Global Building Construction Sustainability Innovation Report 2023: Circularity is the Way Forward for Transformational Growth of Building Construction

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Construction Sustainability Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of sustainability innovation, examples of technologies or solutions pertaining to sustainability solutions, and 15 growth opportunities that support the building lifecycle stages - design, construction, and operations.

The global building construction market saw a decline in output in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, following the reopening of economic activities in 2021, market recovery in many countries resulted in an extraordinary growth of 14.7% that year. The market will register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Three major strategic imperatives impact the building construction market, namely Transformative Mega Trends, Disruptive Technologies, and Industry Convergence.

Transformative Mega Trends - the building industry and its construction activities account for approximately 35% of the global energy consumption, and subsequently contribute around 40% of the global carbon dioxide emissions. To reduce energy consumption and emissions, participants across the building industry value chain, including those in the building construction market, will need to adopt sustainable construction practices.

Disruptive Technologies - digital technologies and applications, such as data analytics, will be a necessity in the transition toward sustainable building construction. Participants should incorporate digital models and applications that enhance circularity in building construction.

Industry Convergence - building construction participants, digital technology providers, and sustainability experts will be the backbone of partnerships and collaborations driving the industry to growth.

Sustainability Innovation in Building Construction

Environmental Effects of COVID-19

Overview of Sustainability Innovation in Building Construction

Sustainability Themes in Building Construction

NZEHs

Construction Management

Prefabrication and Modular Construction

Sustainable Materials

HVAC and Lighting

Resource Efficiency

Highlighted Companies

Sekisui House Australia

Daiwa House Modular Europe

CapitaLand

Design Growth Opportunity Universe

Residential Solar PV Systems

ZEB to Grid Interaction

BIM and Digital Twin

Construction Management Software

AI-powered Building Optimization Solutions

Construction Growth Opportunity Universe

Online Modular Building Configurator

Green Prefabrication

BAMB

Reduced Embodied-carbon Concrete

3D Printing

Operations Growth Opportunity Universe

Green HVAC System

Smart Heat Pumps

Intelligent Lighting Solutions

Water-as-a-service

SWM

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Construction Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Market Measurements

Sustainability Themes in Building Construction

Growth Opportunity Ecosystem

Top Predictions for the Global Building Construction Market

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Construction Type

Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitor Landscape

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitor Landscape

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitor Landscape

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - MEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitor Landscape

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Construction Type and Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitor Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpbrdq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets