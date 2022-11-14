Global Building Automation System Market to 2027 - Rising Government & Stakeholder Funding and Advancements in Building Technologies and Integration with Data Analytics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation System Market by Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, BEM Software, BAS Services), Communication Technology (Wireless, Wired), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The building automation system market is projected to reach USD 148.6 billion by 2027 from USD 86.8 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2027.

The commercial application segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period



The commercial application segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growing deployment of building automation systems in large shopping complexes, office buildings, and public transport hubs, such as airports and railway stations, drives the growth of the commercial segment. HVAC, lighting, security, and access control systems are the key systems used in commercial applications.

Of these, security and access control systems have become an integral part of commercial buildings owing to the escalating security concerns. Commercial applications of building automation systems include office buildings, lodges, hospitals, and healthcare facilities, retail and public assembly buildings, airports and railways, warehouses, etc.



The BEM software segment, of the building automation system market by offering is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The building energy management software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the building automation software segment can be attributed to the ability to build automation systems to reduce energy consumption, which leads to energy and cost savings.

The increased prices of energy and the formulation of stringent energy efficiency policies have made it crucial to check the energy consumption levels in buildings. Building energy management software helps building operators or homeowners to continuously monitor and analyze the amount of energy used by buildings.

They not only notify building operators or owners of energy drifts but also provide actionable information for energy savings. Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and International Business Machines Corporation (US) are a few companies offering building energy management software. With the advent of technology, manufacturers of building automation systems are focusing on developing user-friendly software for the management of energy consumption in buildings. This, in turn, is driving the global demand for building energy management software.



The building automation system market in APAC is projected to have the highest CARG and hold the highest market share during the forecast period (2022-2027)



The building automation system market in Asia Pacific has been studied for China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in this region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the building automation system market in APAC can be attributed to the economic growth in the region, along with a surge in construction and industrial activities witnessed by the key countries in Asia Pacific.

The prime objective of consumers in the region is to achieve energy savings with the implementation of building automation systems that directly translate into monetary savings. Countries such as China and India have increasingly started developing smart cities. Building automation systems act as key enablers in achieving energy-saving objectives in these countries. Asia Pacific houses a large portion of the global population.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Opportunities in Building Automation System Market

4.2 Building Automation System Market, by Offering

4.3 Building Automation System Market for Security & Access Controls, by System Type

4.4 Building Automation System Market in Asia-Pacific, by Offering and Country

4.5 Building Automation System Market, by Country

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Heightened Focus on Developing Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Buildings

5.2.1.2 Rise in Adoption of Automated Security Systems in Buildings

5.2.1.3 Integration of IoT with Building Automation Systems

5.2.1.4 Development of Wireless Protocols and Wireless Sensor Network Technology for Building Automation Systems

5.2.1.5 Rapid Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 False Notion About High Installation Costs of Building Automation Systems

5.2.2.2 Technical Difficulties and Dearth of Skilled Experts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities

5.2.3.2 Favorable Government Initiatives and Incentives

5.2.3.3 Advancements in Building Technologies and Integration with Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Absence of Standard Communication Protocols

5.3 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Building Automation System Market Players

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.6 Technology Analysis & Trends

5.7 Price Trend Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 List of Major Patents

5.9 Trade Data

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Events and Conferences

5.12 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.12.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.12.2 Buying Criteria

5.13 Standards & Regulations

5.14 Case Studies

5.14.1 Hippodrome Paris-Longchamp Sports Facility (France) Utilized Ldali-Me204-U Dali Controllers from Loytec for Detection and Monitoring Applications

5.14.2 400 Oceangate Selected Computrols Lx Controllers for High-Efficiency Control and Automation Capabilities

5.14.3 San Diego International Airport - Rental Car Center Utilized Computrols' New Delta Controllers to Gain Better Control Over Their HVAC System

5.14.4 Siemens Provided Its Data Analytics and Smart Building Technologies to Dubai Airport

5.14.5 Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Center Selected Fire Protection Solutions from Chubb to Monitor Fire Alarm Systems

5.14.6 Climatec Provided Its Building Automation Solution for New Texas Rangers Baseball Stadium for Central Monitoring and Control Purposes

6. Building Automation System Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Facility Management Systems

6.2.1 Lighting Controls

6.2.1.1 Lighting Controls are Extensively Deployed for Indoor and Outdoor Lighting in Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Buildings

6.2.1.2 Occupancy Sensors

6.2.1.3 Daylight Sensors

6.2.1.4 Relays

6.2.1.5 Timers

6.2.1.6 Dimming Actuators

6.2.1.7 Switch Actuators

6.2.1.8 Blind/Shutter Actuators

6.2.1.9 Transmitters

6.2.1.10 Receivers

6.2.2 HVAC Controls

6.2.2.1 HVAC Controls are Majorly Used in Commercial Buildings

6.2.2.2 Sensors

6.2.2.3 Smart Thermostats

6.2.2.4 Control Valves

6.2.2.4.1 Two-Way Valves

6.2.2.4.2 Three-Way Valves

6.2.2.5 Heating and Cooling Coils

6.2.2.6 Dampers

6.2.2.6.1 Low-Leakage Dampers

6.2.2.6.2 Parallel- and Opposed-Blade Dampers

6.2.2.6.3 Round Dampers

6.2.2.7 Actuators

6.2.2.7.1 Hydraulic Actuators

6.2.2.7.2 Pneumatic Actuators

6.2.2.7.3 Electric Actuators

6.2.2.8 Pumps and Fans

6.2.2.9 Smart Vents

6.3 Security and Access Controls

6.3.1 Video Surveillance Systems

6.3.1.1 Video Surveillance Systems Improve Safety in Public Places

6.3.1.2 Hardware

6.3.1.2.1 Cameras

6.3.1.2.2 Monitors

6.3.1.2.3 Storage Systems

6.3.1.2.4 Accessories

6.3.1.3 Software/Video Analytics

6.3.1.4 Services

6.3.2 Biometric Systems

6.3.2.1 Biometric Systems Use Behavioral and Biological Characteristics of Individuals for Recognition

6.4 Fire Protection Systems

6.5 Building Energy Management Software

6.6 Bas Services

6.7 Others

6.8 Impact of COVID 19 on Offerings

7. Building Automation Market, by Communication Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wireless Technologies

7.2.1 Zigbee

7.2.1.1 Mostly Ideal for Residential and Commercial Applications due to Low Cost and Reduced Power Consumption

7.2.2 Enocean

7.2.2.1 Enocean is Based on Energy Harvesting Technology and Gains Energy from Motion

7.2.3 Z-Wave

7.2.3.1 Z-Wave is Designed for Automating Processes to Remotely Control Several Devices and Applications

7.2.4 Wi-Fi

7.2.4.1 Numerous Building Automation Products Use Wi-Fi as Their Primary Communication Technology

7.2.5 Bluetooth

7.2.5.1 Bluetooth is Ideal for Smart Short-Range Communication Systems in Commercial and Industrial Environments

7.2.6 Thread

7.2.6.1 Thread Fulfills Need for Highly Secure and Scalable Network Technology for Building Automation

7.2.7 Infrared

7.2.7.1 Infrared Technology is Suitable for Lighting Controls, HVAC Systems, Security Controls, and Access Control Systems

7.3 Wired Technologies

7.3.1 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (Dali)

7.3.1.1 Dali is Used for Communication Purposes Among Different Building Automation Systems

7.3.2 Konnex (Knx)

7.3.2.1 Konnex is Used as Open Standard for Building Control and Automation

7.3.3 Lonworks

7.3.3.1 Lonworks is Useful for Developing Automation Applications Designed for Low-Bandwidth Networking Devices

7.3.4 Building Automation and Control Networks (Bacnet)

7.3.4.1 Bacnet Enables Building Automation Systems to Control Devices Working on Same Networks

7.3.5 Modbus

7.3.5.1 Modbus is Application-Layer Messaging Protocol for Connecting Various Industrial Electronic Devices

8. Building Automation Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Development of Smart Homes Fueling Demand for Building Automation Technologies in Residential Sector

8.2.2 Diy Home Automation

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Office Buildings

8.3.1.1 Office Buildings are Prominent Commercial End-Users of Building Automation Systems

8.3.2 Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

8.3.2.1 Increasing Security Needs in Retail and Public Buildings are Increasing Opportunity for Building Automation System Deployment

8.3.3 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

8.3.3.1 Smart Ventilation Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems Help in Reducing Risk of Healthcare-Associated Infections

8.3.4 Airports and Railway Stations

8.3.4.1 Increase in Usage of Monitoring Points and Readers at Airports and Railway Stations is Encouraging Installation of Building Automation Systems

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 Industrial Facilities Adopt Building Automation Solutions to Achieve Energy and Cost Savings

8.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Applications

9. Regional Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share and Ranking Analysis

10.3 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.4.1 Star

10.4.2 Emerging Leader

10.4.3 Pervasive

10.4.4 Participant

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking

10.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.6.1 Progressive Company

10.6.2 Responsive Company

10.6.3 Dynamic Company

10.6.4 Starting Block

10.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.7.1 Product Launches

10.7.2 Deals

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Honeywell International

11.2.2 Siemens Ag

11.2.3 Johnson Controls

11.2.4 Schneider Electric

11.2.5 Carrier

11.2.6 Robert Bosch

11.2.7 Legrand

11.2.8 Hubbell

11.2.9 Abb

11.2.10 Trane Technologies

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Lutron Electronics

11.3.2 Crestron Electronics

11.3.3 Hitachi

11.3.4 Delta Controls

11.3.5 Beckhoff Automation

11.3.6 Lennox International

11.3.7 GE Current

11.3.8 Distech Controls

11.3.9 Dialight plc

11.3.10 Cisco Systems

11.3.11 Rockwell Automation

11.3.12 Control4

11.3.13 Signify (Philips Lighting)

11.3.14 Emerson Electric

11.3.15 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u88ch5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets