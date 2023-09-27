Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems

27 Sep, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The Services market has demonstrated a favorable trend recently, building on a positive historic review from 2015 to 2021. It encompasses diverse segments, including Software, Hardware, Commercial, Residential, and Industrial, all contributing to its overall growth. Additionally, the global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market is poised for substantial expansion, with annual revenues projected to increase significantly from 2022 to 2030.
Services, a key segment analyzed in the report, is expected to achieve a remarkable 15.3% CAGR, reaching US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Software segment is anticipated to grow at a 13.2% CAGR over the next 8 years.
The global Services market displays strong growth potential, with an estimated valuation of US$ Thousand in 2022, forecasted to expand significantly to US$ Thousand by 2030. This growth is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of % during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
These promising trends extend across diverse geographical regions, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
In the U.S., the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2022, indicating substantial growth potential. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to achieve a market size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, driven by a remarkable CAGR of 18.3% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at rates of 10.1% and 10.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 13.6%.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term, Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World BEMS Industry
- An Introduction to Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)
- BEMS Components
- Advantages of BEMS
- BEMS Envisage Symbolic Shift of Building Environment toward Higher Efficiency
- BMS & EMS: Complementary Technologies for Boosting Energy Efficiency
- Key Concerns with BEMS
- Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint
- Worldwide Energy Efficiency Solutions Market by End-Use Sector (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buildings, Industry, Transport, and Others
- Riding High on Inherent Advantages, BEMS to Leap in Right Direction
- Spiraling Demand for Electricity: The Underlying Factor Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management
- Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030
- Unwavering Focus on Energy Savings & Volatile Energy Prices to Catalyze BEMS Market in Long Term
- BEMS Emerge as Indispensable Technological Component of Building Projects
- Outlook
- North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market
- Favorable Legislative Regime Remains Primary Force behind Adoption of Smart Building Energy Management Solutions
- Energy Efficiency Goals and Government Directives to Buoy European BEMS Market
- Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum
- World Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- Competitive Scenario
- Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence Point for Multiple Industries
- Market Leaders Shape BEMS' Competitive Landscape
- Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation
- BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings
- Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings
- ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market
- Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors
- BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems
- Recent Market Activity
- Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions: A Major Growth Driver
- Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market
- Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption
- Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth
- BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement
- Green Buildings Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector
- Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption for Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, and Others
- Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects for BEMS
- BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids
- Global Smart Grid Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) by Application (2013-2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of CAPEX for AMI/Smart Meters, Communications Infrastructure, Distribution Automation, Information Technology Systems, Substation Automation, and Others
- BEMS & IoT Unleash Energy and Operating Efficiency Gains for Smart Buildings
- Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure: A Potential Game Changer for BEMS Market
- Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent
- Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market for BEMS
- Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome Cost and Complexity Hurdles
- Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel Growth for BEMS Market
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Building Energy Management Market: Key Trends
- Digital Twinning
- Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution
- Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings (SMB) Landscape
- Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager
- Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space
- Tunable White Lighting
- Smart Lighting and Internet of Things
- Energy Management Systems
- Increasing Usage of Solar Energy
- Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands
- Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power
- Role of Analytics and Data
- Regulations and Standards: An Overview
- Green Building Standards and Regulations
- US Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)
- Green Globes: An Alternative to LEED Certification
- LEED Vs Green Globes
- International Code Council's 2012 International Green Construction Code (IgCC)
- ANSI/ASHRAE/USGBC/IES Standard 189.1-2011: Standard for the Design of High-Performance Green Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 189.1)
- ICC 700-2012: 2012 National Green Building Standard (ICC 700)
- The International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge
- Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency
- Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building Elements
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)
- Accenture PLC
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
- Accruent LLC
- Automated Logic Corp.
- Bouygues SA
- CBRE Group, Inc.
- Daikin Applied
- DEXMA
- ENGIE SA
- Albireo Energy LLC
- Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.
- AssetWorks, LLC.
- Envizi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecn8lw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article