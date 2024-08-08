Global Bridge Associates Announce New Partnerships and Website to Support Student Homestay Business Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bridge Associates (GBA), a leading study abroad and homestay organization, is excited to announce significant business growth and the launch of its newly redesigned website. This expansion reflects GBA's commitment to enhancing international education experiences and providing exceptional, personalized support to exchange students and host families worldwide.

In a move to strengthen its international presence, GBA has formed a strategic partnership with Lynn-Rose School in Ontario, Canada. This collaboration marks a milestone in GBA's growth, enabling the organization to extend its reach and offer more diverse and enriching cultural exchange opportunities.

"We have carefully selected to collaborate with Global Bridge because of their commitment to providing safe and supportive homestay environments for our international students." says Sitara Chaudhary, Regional Head of Admissions at ISP Canada. "We admire their dedication to matching students with caring and responsible host families who will not only provide a comfortable living environment, but also offer opportunities for cultural exchange and personal growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with Lynn-Rose School, a prestigious institution known for its dedication to academic excellence and cultural diversity," said Philip Martin, Co-Founder of Global Bridge Associates. "This partnership will allow us to provide even more comprehensive support and opportunities for our students and host families, fostering greater understanding and connection across borders."

To support its expanding services, GBA has launched a newly redesigned website, www.gba-us.com. The new site offers a user-friendly interface, improved functionality, and a wealth of information for students, parents, and host families. Key features include:

Comprehensive program information on study abroad programs, homestay opportunities, and application processes.

Resources and support including guides and tips for exchange students and host families.

Firsthand testimonials and stories highlighting student and host experiences.

GBA continues to expand its student and partner network throughout North America, Asia, and Europe to support recent unprecedented growth in the international student exchange industry.

