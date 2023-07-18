Global Building Automation System Market Growth Report 2023: Opportunities in Smart and Connected Buildings, Digital Twins, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, & New Business Models

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Automation System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers the automation layers of BAS architecture and analyzes the commercial and industrial end-user segments.

The global building automation system (BAS) market is undergoing a significant transformation. The rapid increase in the digitalization of buildings has resulted in a spurt in demand for smart building management solutions and BASs.

These technologies are causing significant disruptions, driving a shift away from traditional building administration methods towards integrated systems and collaborative efforts.

BASs can help automate, control, and optimize a range of building systems, such as lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs.

They can also improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and comfort by controlling and monitoring the temperature and humidity in a building. The use of the Internet of things (IoT) in buildings is growing, driving demand for BASs that can integrate with these devices and enable remote monitoring and control.

The global BAS market is on an upswing and is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 until 2028. While COVID-19 has accelerated the need for digitalization in buildings and intensified the focus on the health and wellness of occupants, consumer awareness of energy-efficient and sustainable buildings acts as a key growth accelerator for this market.

It examines the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and market numbers are forecast until 2028.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Smart and Connected Buildings
  • Digital Twins
  • Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
  • New Business Models

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
  • Key Trends: Impact of COVID-19
  • Key Trends: Semiconductor Shortage
  • Key Trends: Russo-Ukrainian War
  • Key Trends: Chinese Market Slowdown
  • Pricing Trends Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5281s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

