Global Brucellosis Vaccine Market to Register CAGR of 4% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The global brucellosis vaccine market was valued at US$ 253.1 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 387.4 Mn by 2031, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.The sale in brucellosis vaccine market is fuelled by increasing incidences of brucellosis and growing government spending. There are several types of brucellosis vaccines available such as S19 vaccine and RB51 vaccine.

The growth of the animal healthcare industry is significantly influenced by government efforts. The veterinary healthcare industry in China is likely to be driven by factors such as its mandatory immunization policy, availability of inexpensive veterinary vaccines, public awareness campaigns, and funding for R&D.

Livestock diseases are rising as a result of climate change and globalization. Some of these infections can even spread to humans. As per the IFAH Europe, rise in global temperatures can cause appearance of new diseases and assist in the re-emergence of previous ones. Most of the human zoonotic illnesses are spread through animals. Zoonotic illnesses areresponsible for nearly 61% of all animal diseases.

In 2020, Asia Pacific led the global brucellosis vaccine market; this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow due to increase in animal population, introduction of new products, and high prevalence rate of brucellosis.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global market is expected to be driven by increase in the prevalence of brucellosis incidents in Mexico , Brazil , India , and other countries. Human brucellosis has a significant global burden. Every year, about 500,000 humans are infected by animals across the globe.

, , , and other countries. Human brucellosis has a significant global burden. Every year, about 500,000 humans are infected by animals across the globe. Companies are taking advantage of profitable growth prospects in India , where the Animal Husbandry Department in Yadgir, Government of Karnataka,India, plans to vaccinate buffalo and cattle calves against brucellosis disease as part of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP)

In 2020, the global brucellosis vaccine market was led by the RB51 vaccine segment, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The RB51 vaccine is widely used brucellosis vaccine. Even though it is considered safe at lower dosages during pregnancy, pregnant cows vaccinated with strain RB51 have quite a low abortion risk (less than 0.2 %).

In terms of sales, the DNA vaccine category dominated the global brucellosis vaccine market in 2020, and this trend is expected to persist during the forecast period. DNA vaccination offers a novel as well as effective approach for the development of brucellosis vaccines, with various benefits such as production simplicity, design flexibility, and speed.

Brucellosis Vaccine Market: Growth Drivers

The global brucellosis vaccine market is expected to be driven by rise in the burden of brucellosis and growth in public awareness

Companies are developing brucellosis vaccines that can be well-tolerated in people.They are improving manufacturing technology and conducting clinical trials. This factor is expected to boost sales opportunities in the global market.

Brucellosis Vaccine Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Veterinary Technologies Corporation

Ceva Santé Animale

Indian Immunologicals Ltd

Jordan Bio -industries Center

-industries Center Colorado Serum Company

Fivet Animal Health

Brucellosis Vaccine Market: Segmentation

Type

RB51 Vaccine

S19 Vaccine

Vaccine Type

DNA Vaccine

Subunit Vaccine

Vector Vaccine

Recombinant Vaccine

Application

Cattle

Sheep & Goat

Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Channels

