: Application Outlook
6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.2. Brewer's Yeast Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application (USD Million)
6.2.1. Food
6.2.1.1. Alcoholic Beverages
6.2.1.2. Dietary Supplements
6.2.1.3. Bakery & Other Foods
6.2.1.4. Pharmaceuticals
6.2.2. Feed

Chapter 7. Brewer's Yeast Market: Regional Outlook
7.1. Brewer's Yeast Market Share by Region, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Participant's Overview
8.3. Financial Performance
8.4. Product Benchmarking
8.5. Company Market Positioning
8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.8. Strategy Mapping

