Global Building Construction Market Anticipated to be Worth $7.65 Billion by 2023 - Analysis on Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Construction
Jan 02, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 30+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research, the global building construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 7,655.8 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on global building construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 2,6000+ charts and 2,100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 200 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 globally.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
- Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical & pharmaceutical
- Metal & material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Country
Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Countries Covered
- Mexico
- United States
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- China
- Malaysia
- India
- Russia
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Brazil
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Building Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 30+ market segments and sub-segments of global building construction industry.
- Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
- City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kd49u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
