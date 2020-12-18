Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to 2027 - Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles
Dec 18, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 Crisis Brings the Environment into the Spotlight. With Energy Management Being Vital for Saving the Environment, BEMS is Poised for a 12.4% Growth Run Over the Next 7 Years
The global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) is expected to reach US$8.4billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 12.4%, over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
Building Energy Management System (BEMS) are sophisticated systems integrating hardware, software, and services with information and communication technologies for monitoring, automating, managing, and controlling the energy requirements of buildings. BEMS are microcomputer systems that automatically monitor and control energy-consuming electrical and mechanical equipment such as thermostats, HVAC, and lighting within a single building or a group of buildings in order to enhance energy-efficiency and comfort.
Components such as air conditioners, lighting, boilers, water heaters, elevating machines, outlet machines, plumbing, and sanitation equipment are controlled through BEMS. BEMS function by connecting building engineering services to a central computer that enables control over on/off times, humidity, temperature and other factors.
The concept of BEMS plays a vital role in managing energy demand, especially in multi-building sites and large-sized complex buildings. With the introduction of cloud computing technologies, the functionality BEMS has expanded beyond conventional energy analytics and energy visualization to include demand response and property management. BEMS are primarily used in commercial buildings including hospitals, hotels, educational institutions, club houses, IT parks, malls, and industries.
Although immediate financial challenges may hinder energy efficiency investments in the year 2020, COVID-19 has nevertheless has set the alarm bells ringing. The pandemic has given the world a foretaste of how an environmental crisis can disrupt life as we know it.
The rush to turn residential & commercial buildings into smart buildings will be greater post Covid-19 & beyond, as sustainability & safety become top priority for a pandemic scarred world focused on resilience. The increased post pandemic focus shed on energy consumed by the buildings sector is expected to bring fresh opportunities for growth of Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS). The growth in the market will be driven by the growing regulatory pressure to curb energy wastage in buildings; evolution of smart building technologies and their role in pushing up the property value of buildings; legislation of new green building codes; and emergence of IoT and cloud as a potential game changer for the BEMS market.
The growing government focus worldwide on stepping up investments in smart cities will benefit demand for BEMS as energy management in smart homes and buildings is the first step towards building energy efficient smart cities. Key benefits of BEMS driving its adoption include reduced cost by conserving energy; helps buildings obtain green certification; provides facility managers real-time visibility into energy consumption trends; easy identification of electrical anomalies; and reduced risk of power spikes, shutdowns and electrical equipment failure.
The ongoing migration to smart grids and the resulting grid operators' adoption of automated demand response (DR) technologies for efficiently managing energy demand is driving the onus on BEMS as a basic prerequisite to deploy DR technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term, Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World BEMS Industry
- An Introduction to Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)
- BEMS Components
- Advantages of BEMS
- BEMS Envisage Symbolic Shift of Building Environment toward Higher Efficiency
- BMS & EMS: Complementary Technologies for Boosting Energy Efficiency
- Key Concerns with BEMS
- Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint
- Riding High on Inherent Advantages, BEMS to Leap in Right Direction
- Spiraling Demand for Electricity: The Underlying Factor Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management
- Unwavering Focus on Energy Savings & Volatile Energy Prices to Catalyze BEMS Market in Long Term
- BEMS Emerge as Indispensable Technological Component of Building Projects
- Outlook
- North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market
- Favorable Legislative Regime Remains Primary Force behind Adoption of Smart Building Energy Management Solutions
- Energy Efficiency Goals and Government Directives to Buoy European BEMS Market
- Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum
- Competitive Scenario
- Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence Point for Multiple Industries
- Market Leaders Shape BEMS' Competitive Landscape
- Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation
- BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings
- Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings
- ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market
- Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors
- BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ABB
- Accruent
- Azbil Corp.
- BuildingIQ
- C3 IoT
- Carma Industries Inc.
- Cylon Active Energy
- Daikin Applied
- Echelon Corp.
- EnerNOC, Inc.
- eSight Energy
- General Electric Company
- GridPoint
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Johnson Controls
- Optimum Energy LLC
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions: A Major Growth Driver
- Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market
- Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption
- Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth
- BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement
- Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS
- BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids
- BEMS & IoT Unleash Energy and Operating Efficiency Gains for Smart Buildings
- Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure: A Potential Game Changer for BEMS Market
- Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent
- Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market for BEMS
- Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles
- Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel Growth for BEMS Market
- Building Energy Management Market: Key Trends
- Digital Twinning
- Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution
- Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings (SMB) Landscape
- Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager
- Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space
- Tunable White Lighting
- Smart Lighting and Internet of Things
- Energy Management Systems
- Increasing Usage of Solar Energy
- Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands
- Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power
- Role of Analytics and Data
- Regulations and Standards: An Overview
- Green Building Standards and Regulations
- US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)
- Green Globes: An Alternative to LEED Certification
- LEED Vs Green Globes
- International Code Council's 2012 International Green Construction Code (IgCC)
- ANSI/ASHRAE/USGBC/IES Standard 189.1-2011: Standard for the Design of High-Performance Green Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 189.1)
- ICC 700-2012: 2012 National Green Building Standard (ICC 700)
- The International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge
- Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency
- Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building Elements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 101
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1x35ut
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets