Global Bromine Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bromine market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%. Flame Retardants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Flame Retardants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$67.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$91.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flame Retardants will reach a market size of US$132.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$855 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agrocel Industries Ltd.; Albemarle Corporation; Arab Potash Company (APC); Chemada Fine Chemicals; Chemtura Corporation; Gulf Resources, Inc.; Hindustan Salts Ltd.; Honeywell Specialty Chemicals Seelze GmbH; ICL Industrial Products; Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=PRN



BROMINE MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Bromine

Worldwide Production Capacity of Bromine: 2019

Bromine Concentration in Grams/Litre for Various Resources

Global Bromine Market Set to Witness Steady Growth

Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine

Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth of BFRs Market

Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for Brominated Drilling Fluids

World Crude Oil Reserves by Country (2018): Breakdown of Oil Reserves (in Thousand Million Barrels) for Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others

World Oil Production by Country (2014-2018): Breakdown of Crude Production (in 1,000 Barrels per day) for Brazil, China, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others

Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent): 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018

Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market

Global Bromine Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume Consumption) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Europe, Japan, Canada and US

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

Market Concerns

Restriction on Bromine across Various Countries

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Leading Players in the Global Bromine Market (2018): Market Share Breakdown of Sales for Israel Chemicals Ltd., Albemarle, LANXESS/Chemtura, Jordan Bromine Company, and Others

ICL-Industrial Product's Dominance in the Global Bromine Market

ICL to Expand Bromine Products Production Capacity to Meet Growing Asian Demand

Recent Bromine Product Launches from the Israeli Company ICL

Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics

Global Bromine Reserves by Country (Thousand Metric Tons)

Leading Bromine Producing Countries in the World (2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Annual Production (in Metric Tons) for China, India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, and Ukraine

Elemental Bromine Production in China Reeling Under Tightening Regulations - Industry Staring at a Situation of Continuous Price Rise





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Albemarle Corporation (USA)

Arab Potash Company (Jordan)

Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)

Gulf Resources, Inc. (China)

Hindustan Salts Limited (India)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)

ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)

Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)

Oceanchem Group (China)

Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)

Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)

Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth

Increasing Drilling Operations Create Strong Demand for Clear Brine Fluids

Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment Applications

End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector and Role of Bromine

Increasing Usage in Mercury Emission Reduction: A Strong Growth Driver

Brominated Mercury Oxidation to Reduce Mercury Emission in Power Plants in Europe - An Offering from Andritz

Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission

Mercury-Reduction Capability of Select APC Systems

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Annual Percentage Change in World Real GDP Growth (2018 to 2020P) Breakdown by Region

Bromine-based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems

Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies

Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology

Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage Batteries

Stringent Regulations Restricting Flame Retardants - End-user Industries Seek Alternatives

Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion

Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic Intermediates

Growing Use of Bromobutyl Rubber

Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts

Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray into Agricultural Sector

Bromine Levels Increasing in Recycled Plastics in Europe - A Cause for Concern

Alternatives to Methyl Bromide - Need of the Hour





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Bromine Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bromine Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Flame Retardants (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Flame Retardants (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Drilling Fluids (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Drilling Fluids (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Organic Intermediates (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Organic Intermediates (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Water Treatment Chemicals (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Water Treatment Chemicals (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Regulations for use of Flame Retardants in Consumer Products in the United States

Ban of Brominated Flame Retardants in US States

Diverse Applications of Bromine Maintain Market Momentum

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Bromine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Bromine Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Bromine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Canadian Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Bromine Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Market Overview

Impact of Climatic Conditions & Governmental Policies

International Suppliers to Escalate Bromine Prices

Shrinking Domestic Supply to Push up Bromine Prices

Prices of Bromine in China

Market Analytics

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Chinese Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Demand to Emerge from Automotive, Pharma and Oil & Natural Gas Sectors

EU to Place Bans on Exports of a few BFRs

Ban on Use of Bromine in Various Sectors Hamper Growth

Amendments to the POPS Regulation in EU Restrict Use of Bromine-based Flame Retardants

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Bromine Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Bromine Market Share Shift by Region/ Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: European Bromine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 24: European Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 25: Bromine Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 26: French Bromine Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 27: Bromine Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Bromine Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 29: Italian Demand for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Italian Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Bromine Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 33: Spanish Bromine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Spanish Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 35: Russian Bromine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Bromine Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Bromine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: Rest of Europe Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Bromine Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 43: Bromine Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Bromine Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 45: Indian Bromine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Indian Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 47: Bromine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Bromine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Bromine Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 51: Latin American Bromine Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 52: Latin American Bromine Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Latin American Demand for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Latin American Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 55: Argentinean Bromine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Argentinean Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 57: Bromine Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: Brazilian Bromine Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

MEXICO

Table 59: Bromine Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Bromine Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 61: Rest of Latin America Bromine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Bromine Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Market Overview

Jordan

Israel

Market Analytics

Table 63: The Middle East Bromine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 64: The Middle East Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 65: The Middle East Bromine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: The Middle East Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 67: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Bromine Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 69: Israeli Bromine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 70: Israeli Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 71: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Saudi Arabian Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 73: Bromine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Bromine Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 75: Bromine Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Bromine Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 77: African Bromine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Bromine Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. AGROCEL INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD.



2. ALBEMARLE CORPORATION



3. ARAB POTASH COMPANY



4. CHEMADA FINE CHEMICALS



5. GULF RESOURCES, INC.



6. HINDUSTAN SALTS LIMITED



7. HONEYWELL SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SEELZE GMBH



8. ICL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS



9. ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD. (ICL)



10. JORDAN BROMINE CO., LTD.



11. LANXESS DEUTSCHLAND GMBH



12. MODY CHEMI-PHARMA LTD.



13. MORRE-TEC INDUSTRIES, INC.



14. NEOGEN CHEMICALS LTD.



15. NOVA INTERNATIONAL



16. PEREKOP BROMINE



17. PRABHAT CHEMIORGANICS LTD.



18. SHANDONG HAIHUA GROUP



19. SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.



20. SHOUGUANG LUYUAN SALT CHEMICAL CO., LTD.



21. SOLARIS CHEMTECH INDUSTRIES LTD.



22. TATA CHEMICALS LTD.



23. TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. - TETRA CHEMICALS



24. TOSOH CORPORATION



25. VANDANA CHEMICALS



26. WEIFANG QIANGYUAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

