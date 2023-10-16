Global Building Construction Sustainability Innovation Report 2023: Circularity is the Way Forward for Transformational Growth of Building Construction

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Construction Sustainability Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of sustainability innovation, examples of technologies or solutions pertaining to sustainability solutions, and 15 growth opportunities that support the building lifecycle stages - design, construction, and operations.

The global building construction market saw a decline in output in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, following the reopening of economic activities in 2021, market recovery in many countries resulted in an extraordinary growth of 14.7% that year. The market will register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Three major strategic imperatives impact the building construction market, namely Transformative Mega Trends, Disruptive Technologies, and Industry Convergence.

Transformative Mega Trends - the building industry and its construction activities account for approximately 35% of the global energy consumption, and subsequently contribute around 40% of the global carbon dioxide emissions. To reduce energy consumption and emissions, participants across the building industry value chain, including those in the building construction market, will need to adopt sustainable construction practices.

Disruptive Technologies - digital technologies and applications, such as data analytics, will be a necessity in the transition toward sustainable building construction. Participants should incorporate digital models and applications that enhance circularity in building construction.

Industry Convergence - building construction participants, digital technology providers, and sustainability experts will be the backbone of partnerships and collaborations driving the industry to growth.

Sustainability Innovation in Building Construction

  • Environmental Effects of COVID-19
  • Overview of Sustainability Innovation in Building Construction
  • Sustainability Themes in Building Construction
  • NZEHs
  • Construction Management
  • Prefabrication and Modular Construction
  • Sustainable Materials
  • HVAC and Lighting
  • Resource Efficiency

Highlighted Companies

  • Sekisui House Australia
  • Daiwa House Modular Europe
  • CapitaLand

Design Growth Opportunity Universe 

  • Residential Solar PV Systems
  • ZEB to Grid Interaction
  • BIM and Digital Twin
  • Construction Management Software
  • AI-powered Building Optimization Solutions

Construction Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Online Modular Building Configurator
  • Green Prefabrication
  • BAMB
  • Reduced Embodied-carbon Concrete
  • 3D Printing

Operations Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Green HVAC System
  • Smart Heat Pumps
  • Intelligent Lighting Solutions
  • Water-as-a-service
  • SWM

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Construction Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

  • Market Measurements
  • Sustainability Themes in Building Construction
  • Growth Opportunity Ecosystem
  • Top Predictions for the Global Building Construction Market

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by Construction Type
  • Segmentation by Region
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitor Landscape

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitor Landscape

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitor Landscape

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - MEA

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitor Landscape

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitor Landscape

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2023: Life Sciences Companies Partnering with DTx Firms to Expand Reach and Promote Health Equity

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Digital Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study presents...
Global Medicated Feed Additives Market to Reach $13.04 Billion in 2023 - Strong Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Animal Health and Nutrition

The "Medicated Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global medicated feed...
