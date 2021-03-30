Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market- Industry Analysis, Market Challenges, Market Growth, Vendors and Forecast 2025
The building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market is poised to grow by $ 594.41 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to reduce energy costs.
The building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market analysis includes end-user segment, panel type segment, and geography segment. This study identifies the growing requirement for energy certifications as one of the prime reasons driving the building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market covers the following areas:
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Sizing
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Forecast
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- EnergyGlass
- Kaneka Corp.
- ML SYSTEM SA
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL
- Polysolar Ltd.
- Romag Ltd.
- Solaria Corp.
- Super Sky Products Enterprises LLC
- Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
Market Segmentation by Panel Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by panel type
- Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by panel type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- EnergyGlass
- Kaneka Corp.
- ML SYSTEM SA
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- ONYX SOLAR ENERGY SL
- Polysolar Ltd.
- Romag Ltd.
- Solaria Corp.
- Super Sky Products Enterprises LLC
- Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
