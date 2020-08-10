Global Bromine Market Forecasts to 2026 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bromine Market Size, by Type, Application; By Region Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The request for bromine compounds as a flame retardant has augmented meaningfully due to its extensive use in public and industrial applications. Besides, the demand for brominated flame-retardants has amplified with uses in consumer electronics such as computers, mobile phones, and television.



The request for brine fluids has been projected to see remarkable development due to their applications in drilling wells in the oil and gas industry to decrease the harm of the wellbore and dynamic zone. Bromine is also used in the water treatment process, which is also probable to surge the development of the market in the coming years. In recent times, bromine has also witnessed fast growth owing to its extensive use as an industrial fumigant for warehouses, stored products, mills, and ships.



However, stringent governmental measures regarding the use of brominated flame-retardants in textile and electronic equipment have hindered market development. Still, a recent outline of new substitute brominated fire safety products are likely to result in a surge in the request for this market.



Bromine owns flame-resistant property and is being widely used in domestic and industrial usages. Bromine, as a water antiseptic, is gaining admiration and predictable to surge the development of the marketplace in the prediction. Bromine, as raw material or reactant in a copied chemical synthesis, will help expand the bromine market. Further, in pest control, bromine has a vital growth chance for stored products, mills, warehouses, and ships. Stringent governmental measures regarding the use of brominated flame - retardants in textile and electronic equipment have confined the market development.



Asia-Pacific region is foremost in the bromine market due to manufacturing facilities being shifted by large players from established markets such as Europe and North America to the Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Abundant accessibility of labor and customers is also appealing market players to form their production facilities in the area.



Growth Drivers



Increasing Population Worldwide



Bromine Market is predictable to follow an upward trend because the population is growing worldwide. In the emerging Asian countries, such as India, China, and the USA, the demand for food products that are very reliant on crops is most significant. Therefore, shortly worldwide, grain demand would be motivated by these markets, which will lead to making further Bromine Market growth.



Wide Range of Applications



Bromine is a chemical that is a fellow of the chemical family, this element used based on a wide diversity of copied and compounds, and it is mainly used as a fire retardant or to stop the fire - these blaze retardants utilized as inputs for the industrial process and products. Bromine is found in seawater and another water reservoir such as the Dead Sea. It belongs to the halogen group and is the only liquid nonmetallic element.



An unstable part is reddish-brown and is mined from brine wells, seawater, salt lakes. In saltwater, bromine appears in a minimal capacity, and it is improved through the cure of seawater with chlorine gas. There is no need to make the bromine in the laboratory, as it is present commercially in the market. The bromine gas may cause throat, and eye irritation, so extreme precautions are taken while handling it.



