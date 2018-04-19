Global Bromine Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bromine in Metric Tons by the following Application Areas: Flame Retardants, Drilling Fluids, Organic Intermediates, Water-Treatment Chemicals, and Other Applications.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Albemarle Corporation
- Arab Potash Company
- Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd.
- Clearon Corporation
- DowDuPont Inc.
- Gulf Resources Inc.
BROMINE MCP-1648 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Bromine: An Introductory Prelude
Global Market Outlook
New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth
Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market
Table 1: Asia-Pacific Accounts for more than Half of the World Bromine Market - Percentage Breakdown of Bromine Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan) and Rest of World (2017E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Bromine Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume Consumption) for 2014-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, Canada and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance
Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
ICL Dominates the World Bromine Market
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Bromine Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Albemarle, Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Jordan Bromine, LANXESS/Chemtura, Chinese Companies, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics
Table 5: Global Bromine Reserves by Country (Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Leading Bromine Producing Countries in the World (2016 & 2017E): Breakdown of Annual Production (in Metric Tons) for China, India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine
Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth of BFRs Market
Concerns over BFRs Usage in Electronics Casings
Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for Brominated Drilling Fluids
Table 7: World Crude Oil Reserves by Country (2016): Breakdown of Oil Reserves (in Million Barrels) for Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Crude Oil Production by Country (2014-2016): Breakdown of Crude Production (in 1,000 barrels per day) for Brazil, China, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent): 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion
Bromine Based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems
Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies
Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology
Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage Batteries
Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic Intermediates
Growing Use Case of Bromobutyl Rubber
Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment Applications
End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector and Role of Bromine
Growing Image in Mercury Emissions Reduction: Strong Growth Driver
Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission
Table 10: Mercury-Reduction Capability of Select APC Systems (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts
Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray Agricultural Sector
Market Issues & Challenges
Environmental Issues Continue to Niggle Market Prospects
Alternatives to Methyl Bromide - Need of the Hour
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Production Methods
Air Blowing Process
Steaming Out Process
Derivatives of Bromine
Various forms of Bromine
Calcium Bromide (CaBr2)
Potassium Bromide (KBr)
Methyl Bromide
Legal Issues Related to Methyl Bromide
Sodium Bromide
Applications of Bromine
Flame Retardants
Drilling Fluids
Organic Compounds
Water Treatment Chemicals
Other End-Uses
Agriculture
Pharmaceutical Industry
Automobile Industry
Photography
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
ICL Innovation Develops Bromine-based Perovskite Material
Primus Power Launches Second-Generation Zinc Bromine Flow Battery
Threshold Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Tarloxotinib Bromide
WEW Introduced 8,350-Liter (2,205-Gal-Lon) Bromine Tank
Boehringer Ingelheim Rolls Out STIOLTO RESPIMAT
Elestor Develops Hydrogen Bromide Flow Battery
ICL Installs Bromine-Based Battery
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ICL to Divest St. Louis-based Fire Safety & Oil Additives Businesses to SK Capital
LANXESS Acquires Chemtura
Gulf Resources to Rectify Bromine Factories in China
Gulf Resources Merges Yuxin Chemical & Rongyuan Chemical
Gulf Resources Constructs New Brine Water & Natural Gas Well Field in Sichuan
Tosoh Consolidates Subsidiaries
Great Lakes Solutions Inaugurates New Facility in Arkansas
SCHC Signs Demolition Compensation Agreement with Local Authority
ICL's Industrial Products Segment Divests Clearon
Albemarle Inks an Agreement with ICL
Albemarle Completes Divestiture of Martinswerk Business
Chemtura Exits from HBCD-Based Flame Retardants Market
Chemetall Takes Over Shanghai Chemetall Joint Venture
Albemarle Completes Acquisition of Rockwood Holdings
Tosoh Inks Agreement with Chemtura for Distribution of Emerald Innovation® 1000
Gulf Resources Acquires Shouguang City Rongyuan Chemical
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Albemarle Corporation (USA)
Arab Potash Company (Jordan)
Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)
Clearon Corporation (USA)
DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
Gulf Resources Inc., (China)
Hindustan Salts Limited (India)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)
ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)
Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)
Oceanchem Group (China)
Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)
Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)
Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)
Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)
Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 9-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by Application - Flame Retardants, Drilling Fluids, Organic Intermediates, Water Treatment Chemicals, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Tons for Years 2014 through 2022
Table 14: World 9-Year Perspective for Bromine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Flame Retardants, Drilling Fluids, Organic Intermediates, Water Treatment Chemicals, and Others Markets for Years 2014, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
A Prime Market
Established Use Case in Diverse Applications Maintains Market Momentum
Competitive Scenario
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 17: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Demand to Emerge from Automotive, Pharma and Oil & Natural Gas Sectors
Ban on Use of Bromine in Various Sectors Hamper Growth
Amendments to the POPS Regulation in EU Restrict Use of Bromine-based Flame Retardants
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: European 9-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Bromine Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Bromine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2017 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
China Evolves into Largest Market for Bromine Driven by Soaring Demand for Flame Retardants
Shrinking Domestic Supply to Push up Bromine Prices
International Suppliers to Escalate Bromine Prices
Adverse Impact of Climatic Conditions & Governmental Policies
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. SOUTH KOREA
Market Analysis
Table 24: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. TAIWAN
Market Analysis
Table 25: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5e. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 26: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 27: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Jordan
Israel
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bromine Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 31) The United States (4) Japan (1) Europe (2) - Germany (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19) Middle East (5)
