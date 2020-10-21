Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Digital Twin Solutions Markets 2020-2026: Aligning BIM and Digital Twin Solutions to Promote Sustainability and Net-zero Buildings
Future Growth Potential Powered by Flexible Business Models in Commercial and Public Infrastructure Projects
The global BIM and digital twin market was estimated at $5,225.6 million in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 14.5% until 2026.
The purpose of this research is to explore your company's 'Growth Zone' in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry through building information modelling (BIM) and digital twin opportunities.
The study highlights market developments such as the evolution of the BIM and digital twin platform, impact of major technologies in the construction industry, important driving and restraining factors that influence market growth, top predictions, latest trends, market measurements at a global and regional level, competitive landscape, key company profiles, and growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for market participants to capitalise on in this high-growth market.
BIM and digital twin is a technology-based software and services market that has evolved from the 2D and 3D design tools, which involved a lot of paperwork. BIM and digital twin, which is one of the modern digital construction tools, enable AEC industry professionals to proficiently plan, design, construct, operate, and manage buildings and infrastructure. The implementation of BIM and digital twin platform for construction projects has been increasing at an accelerated rate in the last 5 years.
Both public and private sector stakeholders play a crucial role in bringing awareness and business interests in BIM and digital twin. The main drivers identified for BIM and digital twin adoption are increasing digitalisation in the private sector; increasing penetration of building Internet of Things (IoT); sustainable building techniques; governmental support for BIM implementation; business potential with increasing urbanization; and a higher level of collaboration between stakeholders in construction projects.
Research Highlights
The study captures the market revenues of BIM and digital twin, leveraged from the pre-construction phase to the operational phase of buildings. The study does not cover construction management software exclusively used for project bidding, financial planning, project scheduling, field operations, and quality control. However, if these features are included with the BIM and digital twin software, their revenues are included.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key growth opportunities for market participants to continue on their double-digit growth in the forecast period?
- What are the challenges and strategic imperatives for market participants in the BIM and digital twin market?
- What are the technologies that will drive BIM and digital twin market growth in the forecast period?
- What is the global and regional market share of leading companies in the BIM and digital twin market?
- What are the opportunities and upcoming key infrastructure projects in the major regions?
Leading companies identified in the research are
- Autodesk
- Nemetschek Group
- Bentley Systems
- Trimble
- Hexagon
- RIB
- Glodon
- Dassault Systemes
- Siemens
- Aveva
- Procore
Some of the dynamic and emerging companies identified are
- Invicara
- Willow
- YouBIM
- Ecodomus
- Flair3D
- Vertex Systems
- Sanveo
- Tetris
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-step Process to Transformational Growth
- Leading, Dynamic, and Emerging
- Strategic Imperatives for Market Participants
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Market Scope and Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Drivers and Restraints
- Impact of Top Technologies on the Construction Industry
- Global Mapping of Digitalisation in the Construction Industry
- Evolution of BIM and Digital Twin in the Construction Industry
3. Market Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Products
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue by End-user Verticals
- Revenue by End Users
- Regional Developments - Developed Economies
- Regional Developments - Emerging Economies
4. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share
- Top BIM and Digital Twin Companies to Watch Out for
5. Regional Findings
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- RoW
6. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends Impacting the BIM and Digital Twin Market
- Top Predictions for the BIM and Digital Twin Market
7. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
8. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Aligning BIM and Digital Twin Solutions to Promote Sustainability and Net-zero Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Flexible Business Model Development and Incentivisation
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Targeting Critical End-user Segments to Mitigate COVID-19 Damage
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Targeting Smart City Infrastructure Projects in High-growth Regions
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Forming Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen Regional Foothold
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Acquisition of Dynamic Smart Building Participants to Strengthen Digital Twin Offerings
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Facilitating Open BIM Standards
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Incorporating AI/ML in BIM and Digital Twin Platform
- Growth Opportunity 9 - Increasing Investments in R&D Activities to Foster Innovation
9. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 10 - Following Sustainable Business Practices
- Growth Opportunity 11 - Upskilling Student Community to Create Skilled Professionals
- Growth Opportunity 12 - Integrating Smart Building Platform into BIM and Digital Twin Platform
10. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-9: Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 10-12: Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
11. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritised Opportunities Through Implementation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi5joy
