Global Bronchoscopy Market Projected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2028: BCC Research

News provided by

BCC Research LLC

08 Feb, 2024, 06:14 ET

With a Steady 7.4% CAGR, the Bronchoscopy Market is Expected to Grow from $2.7 Billion in 2023 to $3.9 Billion in 2028

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Bronchoscopy Market is a dynamic sector within the medical industry, dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory conditions. Utilizing minimally invasive endoscopic procedures, bronchoscopy plays a crucial role in visualizing and assessing the lungs' airways. With a surge in respiratory diseases, technological advancements, and a growing aging population, the market is witnessing significant growth. This brief overview aims to highlight key trends, innovations, and major players in the Global Bronchoscopy Market, offering a snapshot of its current state and potential future developments.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Bronchoscopy Market grow from $2.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to increase from $3.9 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of  7.4% from 2023 to 2028."

The report offers a comprehensive insight into the bronchoscopy market, emphasizing both current and future potentials. Through a detailed analysis, it explores market drivers, constraints, and challenges, providing projections up to 2028 and rankings for key players. The competitive landscape and regulatory framework are discussed, outlining bronchoscopy market shares based on products, usability, patients, applications, and end-users. Product segmentation includes bronchoscopes, imaging systems, accessories, and others, while applications are divided into diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopy. Usability categorization features disposable and reusable equipment, patient segments cover adults and pediatrics, and end-users span hospitals, clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). The report includes comprehensive company profiles, detailing business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. Moreover, it assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with historical data from 2020 and 2021, 2022 as the base year, and forecasts extending to 2028.

The escalating demand for disposable equipment in bronchoscopy is driven by its cost-effectiveness and the growing emphasis on infection control. Key market players are strategically broadening their product portfolios to include technologically advanced bronchoscopes, particularly those incorporating EBUS (endobronchial ultrasound) and ENB (electromagnetic navigation). This focus aims to deliver superior diagnostic outcomes and enhance the overall patient experience. In developing nations, the higher prevalence of predisposing factors such as smoking and widespread tobacco use amplifies the occurrence of respiratory diseases, thereby contributing significantly to the market's growth in these regions.

Dive into the evolving landscape of the Bronchoscopy market with our latest research study – click here to learn more.

Driving forces behind the global bronchoscopy market's growth comprise:

  1. High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases-indicates that a large number of people are experiencing problems with their breathing and lungs. This widespread occurrence is often linked to factors like smoking and tobacco use, making respiratory issues quite common in certain regions. It highlights the significant health challenge posed by a large number of individuals facing difficulties in breathing, emphasizing the importance of addressing and managing respiratory health on a broad scale.
  2. Rising incidence of lung cancer- points to an increasing number of people being diagnosed with lung cancer. Lung cancer is a serious health concern, often associated with factors like smoking, exposure to certain substances, and environmental pollutants. The growing incidence highlights the need for increased awareness, early detection, and preventive measures to address this health challenge. It underscores the importance of efforts in research, public health initiatives, and lifestyle changes to mitigate the impact of lung cancer on individuals and communities.
  3. Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedure- reflects a growing trend where people and doctors prefer medical techniques that involve smaller incisions or less disruption to the body. In various medical fields, including bronchoscopy, this approach is gaining popularity due to its benefits such as faster recovery times and reduced discomfort for patients. Minimally invasive procedures often result in shorter hospital stays and can contribute to overall improved patient experiences. This trend showcases a shift towards more advanced and less intrusive methods in healthcare.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Bronchoscopy Market

Report Synopsis        

Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2022

Forecast Period considered

2023-2028

Base year market size

$2.5 billion

Market Size Forecast

$3.9 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.4% for the forecast period of 2023-2028

Segment Covered

Product, Usability, Patient, Application, End user, and Region

Regions covered

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW)

Countries covered           

U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, and Rest of the World

Key Market Drivers

•  High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

•  Rising incidence of lung cancer

•  Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedure

The Rising Demand for Global Bronchoscopy Market:

The Global Bronchoscopy Market is in high demand due to increasing respiratory issues and a growing need for accurate diagnostics and treatments worldwide. This surge is driven by advancements in technology and a rising aging population, emphasizing the market's pivotal role in meeting global healthcare demands.

Trends and Innovations:

Trends and Innovations in the Global Bronchoscopy Market showcase ongoing advancements, highlighting the evolving landscape of diagnostic and therapeutic respiratory procedures. This dynamic environment is characterized by continual innovation to enhance patient outcomes and diagnostic precision, meeting the evolving needs of healthcare globally.

Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges and Opportunities in the Global Bronchoscopy Market outline the dynamic landscape of respiratory healthcare. As obstacles push innovation, the market navigates opportunities to address evolving patient needs and diagnostic advancements, shaping the future of bronchoscopy procedures on a global scale.

This report on the global bronchoscopy market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1.  What is the bronchoscopy market expected to expand at what rate?

Over the course of the projection period, the bronchoscopy market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%, from $2.5 billion in 2022 to $3.9 billion in 2028.

2.  What are the main reasons behind the bronchoscopy market's expansion?

The market for bronchoscopies is primarily driven by the high frequency of respiratory conditions, the growing incidence of lung cancer, and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

3.  Which market segments are covered by bronchoscopies?

Based on product, usability, patient, application, end user, and geographic factors, the bronchoscopy market is divided into segments.

4.  Which product category will be the market leader by the end of 2027?

By the end of 2027, the bronchoscope segment will hold a dominant market share.

5.  Which area of the bronchoscopy market has the most market share?

The largest market share is possessed by North America.

6.  Which major players dominate the bronchoscopy market?

Important players in the industry include: 

  •  Olympus Corporation
  •  Boston Scientific Company
  •  Holdings Corporation FUJIFILM

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

  • AMBU A/S
  • BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP.
  • BRONCUS MEDICAL INC.
  • CONMED CORP.
  • COOK MEDICAL INC.
  • EFER ENDOSCOPY
  • EMOS TECHNOLOGY GMBH
  • FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP.
  • HOYA CORP.
  • JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.
  • KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG
  • MEDTRONIC PLC
  • OLYMPUS CORP.
  • RICHARD WOLF GMBH
  • TELEFLEX INC.
  • VERATHON INC.

Browse More Related Reports: 

Endoscopy Devices: Applications and Global Markets: provides a comprehensive overview of the diverse applications and expansive global market of endoscopy devices. This report explores the wide range of medical uses for endoscopic technologies, offering insights into current trends, market dynamics, and opportunities. It serves as a valuable resource for understanding the multifaceted landscape of endoscopy applications and their impact on the global market.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets: offers a concise exploration of the worldwide market for lung cancer treatments. This report delves into the dynamic landscape of therapeutics, providing insights into current trends, market dynamics, and global opportunities. It serves as a valuable resource for understanding the challenges and advancements in lung cancer treatment, offering a comprehensive overview of the market's current state and potential future developments.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].  

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: BCC Research LLC, 49 Walnut Park, Building 2, Wellesley, MA 02481, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC

Also from this source

Western Blotting Market on the Rise, Expected to Hit $2.1 Billion by 2028: Strategic Analysis by BCC Research

Western Blotting Market on the Rise, Expected to Hit $2.1 Billion by 2028: Strategic Analysis by BCC Research

Diving into the world of scientific discovery, Western Blotting is like a superhero in the lab, helping researchers unravel the mysteries of proteins ...
BCC Research Analysis Sheds Light on the Global Decaffeinated Products Market Trends

BCC Research Analysis Sheds Light on the Global Decaffeinated Products Market Trends

In recent years, the decaffeinated product market has seen impressive growth worldwide, driven by a rising demand for caffeine-free options. People...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.