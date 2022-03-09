Global Building Cable Management System Market (2021 to 2027) - by Product, End-user and Region

Mar 09, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Cable Management System Market Research Report by Product, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Building Cable Management System Market size was estimated at USD 4,442.50 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,799.13 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% to reach USD 7,810.10 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Building Cable Management System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Boxes, Ducts, Racks and Enclosures, Cable Conduits, Cable Trays, and Raceways.
- Based on End-User, the market was studied across Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, and Residential Buildings.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Building Cable Management System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Building Cable Management System Market, including ABB ltd., Amphenol DC Electronics, Arnet Trading LLC, Atkore International, Inc, AutomationDirect, BKTRON, Cavotec Middle East FZE, chatsworth products, Eaton Corporation Inc., Gripple Ltd, HellermannTyton, Houston Wire & Cable Company, JAE Electronics, Inc., Johnson Bros. Metal Forming Co., Legrand, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, Nexans cables, Nice Tech Integrated Solutions, Niedax Group, Panduit Corp., Prysmian Group, Schneider Electric, Screwfix Direct Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Thomas & Betts, and Total Connexons Electrical LLC.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Building Cable Management System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Building Cable Management System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Building Cable Management System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Building Cable Management System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Building Cable Management System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Building Cable Management System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Building Cable Management System Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Adoption of building cable management systems in the commercial and industrial sectors
5.1.1.2. Need for building aesthetics, functional flexibility, and safety
5.1.1.3. Surging IoT in building automation system
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial installation costs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing government initiatives for the development of smart infrastructure
5.1.3.2. Demand from the emerging economies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of awareness for building cable management system
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Building Cable Management System Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Boxes, Ducts, Racks and Enclosures
6.3. Cable Conduits
6.4. Cable Trays
6.5. Raceways
7. Building Cable Management System Market, by End-User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Commercial Buildings
7.3. Industrial Buildings
7.4. Residential Buildings
8. Americas Building Cable Management System Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Building Cable Management System Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Building Cable Management System Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. ABB ltd.
12.2. Amphenol DC Electronics
12.3. Arnet Trading LLC
12.4. Atkore International, Inc
12.5. AutomationDirect
12.6. BKTRON
12.7. Cavotec Middle East FZE
12.8. chatsworth products
12.9. Eaton Corporation Inc.
12.10. Gripple Ltd
12.11. HellermannTyton
12.12. Houston Wire & Cable Company
12.13. JAE Electronics, Inc.
12.14. Johnson Bros. Metal Forming Co.
12.15. Legrand
12.16. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc
12.17. Nexans cables
12.18. Nice Tech Integrated Solutions
12.19. Niedax Group
12.20. Panduit Corp.
12.21. Prysmian Group
12.22. Schneider Electric
12.23. Screwfix Direct Ltd.
12.24. TE Connectivity Ltd.
12.25. Thomas & Betts
12.26. Total Connexons Electrical LLC
13. Appendix
