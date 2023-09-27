Global Bridal Wear Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring Vera Wang, David's Bridal, Harrods, JLM Couture, Macy`s, LVMH, & Moonlight Bridal Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bridal Wear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bridal Wear Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Bridal Wear estimated at US$61.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global Bridal Wear market is experiencing positive growth trends, with both offline and online segments contributing to this expansion. The market has witnessed steady sales from 2015 to 2021, and the forecast for the years 2022 to 2030 suggests continued growth.

Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$71.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Online segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World all play a part in this market's growth. Bridal wear, whether purchased offline or online, continues to be in demand, reflecting the enduring significance of this industry.



The Bridal Wear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

In the United States, the Bridal Wear market is characterized by a range of competitors, with various degrees of market presence, from strong to trivial. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to deferred marriages, impacting the bridal wear market. Post-pandemic, significant changes in bridal wear shopping patterns are expected.

The US wedding market is a promising sector, with various statistics and indicators reflecting its importance. Trends in the market include the underserved plus-size bridal dress segment offering substantial opportunities, millennials influencing bridal wear preferences, and strong sales in bridal jewelry, particularly diamond rings. The competitive landscape is highly fragmented, and the distribution channels are shifting, with online shopping gaining momentum and discount stores growing in popularity.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Through detailed competitor analysis featuring 242 manufacturers, including giants like Vera Wang and David's Bridal, we give your organization the edge to stay competitive.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Bridal Wear Industry Remains Hard Hit amid the Pandemic

Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2022

Pandemic Impact on Bridal Fashion Industry

Key Future Trends in Bridal Fashion and Wedding Dresses

Top Trends That Are Likely to Shape the Future of Weddings

Supply Issues Lead to Delays in Wedding Dresses

Bridal Industry Innovatively Adapts to the New Normal

Wedding Dress Retailers Bet on Online Channel to Bounce Back after Containment of COVID-19

Bridal Wear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Bridal Wear Market: A Prelude

Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People for Major Countries: 2019

The Changing Face Bridal Attire

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Outlook

Bridal Wear Market Trends Shape Growth Opportunities

Bridal Wear Market Trends: Sweet & Bitter Spots

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

The Colossal Global Wedding Industry Drive Perennial Demand for Wedding Dresses

Global Average Spending on Weddings by Country: 2019

Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category (2021)

COMPETITION

Key Market Participants

Designer Fortunes and Promotional Strategies Driven by Referrals

Bridal Magazines: A Prime Advertising Medium

Increasing Number of Brands Adopt Online Platform

Global Designer Brands Eye Emerging Markets

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Micro Weddings Spur Interest in Unconventional Bridal Wear

A Peek into Select Trends

Bridal Wear Designers Try to Meet Expectations Amid the Covid-19 Crisis

COVID-19 Disrupts Wedding Plans & Prompts Brides to Eschew Traditional Silhouettes

Bridal Wear Shoppers Get More Decisive

Brands Try to Give Back

Role of Technology in Sustaining Bridal Retail Business Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

AR/VR Technologies Gain Increased Adoption

Emergence of Direct-to-Consumer Bridalwear Brands

Experimentation & Individualism Drive the Emerging Themes and Popular Fashion Trends in Bridal Wear Market

EXHIT: Popular Wedding Dress Styles in 2020 in %

Product Premiumization Boosts Market Prospects

Mass Market Gains Appeal

Changing Strategies in Mass Market

Retailers Mend Strategies to Thrive amid Changing Trends in Bridal Wear Market

Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains

Digital Transformation in Wedding Industry

Top Digital priorities for Retailers

Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of e-Commerce

Traditional Wear Gets Redesigned as Lesser Number of Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding

Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride

Information Sources Used by Millennial Brides (2021)

Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Global Plus Size Market by Gender: 2021

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

While Millennials and their Growing Extravagance Remain the Fundamental Growth Driver, the Industry Keeps a Watch on Generation Z

Global Millennials Population by Region: 2021

Generation Composition (In % of Total Population)

Bridal Brands Shift Focus on Attracting Gen-Z Shoppers

Average Age of Marriage for Women for Select Countries: 2021

Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Bridal Wear Brands

Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes

Rise in Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers

Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to Cannibalize High-end Brands

Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion

A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers

Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers Foster Growth of Platinum Jewelry

Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche

Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride's Attire

Rental & Second-Hand Gowns Influence Revenues

