Global Broadcasting Equipment Market 2018-2022
Aug 28, 2018, 14:32 ET
LONDON, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Broadcasting Equipment
Broadcasting equipment consists of a set of automated dedicated systems to transmit audio-visual content over TV, radio, and Internet protocol (IP) network. The broadcasting equipment comprises of components such as video servers, encoders, transmitters, switchers, and others
Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Broadcasting Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the broadcasting equipment market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of broadcasting equipment such as switchers, encoders, transmitters, video servers, and others across the globe.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, broadcasting equipment market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Belden
• Cisco Systems
• Ericsson
• Evertz Microsystems
• EVS Broadcast Equipment
• Harmonic
Market driver
• Transition from analog to digital broadcasting
Market challenge
• Higher cost of broadcasting equipment
Market trend
• Increasing number of pay-tv subscribers
