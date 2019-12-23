Global Bromine Industry
NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bromine market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%. Flame Retardants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Flame Retardants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$67.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$91.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flame Retardants will reach a market size of US$132.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$855 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agrocel Industries Ltd.; Albemarle Corporation; Arab Potash Company (APC); Chemada Fine Chemicals; Chemtura Corporation; Gulf Resources, Inc.; Hindustan Salts Ltd.; Honeywell Specialty Chemicals Seelze GmbH; ICL Industrial Products; Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Bromine
Worldwide Production Capacity of Bromine: 2019
Bromine Concentration in Grams/Litre for Various Resources
Global Bromine Market Set to Witness Steady Growth
Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine
Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth of BFRs Market
Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for Brominated Drilling Fluids
World Crude Oil Reserves by Country (2018): Breakdown of Oil Reserves (in Thousand Million Barrels) for Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others
World Oil Production by Country (2014-2018): Breakdown of Crude Production (in 1,000 Barrels per day) for Brazil, China, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others
Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent): 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018
Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market
Global Bromine Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume Consumption) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Europe, Japan, Canada and US
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance
Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust
Market Concerns
Restriction on Bromine across Various Countries
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Leading Players in the Global Bromine Market (2018): Market Share Breakdown of Sales for Israel Chemicals Ltd., Albemarle, LANXESS/Chemtura, Jordan Bromine Company, and Others
ICL-Industrial Product's Dominance in the Global Bromine Market
ICL to Expand Bromine Products Production Capacity to Meet Growing Asian Demand
Recent Bromine Product Launches from the Israeli Company ICL
Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics
Global Bromine Reserves by Country (Thousand Metric Tons)
Leading Bromine Producing Countries in the World (2017 & 2018E): Breakdown of Annual Production (in Metric Tons) for China, India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, and Ukraine
Elemental Bromine Production in China Reeling Under Tightening Regulations - Industry Staring at a Situation of Continuous Price Rise
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Albemarle Corporation (USA)
Arab Potash Company (Jordan)
Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)
Gulf Resources, Inc. (China)
Hindustan Salts Limited (India)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)
ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)
Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)
Oceanchem Group (China)
Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)
Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)
Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)
Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)
Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth
Increasing Drilling Operations Create Strong Demand for Clear Brine Fluids
Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment Applications
End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector and Role of Bromine
Increasing Usage in Mercury Emission Reduction: A Strong Growth Driver
Brominated Mercury Oxidation to Reduce Mercury Emission in Power Plants in Europe - An Offering from Andritz
Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission
Mercury-Reduction Capability of Select APC Systems
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Annual Percentage Change in World Real GDP Growth (2018 to 2020P) Breakdown by Region
Bromine-based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems
Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies
Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology
Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage Batteries
Stringent Regulations Restricting Flame Retardants - End-user Industries Seek Alternatives
Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion
Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic Intermediates
Growing Use of Bromobutyl Rubber
Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts
Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray into Agricultural Sector
Bromine Levels Increasing in Recycled Plastics in Europe - A Cause for Concern
Alternatives to Methyl Bromide - Need of the Hour
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bromine Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bromine Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Flame Retardants (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Flame Retardants (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Drilling Fluids (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Drilling Fluids (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Organic Intermediates (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Organic Intermediates (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Water Treatment Chemicals (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Water Treatment Chemicals (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Regulations for use of Flame Retardants in Consumer Products in the United States
Ban of Brominated Flame Retardants in US States
Diverse Applications of Bromine Maintain Market Momentum
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Bromine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Bromine Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Bromine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Canadian Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Bromine Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Market Overview
Impact of Climatic Conditions & Governmental Policies
International Suppliers to Escalate Bromine Prices
Shrinking Domestic Supply to Push up Bromine Prices
Prices of Bromine in China
Market Analytics
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Chinese Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Overview
Demand to Emerge from Automotive, Pharma and Oil & Natural Gas Sectors
EU to Place Bans on Exports of a few BFRs
Ban on Use of Bromine in Various Sectors Hamper Growth
Amendments to the POPS Regulation in EU Restrict Use of Bromine-based Flame Retardants
Market Analytics
Table 21: European Bromine Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Bromine Market Share Shift by Region/ Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: European Bromine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 25: Bromine Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 26: French Bromine Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 27: Bromine Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Bromine Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Demand for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Italian Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Bromine Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 33: Spanish Bromine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Spanish Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 35: Russian Bromine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Bromine Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 37: Rest of Europe Bromine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: Rest of Europe Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Bromine Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 42: Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 43: Bromine Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Bromine Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 45: Indian Bromine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Indian Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 47: Bromine Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Bromine Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Bromine Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 51: Latin American Bromine Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 52: Latin American Bromine Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Latin American Demand for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Latin American Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 55: Argentinean Bromine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Argentinean Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 57: Bromine Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: Brazilian Bromine Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 59: Bromine Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Bromine Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 61: Rest of Latin America Bromine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Bromine Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Market Overview
Jordan
Israel
Market Analytics
Table 63: The Middle East Bromine Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 64: The Middle East Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 65: The Middle East Bromine Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: The Middle East Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 67: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Bromine Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 69: Israeli Bromine Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 70: Israeli Bromine Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 71: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bromine in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Saudi Arabian Bromine Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 73: Bromine Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Bromine Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 75: Bromine Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Bromine Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 77: African Bromine Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Bromine Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
