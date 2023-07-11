Global Bronchodilators Market Report 2023: Rise in Incidence of Asthma and COPD Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bronchodilators Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease, By Route Of Administration, By Drug Class, By Mode of Action, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bronchodilators market size is expected to reach USD 30.88 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The increasing preference of clinicians and respiratory experts on utilizing novel bronchodilator combinations such as short-acting beta 2 agonists along with corticosteroids for immediate relief along with key industry players commercializing these drugs to cater the rising demand is estimated to surge availability and adoption of bronchodilators. This coupled with rise in ageing population globally at a higher risk of developing Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTI) are anticipated to augment the growth of the market.



For instance, in January 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug administration approved Airsupra for the therapy of Asthma with exacerbations. The innovative pressurized metering platform delivers the combination albuterol/budesonide as a rescue therapy, supplemented by maintenance of additional albuterol dose. The increasing need of quick acting bronchodilators is promoting key players in gaining approvals for various combinations to cater major respiratory disorders thereby supporting the growth of the market.



Recent studies in respiratory medicine have shown increasing occurrence of bronchoconstriction cases in children which is growing rapidly among the patient pool. Various factors such as genetics, unhealthy food habits, among others are making of pediatrics susceptible to long term respiratory conditions such as Asthma. This along with awareness campaigns and clinical research by various healthcare bodies around the globe, promoting pediatric respiratory medication is estimated to support the growth of the market.



For instance, a research study published by the NCBI, in August 2022, the prevalence of children suffering from Asthma in the U.S. was estimated to be 8.4%, estimated over 6 million patient population. Moreover, 66.0% of children were found to be suffering from severe cases of Asthma with a high morbidity rate. Therefore, the increasing presence of pediatric patients along with the existing patient pool is anticipated to drive the demand for bronchodilators owing to maintenance therapy and bronchial alleviation in cases of severity.



The impact of Covid-19 on the bronchodilator market was favorable due facilitation of normal breathing for patients affected by the corona virus induced respiratory emergencies. Moreover, high incidence rates of life threatening diseases such as pneumonia during the period demanded an inflow of respiratory medications and supportive therapies such as bronchodilation. This coupled with deployment of emergency protocols and healthcare guidelines, increasing hospital admissions with respiratory complaints promoted the use of bronchodilators thereby bolstering the growth of the market during the pandemic.

COPD segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising awareness of bronchodilation therapy benefits in respiratory medicine along with high prevalence of COPD among patient population.

Oral accounted for largest revenue share which is accelerated by the higher success rates of oral drugs in reducing bronconstriction episodes along increasing applications of Xanthine derivatives in supportive therapies.

Beta-Adrenergics is expected to hold the significant market share over the forecast period due to its conventional wisdom in respiratory medicine along with effective treatment profile as compared to other classes of bronchodilators.

North America is expected to grow prominently over the projected period owing to increasing incidence of bronchitis and other respiratory disorders triggered due to air pollution.

