Global Bromine Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bromine in Metric Tons by the following Application Areas: Flame Retardants, Drilling Fluids, Organic Intermediates, Water-Treatment Chemicals, and Other Applications.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/397790



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Albemarle Corporation

- Arab Potash Company

- Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd.

- Clearon Corporation

- DowDuPont Inc.

- Gulf Resources Inc.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/397790



BROMINE MCP-1648 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Bromine: An Introductory Prelude

Global Market Outlook

New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth

Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market

Table 1: Asia-Pacific Accounts for more than Half of the World Bromine Market - Percentage Breakdown of Bromine Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan) and Rest of World (2017E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Bromine Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume Consumption) for 2014-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, Canada and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

ICL Dominates the World Bromine Market

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Bromine Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Albemarle, Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Jordan Bromine, LANXESS/Chemtura, Chinese Companies, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics

Table 5: Global Bromine Reserves by Country (Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Leading Bromine Producing Countries in the World (2016 & 2017E): Breakdown of Annual Production (in Metric Tons) for China, India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine

Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth of BFRs Market

Concerns over BFRs Usage in Electronics Casings

Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for Brominated Drilling Fluids

Table 7: World Crude Oil Reserves by Country (2016): Breakdown of Oil Reserves (in Million Barrels) for Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Crude Oil Production by Country (2014-2016): Breakdown of Crude Production (in 1,000 barrels per day) for Brazil, China, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent): 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion

Bromine Based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems

Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies

Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology

Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage Batteries

Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic Intermediates

Growing Use Case of Bromobutyl Rubber

Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment Applications

End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector and Role of Bromine

Growing Image in Mercury Emissions Reduction: Strong Growth Driver

Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission

Table 10: Mercury-Reduction Capability of Select APC Systems (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts

Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray Agricultural Sector

Market Issues & Challenges

Environmental Issues Continue to Niggle Market Prospects

Alternatives to Methyl Bromide - Need of the Hour



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Production Methods

Air Blowing Process

Steaming Out Process

Derivatives of Bromine

Various forms of Bromine

Calcium Bromide (CaBr2)

Potassium Bromide (KBr)

Methyl Bromide

Legal Issues Related to Methyl Bromide

Sodium Bromide

Applications of Bromine

Flame Retardants

Drilling Fluids

Organic Compounds

Water Treatment Chemicals

Other End-Uses

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical Industry

Automobile Industry

Photography



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

ICL Innovation Develops Bromine-based Perovskite Material

Primus Power Launches Second-Generation Zinc Bromine Flow Battery

Threshold Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Tarloxotinib Bromide

WEW Introduced 8,350-Liter (2,205-Gal-Lon) Bromine Tank

Boehringer Ingelheim Rolls Out STIOLTO RESPIMAT

Elestor Develops Hydrogen Bromide Flow Battery

ICL Installs Bromine-Based Battery



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ICL to Divest St. Louis-based Fire Safety & Oil Additives Businesses to SK Capital

LANXESS Acquires Chemtura

Gulf Resources to Rectify Bromine Factories in China

Gulf Resources Merges Yuxin Chemical & Rongyuan Chemical

Gulf Resources Constructs New Brine Water & Natural Gas Well Field in Sichuan

Tosoh Consolidates Subsidiaries

Great Lakes Solutions Inaugurates New Facility in Arkansas

SCHC Signs Demolition Compensation Agreement with Local Authority

ICL's Industrial Products Segment Divests Clearon

Albemarle Inks an Agreement with ICL

Albemarle Completes Divestiture of Martinswerk Business

Chemtura Exits from HBCD-Based Flame Retardants Market

Chemetall Takes Over Shanghai Chemetall Joint Venture

Albemarle Completes Acquisition of Rockwood Holdings

Tosoh Inks Agreement with Chemtura for Distribution of Emerald Innovation® 1000

Gulf Resources Acquires Shouguang City Rongyuan Chemical



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Albemarle Corporation (USA)

Arab Potash Company (Jordan)

Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)

Clearon Corporation (USA)

DowDuPont Inc. (USA)

Gulf Resources Inc., (China)

Hindustan Salts Limited (India)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)

ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)

Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)

Oceanchem Group (China)

Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)

Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)

Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 9-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Drilling Fluids, Organic Intermediates, Water Treatment Chemicals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Tons for Years 2014 through 2022

Table 14: World 9-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Flame Retardants, Drilling Fluids, Organic Intermediates, Water Treatment Chemicals, and Others Markets for Years 2014, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

A Prime Market

Established Use Case in Diverse Applications Maintains Market Momentum

Competitive Scenario

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Demand to Emerge from Automotive, Pharma and Oil & Natural Gas Sectors

Ban on Use of Bromine in Various Sectors Hamper Growth

Amendments to the POPS Regulation in EU Restrict Use of Bromine-based Flame Retardants

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: European 9-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Bromine Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China Evolves into Largest Market for Bromine Driven by Soaring Demand for Flame Retardants

Shrinking Domestic Supply to Push up Bromine Prices

International Suppliers to Escalate Bromine Prices

Adverse Impact of Climatic Conditions & Governmental Policies

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

Market Analysis

Table 24: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. TAIWAN

Market Analysis

Table 25: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5e. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 26: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 27: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Jordan

Israel

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 31) The United States (4) Japan (1) Europe (2) - Germany (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19) Middle East (5)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/397790



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bromine-industry-300633088.html