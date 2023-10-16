Global Building Automation Sensors and Digital Technology Market Analysis Report 2023: The Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality, Occupancy Sensing, and AI and Digital Twin are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities and Impact of Sensors and Digital Technologies on Building Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This overview delves into the significance of sensor technologies within smart buildings, highlighting the crucial role of standards and building codes in driving sensor developments. It provides insight into key sensing parameters that enhance the intelligence of smart buildings and emphasizes the value proposition of digital services in this context.

Building automation is becoming increasingly reliant on sensor technologies and digital services. Buildings now utilize sensors to collect data on various operational and environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, light levels, occupancy, and energy consumption. This data can then be leveraged to enhance building performance in numerous ways, including creating comfortable and healthy indoor environments, managing emergencies effectively, and enabling remote monitoring and control.

The building industry has witnessed a multitude of technological advancements, with the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, Big Data analytics, and machine learning playing pivotal roles in achieving building automation objectives. Sensors have rapidly evolved and are making a significant impact globally as organizations continue to introduce innovative products.

By leveraging Big Data analytics software alongside various sensor technologies, buildings can achieve fully automated and optimized performance. Sensors equipped with computational and communication capabilities enable cost-effective structural health monitoring of civil infrastructure on a larger scale. Smart CO2 sensors, for instance, enable demand-controlled ventilation based on the occupancy of different areas.

The integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) through data analytics facilitates resource optimization and maintenance. This integration not only enhances efficiency and cost savings but also ensures the satisfaction of building occupants, emphasizing the value of intelligent systems.

Smart sensors are undergoing rapid advancements, with developed economies like North America leading the adoption trend. In Europe, stringent energy efficiency goals are driving the development of building automation technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in building automation, driven by the increasing demand for convenience and comfort in buildings, industry requirements, and geopolitical factors.

Additionally, this overview explores the convergence of IT and OT within the smart building ecosystem, shedding light on the various business models associated with digital services for smart buildings. It also touches upon the key growth opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly evolving field.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Automation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Environment

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Impact of Sensors and Digital Technologies on Building Automation

Overview and Significance of Sensor Technologies in Smart Buildings

Need for Sensor Technologies in Smart Buildings

Standards and Building Codes Driving Sensor Developments in Smart Buildings

Global Building Standards and Regulatory Initiatives: A Snapshot

Economies Achieved through Intelligent Building Control Systems

Key Sensing Parameters for Smart Buildings

Significance of Indoor Space Utilization Sensing and Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Significance of Automated Lighting Control and Occupancy Sensing

Sensor Data Impact on other Building Services

Various Powering Technics of Sensor Networks in Smart Buildings

Key Sensor Arrangements/Placements in Smart Buildings

Ultrawideband Radar Sensors Detect Occupant Presence and Movement

Case Study: Poly | HP and Neowit Partnership Strategy to Boost the Smart Building Market

4 Digital Service Offerings for Smart Buildings

Digital Services: Value Proposition and Evaluation

Smart Buildings: IT and OT

Convergence of IT and OT in the Smart Building Ecosystem

Data Management in Smart Buildings: Ecosystem

Data Management in Smart Buildings: Data Interactions

Digital Service Offerings: A Snapshot

Digital Service Offerings: Building Automation

Digital Service Offerings: Building Data Management

Digital Service Offerings: Building Optimization

Digital Service Offerings: Occupant Experience

Smart Building Digital Services: Common Business Models

Regional Trends and Insights

Technology Adoption Model: Assessment

Porter's Five Forces: An Analysis

Innovation Focus: Smart Buildings

Innovation Focus: Progression Outlook

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Extended Reality (XR)

Growth Opportunity 2: Plug-and-play Sensor Fusion

Growth Opportunity 3: Leverage AI and ML

Growth Opportunity 4: Adoption of Digital Twin Technology and Revamped Building Automation Systems

Smart Building Sensors and Digital Services: Future Directions

6 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

HP

Neowit

