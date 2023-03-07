Global Bronchoscopic Biopsy Device Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow by 9% Annually Through 2029

Mar 07, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bronchoscopic Biopsy Device Market Size, Share, & COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 - MedCore - Includes: Bronchial Forceps, and Transbronchial Needle Aspiration (TBNA) Needle Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for bronchoscopic biopsy devices was valued at $134.8 million in 2022, with an anticipated increase to $247.1 million at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The complete report suite on this market encompasses bronchial forceps and transbronchial needle aspiration (TBNA) needle devices as its segments.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL BRONCHOSCOPIC BIOPSY DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS
A main market driver in the TBNA market is innovation. The newly established products are on the higher end of the price range that will drive up the market growth.
GLOBAL BRONCHOSCOPIC BIOPSY DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The Global bronchoscopic biopsy device market was led by Olympus, Boston Scientific, and Cook Medical.
In 2022, Olympus emerged as the top competitor in the bronchoscopic biopsy device market, holding a significant market share. The company had a presence in both the disposable bronchial forceps and TBNA markets. Olympus was the leading player in the endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS)-TBNA market, with a major share of the market. Its ViziShot product line, which has been available in the market for more than ten years, features an extensive range of TBNA needles.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
Bronchoscopic Biopsy Device Market - MedCore - Includes:
- Segments of bronchial forceps and transbronchial needle aspiration (TBNA) needle devices.
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
- Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
Key Topics Covered:
Bronchoscopic Biopsy Device Market
- Introduction
- Market Overview
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Bronchial Forceps Market
- Disposable Bronchial Forceps Market
- Reusable Bronchial Forceps Market
- Total Transbronchial Aspiration Needle Market
- Conventional Tbna Market
- Ebus-Tbna Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Olympus
- Boston Scientific
- Cook Medical
- ConMed
- Karl Storz
- Teleflex
- Richard Wolf
- AIIM
- Argon Medical Devices
- Becton Dickinson
- Bluesail Surgical
- Cordis
- Creomedical
- Delmont Imaging
- EDM Imaging
- Endo-Therapeutics
- ESC Medicams
- Ewald Bacher Medizintechnik
- FIBERTECH Canada
- Hobbs Medical
- Jiangsu Changmei Medtech
- Jiangsu Coopwin Med
- Jiangsu Jiyuan Medical technology
- Jiangxi ZhuoRuiHua Medical
- Jorgensen Laboratiories
- Kangji
- Key Surgical
- Marina Medical Instruments
- LYMOL Medical
- Medtronic
- Medgyn Products
- Medicta Instruments
- Medi-Globe
- Mednova Medical Technology
- Ningbo Xinwell Medical Technology
- Peak Surgicals
- Pentax
- Sinolinks Medical Innovation
- SOPRO-COMEG
- Suzhou Lantex Medical
- TeleMed
- Transact International
- Unimicro Medical Synthes
- US Endoscopy
- Wallach Surgical Devices
