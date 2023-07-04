Global Buffer Preparation Market to 2035: Players Include Asahi Kasei, Cytiva, Pall and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Buffer Preparation Market: Focus on Buffer Manufacturing Systems and Service Providers - Distribution by Scale of Operation (Preclinical / Clinical and Commercial) and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global buffer preparation systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10%, till 2035. This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities for the players engaged in the development of buffer management systems and providing buffer manufacturing services. The report answers many key questions related to this industry.

Buffers are aqueous solutions used to control pH in drug manufacturing process and are a vital component in maintaining the stability of both biologics and small molecules during production and in their final form. Moreover, buffers are used in multiple upstream and downstream bioprocesses for various applications, including maintaining the stable pH of culture, enhancing yield of desired products, maintaining defined purification conditions and stabilizing the final product while maintaining its functional characteristics.

However, conventional buffer manufacturing is a complex process that requires large floor space and trained labor. In addition, conventional buffer production is a time consuming, multistep process that contributes to high production costs as well as batch-to-batch variations in the final products. In fact, as per a report by BioPharma, preparation of a 2,000 L buffer is expected to take more than 35 hours.

To overcome the challenges associated with conventional buffer preparation / buffer manufacturing processes, pharmaceutical players are either installing novel buffer preparation systems in their manufacturing facilities or outsourcing buffer manufacturing needs to third party service providers. In recent years, the use of buffer manufacturing / buffer management systems has witnessed rapid adoption trends.

This can be attributed to the fact that these systems occupy less floor space and are integrated with advanced technologies for maintaining physiological conditions of buffers during the downstream processes. It is worth mentioning that novel buffer preparation systems can manufacture 2,000 L buffer within 40-50 minutes.

In fact, as per a report by Pall Corporation, the use of buffer management systems can result in a 50% reduction in labor costs and a 12% decrease in buffer manufacturing costs.

Additionally, outsourcing the complex process of buffer manufacturing is expected to result in an annual savings of USD 90,000 and a 75% reduction in buffer preparation time. Driven by the growing demand for buffers and challenges associated with buffer manufacturing, the buffer preparation systems market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming decade.

Need for Novel Buffer Preparation Systems

Buffer manufacturing has been one of the most crucial processes in the biopharmaceutical industry with wide range of applications. However, buffer production is an expensive, lengthy and labor-intensive process that requires significant floor space and specialized equipment. Additionally, buffer storage during the large scale production of biopharmaceuticals can be a challenge as buffer storage requires a large floor space at a time when emerging product classes are driving the need for multi-use, multi-scale manufacturing.

Buffer Manufacturing Systems Market Landscape

Presently, close to 45 buffer preparation / manufacturing systems are available in the market for buffer production. Such buffer preparation systems can automate buffer production process across different scales of operations. It is worth highlighting that the novel buffer manufacturing systems are integrated with a wide range of features, including conductivity sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, pH sensors and filters.

Notably, a large number of buffer manufacturing systems have been developed to operate in an automated mode, reducing the risk of errors prone to human interface. In addition, over 20% of the buffer manufacturing systems offer preparation of both diluted and conditioned buffers, offering flexibility to users. In November 2021, California based Agilitech launched their automated single-use inline dilution system that offers dilution of concentrated buffer solutions and their delivery for downstream processes at the point of use and time of use.

Need for Outsourcing Buffer Manufacturing Services to Contract Manufacturers

Given the technical and operational challenges associated with the production of buffers, innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry are increasingly relying on the contract service providers for their buffer manufacturing needs.

The buffer preparation service provider landscape consists of close to 45 players, featuring a mix of start-ups and experienced large players, that claim to provide services for buffer preparation across different scales of operations.

Partnership and Collaboration Trends in Buffer Preparation Market

Stakeholders in the buffer manufacturing industry have forged several deals in order to enhance their product portfolios and augment the reach of their proprietary buffer manufacturing systems.

Key Drivers for the Buffer Preparation Systems Market

The growing demand for biological buffers is one of the key drivers for the buffer manufacturing systems market. In addition, the need for automated buffer preparation systems is expected to drive the buffer manufacturing market size during the forecast period.

Market Size of Buffer Manufacturing / Buffer Preparation Systems

Driven by the growing demand for buffers and challenges associated with buffer preparation and buffer storage, the buffer manufacturing systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~10% in the forecast period. It is worth highlighting that more than 65% of the current market share is captured by players based in North America and Europe.

Key Companies in the Buffer Manufacturing Market

Examples of the key players in this industry (the complete list of players is available in the full report) include Asahi Kasei, Avantor, Canvax, Cytiva, Lonza, Merck, Pall Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Uniogen.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BUFFER MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2 Buffer Manufacturing System: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of System

4.2.2. Analysis by Mode of Operation

4.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation

4.2.6. Analysis by Vessel Fabrication Material(s)

4.2.7. Analysis by System Mobility Option

4.2.8. Analysis by Feature(s) of Buffer Manufacturing System

4.2.9. Analysis by Integrated Technique(s)

4.2.10. Analysis by Buffer Manufacturing Process

4.2.11. Analysis by Type of Buffer Form(s)

4.2.12. Analysis by Bioprocessing Method

4.3. Buffer Manufacturing System Providers Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.3. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Products Offered

5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis

5.4.1. Buffer Manufacturing Systems Offered by Companies based in North America

5.4.2. Buffer Manufacturing Systems Offered by Companies based in Europe

5.4.3. Buffer Manufacturing Systems Offered by Companies based in Asia

6. COMPANY PROFILES: BUFFER MANUFACTURING SYSTEM PROVIDERS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Asahi Kasei

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Product Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3 Cytiva

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Product Portfolio

6.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Pall Corporation

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Product Portfolio

6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Product Portfolio

6.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BUFFER MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS

8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9. COMPANY PROFILES: BUFFER MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Avantor

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Buffer Manufacturing Service Portfolio

9.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3 Canvax

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Buffer Manufacturing Service Portfolio

9.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.4. Lonza

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Buffer Manufacturing Service Portfolio

9.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.5 Merck

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Buffer Manufacturing Service Portfolio

9.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.6. Uniogen

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2. Buffer Manufacturing Service Portfolio

9.6.3 Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11. MARKET FORECAST

12. CONCLUSION

13. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd4urj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets